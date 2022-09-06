Powered by

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Browns

Sep 06, 2022 at 05:41 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
GameMatchup_week1-amazon

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers open the 2022 season at home against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on September 11 at Bank of America Stadium on CBS.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 1 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Browns

  • Carolina is 4-2 all-time against Cleveland | Series History
  • Current Streak: Browns W1
  • Carolina last faced Cleveland in Charlotte in 2014, winning 17-13
  • Last matchup: Cleveland won in 2018, 26-20

Player/Coach Connections

Know Your Foe

  • With an 11-game suspension for Deshaun Watson in place, former NC State product Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for Cleveland on Sunday
  • Cleveland's Nick Chubb finished 2021 as the league's second-most productive runner, accumulating 1,259 rush yards on 228 attempts
  • Myles Garrett presents a challenge for the Panthers' protection after he set the Browns' single-season sack record at 16 last year and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season (third of his career).
  • Read more about Cleveland

Statistical Comparison (2021 Stats)

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaCleveland
Offense
Total Yards/Game298.9 (30th)340.6 (18th)
Rushing Yards/Game108.4 (20th)145.4 (4th)
Net Passing Yards/Game190.5 (29th)195.3 (27th)
Sacks Allowed52 (28th)49 (27th)
Third Down Efficiency35.7 (29th)39.2 (17th)
Points/Game17.9 (29th)20.5 (23rd)
Defense
Total Yards/Game305.9 (2nd)311.5 (5th)
Rushing Yards/Game113.8 (18th)109.2 (12th)
Passing Yards/Game183.9 (2nd)240.9 (22nd)
Sacks39 (15th)43 (9th)
Third Down Efficiency37.8 (9th)39.3 (13th)
Takeaways16 (26th)19 (21st)
Points Allowed/Game22.4 (20th)21.4 (15th)

AWS Next Gen Stat of the Week

  • Cornerback CJ Henderson led the Panthers with the fastest max speed in play in 2021. Henderson hit a top speed of 22.23 miles per hour on the field, ranking ninth among all defensive players in the NFL in 2021.
CJ Henderson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Notes and Trends

Season Openers

  • Carolina opens the season at home for the fifth-straight season. The Panthers are 11-16 all-time in season openers and 5-9 when opening the year at home.
  • Baker Mayfield will become the 12th different QB to start in Week 1 for Carolina.

Preseason Coverage

  • The Panthers accounted for three interceptions in the preseason, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.
  • Pro Football Focus gave Carolina a coverage grade of 74.0, fourth-best among teams in the preseason.

First Drive Dominance

  • In 2021, the Panthers were the only team that didn't allow a touchdown on the opening drive of every game. Carolina allowed just nine points on opening drives with three field goals, one takeaways and 13 punts.

Elite Pass Rusher

  • Brian Burns was elected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after finishing the season with 9.0 sacks. He now has 18.0 sacks in the last two seasons, tied for sixth-most among NFC players. His 25.5 career sacks are the most of his 2019 draft class.
  • Burns also has 55 career QB hits (third in draft class), 26 tackles for loss (tied for fourth) and six strip sacks (tied for first).

Under the Radar

  • Wide receiver DJ Moore has posted three consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards, something only Stefon Diggs has done elsewhere in the league. Moore is the only player with at least 1,200 total scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons.
  • Moore now ranks fourth in Panthers history with 4,313 career receiving yards and is sixth with 301 receptions.

