Panthers preparing Brandon Smith in multiple roles 

Smith's willingness to fill in whatever role he's asked is good news for defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow said he plans to utilize Smith in multiple packages to prepare him for anything that may come up in a reserve linebacker role in a room with veterans like Shaq Thompson and Cory Littleton.

"We'll have a role for him each week," Snow said. "Because at some point this season, he'll probably end up starting. With this league, a lot of injuries happen, so we've got to get him in the fold.