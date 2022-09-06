Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns

THE MYLES GARRETT FACTOR

Panthers rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu will be welcomed to the NFL with one of his most challenging assignments when he faces Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett in Week 1.

Garrett is already one of the league's most highly regarded defensive threats, and he's coming into his sixth season with lofty goals. He's earned preseason attention as one of the players to watch for Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett set the Browns' single-season sack record at 16 last year and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season (third of his career). The first overall pick out of the 2017 draft is plenty for an experienced veteran to handle, and he'll likely be going full force toward his former quarterback when facing the Panthers.