Panthers sign veteran defensive end Henry Anderson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some size and experience to the defensive line room, signing veteran defensive end Henry Anderson.

The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Anderson adds a solid run-stopper to the mix, and with Cleveland coming in Week 1, that's a benefit.

The Panthers have been looking to add some experience to the defensive line in general, and Anderson's versatility (he can play inside as well) adds another element to the group.

The Panthers went short at defensive end when they set their initial roster, with pass-rusher Marquis Haynes Sr. and rookie Amaré Barno the only backups to Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Originally a third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford, the 31-year-old Anderson spent three years with the Jets and last year with the Patriots.

They also added two players to the practice squad Monday morning, signing safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Preston Williams.

Blair was a 2019 second-round pick who was crowded out of a position when the Seahawks acquired veteran safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and has some experience playing nickel. He also finished the last two seasons on injured reserve after knee injuries.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Williams adds another big body to the receiver room. He has dealt with some injuries, but in three seasons, he has 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns. Most of those stats came during his rookie year when he caught 32 passes for 428 yards and three scores in seven games before going on injured reserve with a torn ACL. He was the team's leading receiver at the time of his injury.

To make room for Anderson on the active roster, the Panthers waived defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, who was one of six defensive tackles they kept on the initial 53-man roster.