What to know about Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Baker Mayfield will play his first season as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback in 2022.
Here are 15 things to know about Mayfield.
Where is Baker Mayfield from?
Mayfield was born in Austin, Texas.
Where did Baker Mayfield go to high school?
Mayfield attended Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, where he was the starting quarterback. The Cavaliers football team finished with a 25-2 record across two seasons under Mayfield, winning the 2011 4A state championship.
Where did Baker Mayfield go to college?
Mayfield walked on at Texas Tech in 2013. He played in eight games with the Red Raiders, completing 64 percent of his passes for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
He transferred to Oklahoma and played for the Sooners from 2015-2017.
How did Baker Mayfield perform with the Oklahoma Sooners, OU football?
Mayfield sat out the 2014 season due to transfer restrictions and won a quarterback competition to start for the Sooners in 2015.
He led Oklahoma to two appearances in the College Football Playoff (2015 and 2017 seasons) and the 2017 Sugar Bowl. The Sooners were eliminated in both CFP semifinal games but won the Sugar Bowl, where Mayfield won the game's MVP award. \
He finished his Oklahoma career completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns against 21 interceptions.
When did Baker Mayfield win the Heisman Trophy?
Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy. He was the first and only walk-on player to ever win the award, winning with 86 percent of the possible points, which was the third-highest percentage in the award's history.
He won the Heisman after his senior season, when he completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He led Oklahoma to an appearance in the 2018 Rose Bowl, a CFP semifinal game, where the Sooners lost to Georgia in double overtime.
Where is Baker Mayfield's statue?
Mayfield's statue was unveiled at the University of Oklahoma in Norman before the Sooners' 2022 spring football game in April.
How tall is Baker Mayfield?
Mayfield is 6-foot-1.
Who is Baker Mayfield's wife?
Mayfield married Emily Wilkinson in 2019.
Who was in Baker Mayfield's NFL draft class?
Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL draft.
Mayfield's class included Saquon Barkley (Giants), Sam Darnold (Jets), Denzel Ward (Browns), Bradley Chubb (Broncos), Quenton Nelson (Colts), Josh Allen (Bills), Roquan Smith (Bears), Mike McGlinchey (49ers), and Josh Rosen (Cardinals), rounding out the first 10 selections.
The Panthers selected DJ Moore in the first round with the 24th overall pick that year.
How did Baker Mayfield perform with the Cleveland Browns?
Mayfield played at Cleveland for four seasons, which included a breakout first year during which he set the record for most touchdowns scored by a rookie at 27. The Browns went 7-8-1 in 2018, their best record since 2007, but missed the playoffs.
The Browns missed the playoffs again in 2019 under Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after one season when Cleveland's record fell to 6-10.
In 2020, Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff victory since the 1994 season, when the Browns defeated the Steelers in the 2020 Wild Card Round.
The Browns missed the playoffs again in 2021, while Mayfield battled a shoulder injury throughout the season.
When did the Panthers trade for quarterback Baker Mayfield?
Mayfield was traded to Carolina on July 6 for a conditional fifth-round draft pick.
What are Baker Mayfield's career stats, win/loss record in the NFL?
Mayfield has completed 61.6 percent of his passes in the NFL, tallying 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions. He has added 571 rushing yards on 158 attempts with five touchdowns.
Mayfield's best completion percentage was tallied in his rookie year, when he completed 63.8 percent of his passes, and his 27 rookie touchdowns are the most he's thrown in a single season. He passed for 3,827 yards in 2019, his career high.
Mayfield has played in 60 games and started in 59, with a career win/loss record of 29-30.
What were Baker Mayfield's NFL preseason stats with the Panthers?
Mayfield went 4-of-7 for 45 yards in his preseason debut at Washington. He completed 9 of his 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' third preseason game against Buffalo.
He did not play in Carolina's second preseason game at New England, as the Panthers rested most of their starters after a week of joint practice with the Patriots.
Where did Baker Mayfield's "I woke up feeling dangerous" quote originate?
After a 28-16 win over the Falcons in his rookie season, during which Mayfield completed all but three passes and threw three touchdowns, he told reporters: "When I woke up this morning, I was feeling pretty dangerous."
Mayfield's press conference quote elicited a laugh from the scrum of media members and made waves with fans.
When did Baker Mayfield win the Panthers' quarterback competition?
Mayfield was named the Panthers' starting quarterback on Aug. 22, ahead of Carolina's preseason finale against the Bills. Mayfield won a preseason quarterback competition against last season's starter Sam Darnold.
