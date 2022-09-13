Ask The Old Guy: One play can change a lot

----------------------------------------------------------

I woke up this morning telling myself not to get too irrational about the loss yesterday, that's only Week 1, but I'm having a hard time with that. Everyone knew Cleveland was going to run the ball, and yet the Panthers got gashed all day long. The defense couldn't get off the field on third down, and the pass rush, like I've said multiple times, is not a threat at all. Where was Bradley Bozeman ? We all know Pat Elflein isn't the answer. — Jeff, Henderson, NV

Certain things get yelled about on the internet long enough that they become conventional wisdom, whether they're wise or not.

Here's the thing, Elflein really wasn't that bad Sunday, on second look. He's an utterly capable center. I don't think you want him playing a lot of guard (especially when he was paired next to an undersized center in Matt Paradis like early last year), but he's certainly functional in the middle.

(Here's where Darin wades into the internet, against his better judgment.) If you believe the people at Pro Football Focus, Elflein graded out quite well Sunday. Of course, if you're conditioned to think he's not any good, this just gives you a chance to yell about PFF being stupid. We have a tendency to like evidence that supports our preconceived notions and to distrust evidence that suggests a position contrary to our beliefs.

The short answer is, that Elflein's not really as bad as a lot of people think he is. The fact he was signed on the first day of free agency last year made a lot of people think he was viewed as a long-term answer when he was actually signed out of a certain degree of cost-certainty since he's a good value at his price, and capable of starting at center or being a quality backup.