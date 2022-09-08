Notebook: Phil Snow defends run D, with big challenge on tap

The problem for the Panthers last year was volume, especially after the Dallas game early, when a weakness was exploited, and more teams tried them. Once the Cowboys ran for 245 yards on what was at that point the league's top-ranked defense, teams realized that the 2021 Panthers were built for speed and not a power game.

The fact only 11 teams in the league allowed more rush attempts than the Panthers last year (when the offense struggles and you're behind, teams can afford to run more) was the reason the Panthers ranked ninth in yards per carry but 18th in yards per game (113.8).

A more competent offense could also help, by keeping opponents off the field, but Snow and the defense have made other changes.

For one thing, they're bigger, replacing a smaller speed-rusher in Haason Reddick on the edge at defensive end with the bigger Yetur Gross-Matos and Henry Anderson, and a smaller group of linebackers with 245-pound Damien Wilson at middle linebacker. They also should be better inside with Matt Ioannidis next to Derrick Brown.

So they're playing differently, and Snow hopes the other lessons carry over.