Panthers sign veteran defensive end Henry Anderson

Sep 05, 2022 at 12:16 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Henry Anderson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some size and experience to the defensive line room, signing veteran defensive end Henry Anderson.

The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Anderson adds a solid run-stopper to the mix, and with Cleveland coming in Week 1, that's a benefit.

The Panthers have been looking to add some experience to the defensive line in general, and Anderson's versatility (he can play inside as well) adds another element to the group.

The Panthers went short at defensive end when they set their initial roster, with pass-rusher Marquis Haynes Sr. and rookie Amaré Barno the only backups to Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Originally a third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford, the 31-year-old Anderson spent three years with the Jets and last year with the Patriots.

They also added two players to the practice squad Monday morning, signing safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Preston Williams.

Blair was a 2019 second-round pick who was crowded out of a position when the Seahawks acquired veteran safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and has some experience playing nickel. He also finished the last two seasons on injured reserve after knee injuries.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Williams adds another big body to the receiver room. He has dealt with some injuries, but in three seasons, he has 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns. Most of those stats came during his rookie year when he caught 32 passes for 428 yards and three scores in seven games before going on injured reserve with a torn ACL. He was the team's leading receiver at the time of his injury.

To make room for Anderson on the active roster, the Panthers waived defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, who was one of six defensive tackles they kept on the initial 53-man roster.

They also released practice squad wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry. They also released safety Kenny Robinson from the practice squad last week.

Best of Henry Anderson through the years

Henry Anderson has played with Indianapolis (2015-17), the New York Jets (2018-20) and New England (2021) before coming to Carolina.

New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson (94) on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
1 / 20

New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson (94) on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (33) breaks the tackle of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (33) breaks the tackle of Indianapolis Colts defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson (94) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
3 / 20

New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson (94) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, tosses the ball under pressure as New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) chases during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 20

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, tosses the ball under pressure as New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) chases during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

KYUSUNG GONG/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 20

New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates with defensive end Henry Anderson (96) after a blocked punt during to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 20

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates with defensive end Henry Anderson (96) after a blocked punt during to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass under pressure from New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
7 / 20

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass under pressure from New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants offensive guard Nick Gates (65) and Kevin Zeitler (70) block New York Jets' Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
8 / 20

New York Giants offensive guard Nick Gates (65) and Kevin Zeitler (70) block New York Jets' Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is stopped by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) and New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9 / 20

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is stopped by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) and New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) gestures, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
10 / 20

New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) gestures, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 20

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, bottom, is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt, top, as defensive end Henry Anderson, left, helps during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, bottom, is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt, top, as defensive end Henry Anderson, left, helps during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
13 / 20

New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) sets up for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
14 / 20

New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) sets up for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) battles Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
15 / 20

New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) battles Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Jets' Henry Anderson (96) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
16 / 20

New York Jets' Henry Anderson (96) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Henry Anderson (96) and nose tackle Al Woods (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
17 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Henry Anderson (96) and nose tackle Al Woods (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) hits Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's (9) arm as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
18 / 20

New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson (96) hits Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's (9) arm as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
19 / 20

New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
20 / 20

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Henry Anderson (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

news

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

news

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

news

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.

news

Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve

The rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury in last week's preseason game at New England.

news

Panthers release two players Monday

They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

news

Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

The veteran linebacker is going to start ramping up his activity in preparation for the regular season opener.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

news

Panthers waive five players

Carolina made a number of roster moves on Sunday before traveling to New England.

Advertising