NFL-Wide Stats and Notes

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • DJ Moore needs 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 to join Steve Smith Sr. as the only Panthers with four career 1,000-yard receiving seasons. It would mark Moore's 4th consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards; only Mike Evans (8), Stefon Diggs (4) and Travis Kelce (6) have longer active streaks.
  • Moore (301) needs 24 receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Christian McCaffrey (6602) needs 98 scrimmage yards to pass Barry Sanders (6699) for 20th-most scrimmage yards in a player's first 60 games. McCaffrey (47) needs three scrimmage TDs to tie Muhsin Muhammad (50) for fifth place in franchise history.
  • Baker Mayfield needs 3,000 passing yards to join Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson as only players with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of their first five seasons.
  • Shaq Thompson (563) needs 18 tackles (press box stats) to pass Jon Beason (580) for fourth all-time in Panthers history. Thompson needs 100 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Donte Jackson (12) needs two interceptions to tie Doug Evans and Richard Marshall (14) for fifth place all-time in Panthers history.
  • Brian Burns (25.5) needs 3.0 sacks to pass Thomas Davis (28.0) for eighth all-time in franchise history.
  • Jeremy Chinn needs 78 tackles to reach 300 for his career. Chinn has played 31 career games and only Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason reached 300 career before their 44th career games as Panthers.
  • Andre Roberts needs 581 combined return yards to pass Michael Bates (9158) for 15th-most all-time. Roberts (6) needs one kickoff return or punt return TD to tie Ted Ginn Jr (7) for eighth-most combined kick/punt TDs in NFL history.
  • JJ Jansen (201) needs 12 games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
  • Johnny Hekker (300) needs five punts inside the 20 to tie Mike Scifres for 10th all-time in NFL history.

Best moments from Panthers season-opening wins

Go back through Panthers history for the defining photos from the best moments of Week 1 victories.

Robbie Anderson scored a 57-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold in Carolina's 19-14 win over the Jets in 2021.
1 / 11

Robbie Anderson scored a 57-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold in Carolina's 19-14 win over the Jets in 2021.

Nell Redmond/AP
Cam Newton led the team with 58 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 16-8 win over Dallas in Week 1 of 2018.
2 / 11

Cam Newton led the team with 58 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 16-8 win over Dallas in Week 1 of 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina's defense forced two turnovers and held the 49ers out of the end zone in a 23-3 win over San Francisco in Week 1 of 2017.
3 / 11

Carolina's defense forced two turnovers and held the 49ers out of the end zone in a 23-3 win over San Francisco in Week 1 of 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Josh Norman scored on a 30-yard pick six in Carolina's 20-9 win over the Jaguars in Week 1 of 2015.
4 / 11

Josh Norman scored on a 30-yard pick six in Carolina's 20-9 win over the Jaguars in Week 1 of 2015.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Derek Anderson came in to start the 2014 opener in Tampa Bay and threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win.
5 / 11

Derek Anderson came in to start the 2014 opener in Tampa Bay and threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win.

Chris O'Meara/AP
Dante Rosario caught a pass in the back of the end zone as time expired to give Carolina a 26-24 win over the Chargers in the 2008 season opener.
6 / 11

Dante Rosario caught a pass in the back of the end zone as time expired to give Carolina a 26-24 win over the Chargers in the 2008 season opener.

Denis Poroy/AP
Steve Smith scored a 68-yard touchdown in Carolina's 27-13 win over the Rams in the 2007 season opener in St. Louis.
7 / 11

Steve Smith scored a 68-yard touchdown in Carolina's 27-13 win over the Rams in the 2007 season opener in St. Louis.

Tom Gannam/AP
Ricky Proehl caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left to help Carolina overcome a 17-0 second-half deficit and win 24-23 in the 2003 season opener.
8 / 11

Ricky Proehl caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left to help Carolina overcome a 17-0 second-half deficit and win 24-23 in the 2003 season opener.

Mike McCarn/AP
John Fox celebrated with quarterback Rodney Peete after Fox's first win as Panthers head coach in a 10-7 victory over the Ravens in the 2002 season opener at home.
9 / 11

John Fox celebrated with quarterback Rodney Peete after Fox's first win as Panthers head coach in a 10-7 victory over the Ravens in the 2002 season opener at home.

Mike McCarn/AP
Steve Smith returned the game's opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in a 24-13 Panthers win in the 2001 season opener in Minnesota.
10 / 11

Steve Smith returned the game's opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in a 24-13 Panthers win in the 2001 season opener in Minnesota.

Elsa/Getty
Mark Carrier scored the first-ever touchdown in Charlotte in Carolina's 29-6 win over the Falcons in the 1996 season opener.
11 / 11

Mark Carrier scored the first-ever touchdown in Charlotte in Carolina's 29-6 win over the Falcons in the 1996 season opener.

