What to know about Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield

How did Baker Mayfield perform with the Cleveland Browns?

Mayfield played at Cleveland for four seasons, which included a breakout first year during which he set the record for most touchdowns scored by a rookie at 27. The Browns went 7-8-1 in 2018, their best record since 2007, but missed the playoffs.

The Browns missed the playoffs again in 2019 under Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one season when Cleveland's record fell to 6-10.

In 2020, Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff victory since the 1994 season, when the Browns defeated the Steelers in the 2020 Wild Card Round.