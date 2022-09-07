How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Cleveland in season opener

Sep 07, 2022 at 11:50 AM
How to Watch Cleveland

CHARLOTTE - It's finally time. Carolina kicks off the 2022 season at home on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.

The game will air on CBS in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

week-1-map

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WBTV.

On The Call: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

If on a connected TV, fans can access the Paramount+ app for live streaming of CBS broadcasts. Click here for more information on Paramount+.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Kristen Balboni, Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Panthers vs. Browns Through The Years

Carolina is 4-2 against Cleveland all-time.

Christian McCaffrey breaks free for a run against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi (11) runs the ball as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Jon Beason (52) is on the right. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Delhomme passed for 170 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) jumps high after a 10 yard run in an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during first-quarter action in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Kawann Short trees to chase down Baker Mayfield against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers safety Sherrod Martin (23) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore (89) in the end zone, forcing him to drop the ball on a pass play, in the first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Martin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) tries to break the tackle of Cleveland Browns' Daven Holly (39) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Holly pushed Smith out of bounds. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
* ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY OCT 15 *Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Peppers will bring his defensive teammates to Baltimore for Sunday, Oct. 15's game between the Ravens and the Panthers. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Donte Jackson celebrates a defensive stop against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' D'Qwell Jackson (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Foster ran for 106 yards in the game. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cam Newton celebrates a play against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Aaron Doster/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pas between Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown (24) and cornerback Mike Adams (20) during second quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles away from Carolina Panthersdefensive end Charles Johnson (95) during first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) jumps high to make a catch as Cleveland Browns' Brodney Pool (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) celebrates with teammate Chris Gamble (20) as he returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Cleveland Browns' Dennis Northcutt (86) trails during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton tries to break a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Thomas Davis sacks Baker Mayfield during a game against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Aaron Doster/Carolina Panthers
news

Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro feels "fine" in new setting

His name was on the injury report, but the new kicker said he's mostly working to adjust to a new snapper and holder.

news

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Giovanni Ricci limited

The injury report is a short one for the Panthers entering the opener, with only one player not participating fully.

news

Actions, not words

Baker Mayfield's work this offseason, when he didn't know he'd end up in Carolina, speaks louder and more clearly than anything anyone will say about him this week.

news

Daviyon Nixon signed to practice squad

The 2021 fifth-rounder returns, adding depth and versatility on the defensive line.

news

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Browns

Carolina will open the season at home for the fifth-straight season.

news

Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns

The Browns will start former N.C. State quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who's 14-23 in his seven-year career.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Let's kick this thing off

There's a tangible sense of anticipation this week, as the Panthers have come through the preseason with a new look on offense heading into an opener full of storylines.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before season opener against Cleveland

National media outlets rank the Panthers as the 2022 season kicks off.

news

Notebook: Andre Roberts ready to get started

The veteran return man is prepared to embark on his 13th season, bringing his experience on kickoffs and punts.

news

Panthers sign veteran defensive end Henry Anderson

Anderson adds another big body up front, which should help in the run game entering Week 1.

news

Panthers preparing Brandon Smith in multiple roles

The rookie linebacker is learning the pro game, and coordinator Phil Snow sees potential for him as a starter down the line.

