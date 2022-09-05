Notebook: Andre Roberts ready to get started

CHARLOTTE — Andre Roberts is one of the most tenured veterans on the Panthers' generally young roster, and he knows a thing or two about the ups and downs of the regular season. The language, on the other hand, can be a little new to him sometimes.

The 13-year pro said the energy is usually positive around the locker room heading into Week 1, and there was no difference Monday as the Panthers got ready for the opener. While high spirits are expected before the first play of the season, Roberts had to get one clarification.

"Explain vibes, that's a whole new word to me, because you know I'm older," the 34-year-old Roberts joked.

"At this point, everybody's 0-0," he said. "(We're) ready to start the season, ready to go against our first opponent. For us, I think everybody's in a great mood, ready to work, and ready to get this thing started."

Roberts joined the Panthers' roster primarily as a return specialist, coming to Carolina as a three-time Pro Bowler with 8,578 kickoff and punt return yards combined, the most in the league since he started with the Cardinals as a third-round pick in 2010. And that return specialist role is one Roberts is happy to play.

"What I like about it (is) just getting the ball every play," Roberts said. "As a receiver, you don't know if you're going to get the ball. But as a returner, it's coming to you every time. So it's nice to know that I'm going to get the ball every time."

Roberts didn't return any kicks or punts throughout the preseason, though he did lend advice to second-year wideout Shi Smith, who came along both as a receiver and in the return game throughout camp. Roberts said he's looking forward to seeing Smith take a step forward this year.

"Shi Smith is a good young player," Roberts said. "He has a lot to learn, and he's willing to learn. That's the best part about it. He's willing to learn from the older guys, and I think he's coming along nicely."

Roberts said he's feeling "great" after the preseason and is optimistic about how the Panthers grew as a team throughout camp.

From all his experience, Roberts also knows how mindsets adjust from camp to the regular season once the first opponent comes to town.