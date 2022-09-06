Presented by

Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns

Sep 06, 2022 at 03:35 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
KnowYourFoe_browns

CHARLOTTE – Week 1 has arrived, and eyes will be fixed on Bank of America Stadium for several reasons this Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns will visit Carolina, opening the season against their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield, just two months removed from a trade that sent the Browns' first overall pick from the 2018 draft to the Panthers.

And while there's plenty of intrigue from the Mayfield angle, there will also be plenty of other matchups to watch across the field as the Panthers and Browns look to start the season 1-0.

Here are three top things to know about the visitors from Cleveland:

JACOBY BRISSETT GETS THE START

The Browns will face their former starting quarterback without the signal caller they'd hoped to bring out in Week 1.

Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension means Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski will put his trust in Jacoby Brissett against the Panthers.

The 29-year-old has assumed backup roles throughout much of his seven-year career, and he spent much of the Browns' preseason building up chemistry within the offense.

Brissett's efforts have come with mixed results, most recently completing 13-of-23 pass attempts for 109 yards and an interception in Cleveland's 21-20 preseason loss to Chicago on Aug. 27. He didn't lead Cleveland to a touchdown against the Bears, but he set up two field goal attempts of more than 55 yards for rookie kicker Cade York, who converted from 57 yards out and missed from 58.

Related Links

Jacoby Brissett
David Richard/AP

STURDY RUN GAME

It would be easy to fixate on what will go on at the Browns' quarterback position – and it's a fair point – but Cleveland's elite trio of running backs will warrant just as much (if not more) attention when the Browns come to town.

Nick Chubb finished 2021 as the league's second-most productive runner, accumulating 1,259 rush yards on 228 attempts. He hasn't played a live snap in the preseason, but he isn't the only capable running back on Cleveland's roster.

Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson add more options in the backfield for the Browns, and the Panthers' defense will have its work cut out for it on the ground.

THE MYLES GARRETT FACTOR

Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu will be welcomed to the NFL with one of his most challenging assignments when he faces Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett in Week 1.

Garrett is already one of the league's most highly regarded defensive threats, and he's coming into his sixth season with lofty goals. He's earned preseason attention as one of the players to watch for Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett set the Browns' single-season sack record at 16 last year and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season (third of his career). The first overall pick out of the 2017 draft is plenty for an experienced veteran to handle, and he'll likely be going full force toward his former quarterback when facing the Panthers.

Myles Garrett
Ron Schwane/AP

Panthers vs. Browns Through The Years

Carolina is 4-2 against Cleveland all-time.

Christian McCaffrey breaks free for a run against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
1 / 34

Christian McCaffrey breaks free for a run against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi (11) runs the ball as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Jon Beason (52) is on the right. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
2 / 34

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi (11) runs the ball as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Jon Beason (52) is on the right. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Delhomme passed for 170 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
3 / 34

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Delhomme passed for 170 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
4 / 34

Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
5 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) jumps high after a 10 yard run in an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
6 / 34

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) jumps high after a 10 yard run in an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during first-quarter action in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
8 / 34

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during first-quarter action in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

=620500850Name=/AP
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
10 / 34

Julius Peppers signals for a turnover against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Kawann Short trees to chase down Baker Mayfield against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
12 / 34

Kawann Short trees to chase down Baker Mayfield against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
17 / 34

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tony Dejak
Carolina Panthers safety Sherrod Martin (23) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore (89) in the end zone, forcing him to drop the ball on a pass play, in the first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Martin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
18 / 34

Carolina Panthers safety Sherrod Martin (23) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end Evan Moore (89) in the end zone, forcing him to drop the ball on a pass play, in the first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. Martin was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

=620500850Name=/AP
Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
19 / 34

Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 34

Carolina Panthers play against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, December 21, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
21 / 34

Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) tries to break the tackle of Cleveland Browns' Daven Holly (39) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Holly pushed Smith out of bounds. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
22 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) tries to break the tackle of Cleveland Browns' Daven Holly (39) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Holly pushed Smith out of bounds. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

* ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY OCT 15 *Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Peppers will bring his defensive teammates to Baltimore for Sunday, Oct. 15's game between the Ravens and the Panthers. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
23 / 34

ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY OCT 15Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) chases Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye (9) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Peppers will bring his defensive teammates to Baltimore for Sunday, Oct. 15's game between the Ravens and the Panthers. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Donte Jackson celebrates a defensive stop against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
24 / 34

Donte Jackson celebrates a defensive stop against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' D'Qwell Jackson (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Foster ran for 106 yards in the game. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
25 / 34

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cleveland Browns' D'Qwell Jackson (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. Foster ran for 106 yards in the game. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cam Newton celebrates a play against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
26 / 34

Cam Newton celebrates a play against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Aaron Doster/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pas between Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown (24) and cornerback Mike Adams (20) during second quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
27 / 34

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pas between Cleveland Browns cornerback Sheldon Brown (24) and cornerback Mike Adams (20) during second quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Amy Sancetta/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles away from Carolina Panthersdefensive end Charles Johnson (95) during first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
28 / 34

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles away from Carolina Panthersdefensive end Charles Johnson (95) during first quarter action in their NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

=620500850Name=/AP
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
29 / 34

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) jumps high to make a catch as Cleveland Browns' Brodney Pool (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
30 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) jumps high to make a catch as Cleveland Browns' Brodney Pool (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) celebrates with teammate Chris Gamble (20) as he returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Cleveland Browns' Dennis Northcutt (86) trails during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
31 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) celebrates with teammate Chris Gamble (20) as he returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter, while Cleveland Browns' Dennis Northcutt (86) trails during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
32 / 34

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton tries to break a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
33 / 34

Cam Newton tries to break a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Thomas Davis sacks Baker Mayfield during a game against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
34 / 34

Thomas Davis sacks Baker Mayfield during a game against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Aaron Doster/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, round two

Tampa Bay is gearing up for the playoffs.

news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans, part two

The Saints had 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday night's loss to Miami.

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, round one

The Buccaneers will look to bounce back from a rare shutout last week against New Orleans.

news

Know Your Foe: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has lost four of six, but still sports one of the league's top defenses.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons, round two

Like Carolina, Atlanta sits on the edge of the NFC playoff race.

news

Know Your Foe: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have won three games in a row and are starting to click.

news

Know Your Foe: Washington Football Team

The Panthers will see a lot of familiar faces Sunday as Ron Rivera and the WFT come to town.

news

Know Your Foe: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have the best record in football, but are dealing with injuries on the offensive side.

news

Know Your Foe: New England Patriots

The Patriots have yet to lose a road game this season.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have won three of the last four after starting 0-2.

news

Know your Foe: New York Giants

New York is dealing with a slew of injuries after big losses to the Cowboys and Rams.

Advertising