Notebook: Cornerback depth gives Panthers options

— The Panthers brought in two more players to the practice squad Thursday before practice, adding quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver C.J. Saunders.

Saunders has been here the last two offseasons, spending most of last year on the practice squad before some late-season call-ups. He caught two passes in the finale against the Buccaneers last year.

Eason, the former Georgia and University of Washington quarterback, has spent time with the Colts and Seahawks, and was cut by Seattle this week. The 6-foot-6, 231-pounder appeared in one game for the Colts last season.

Eason caught the red-eye flight here overnight, and didn't do much in practice. "He's been here, what, three hours?" quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan said.

But Rhule said they had a positive evaluation of Eason when he came out in the draft, so they wanted to take a longer look.

"When he was available yesterday, I was all for it," Rhule said. "Any time we can take young players with a ton of talent, and put them in our system and get them involved in our process and see what they can do. We'll take it slow and see what he does."

Eason will likely work as the scout team quarterback primarily, though they'll try to get him some reps in the Panthers' offense as he goes.