D'Onta Foreman looks to build on momentum

Sep 03, 2022 at 09:54 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
D'Onta Foreman
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – D'Onta Foreman has set some of his goals for this year.

Show people he can perform well. Open more eyes. Prove himself.

And as Foreman heads into his first year with Carolina and fifth year of professional football, he said he feels like he's been counted out before. Last season, he made the most of an opportunity to play a key role in Tennessee's run to an AFC South win, and now he's ready to build on that year with the Panthers.

"I just feel like a lot of people counted me out," Foreman said. "Last year was a year that I felt like I was able to open some eyes and show people what I could do."

Foreman joined the Panthers on a one-year deal this season after performing well for the Titans in the place of an injured Derrick Henry. He totaled 566 yards and three rushing touchdowns in nine appearances, adding 123 receiving yards on nine catches.

From offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s viewpoint, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound Foreman gives Carolina's offense a physical and versatile option, paired in a room with star Christian McCaffrey and last year's backup Chuba Hubbard.

"I think he's a natural runner," McAdoo said. "He's a big guy. He knows he has a really good feel for setting up the blocks, setting up the keys, reading the defense. He's got a little wiggle to him for a big guy, and he's a guy we expect to fall forward for some yards for us."

Foreman punctuated a steady camp with a 2-yard receiving touchdown in the Panthers' preseason finale win over Buffalo. Baker Mayfield said he wasn't thrilled about his pass on the play, which he threw behind Foreman, but the running back still hauled in the ball with an outstretched right arm on fourth down.

"(It was) something simple, you know what I mean?" Foreman said. "Everybody was kind of wild about that little one-hand catch, but I feel like that's kind of normal. It was great."

D'Onta Foreman
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Foreman caught two passes against the Bills, tallying 10 yards in the preseason matchup. His effort in the receiving game drew praise from head coach Matt Rhule afterward.

"I thought D'Onta made a great catch on the goal line," Rhule said. "That's one of the things that D'Onta has been trying really hard to prove. 'Hey, I can catch the ball as much as a power back.'"

And Foreman said he has enjoyed getting to know Mayfield. He said his quarterback's attitude heading into his first season at Carolina has resonated with him.

"I think he definitely came in with a chip on his shoulder," Foreman said. "He's got a lot to prove, and I feel like a lot of us do. As a team, we've got a lot to prove."

D'Onta Foreman and Baker Mayfield
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

That mindset works well with Foreman's mentality, as he's working to show his good year with the Titans can lead to another step forward with the Panthers.

"Coming into this year, it's another big year for me," Foreman said. "(I've) got to show people I can still do it. Last year wasn't a fluke. I've just got to continue to work hard and get better each and every day."

news

Brady Christensen builds chemistry along the offensive line

The second-year lineman and rookie Ikem Ekwonu have worked to anchor the Panthers' left side throughout the preseason, and they're ready to roll into Week 1.

news

Eddy Piñeiro excited for new opportunity in Carolina

The Panthers' new kicker is grateful to be reunited with his former coach, as he works to acclimate to the team quickly.

news

Notebook: Cornerback depth gives Panthers options

Coordinator Phil Snow loves the way he can scheme, thanks to having Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and CJ Henderson.

news

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

news

Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.

news

Laviska Shenault hoping to provide a charge

The recently acquired wide receiver could add a more physical presence at his position, but they think he can do a number of things.

news

Notebook: Baker Mayfield adds clarity to story

The Panthers' quarterback shared his perspective on alleged comments that went viral, but said he's not focusing on the revenge narrative that's easy to create.

news

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

news

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

news

Initial 53-man roster breakdown: To be continued

Darin Gantt takes a position-by-position look at the Panthers roster after Tuesday's cuts.

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

