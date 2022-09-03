D'Onta Foreman looks to build on momentum

"I just feel like a lot of people counted me out," Foreman said. "Last year was a year that I felt like I was able to open some eyes and show people what I could do."

Foreman joined the Panthers on a one-year deal this season after performing well for the Titans in the place of an injured Derrick Henry. He totaled 566 yards and three rushing touchdowns in nine appearances, adding 123 receiving yards on nine catches.

From offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s viewpoint, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound Foreman gives Carolina's offense a physical and versatile option, paired in a room with star Christian McCaffrey and last year's backup Chuba Hubbard.