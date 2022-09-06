Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Browns

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers open the 2022 season at home against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on September 11 at Bank of America Stadium on CBS.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Sunday, Sept. 11 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
History: Panthers vs. Browns
- Carolina is 4-2 all-time against Cleveland | Series History
- Current Streak: Browns W1
- Carolina last faced Cleveland in Charlotte in 2014, winning 17-13
- Last matchup: Cleveland won in 2018, 26-20
Player/Coach Connections
- Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was drafted first overall by Cleveland in 2018 and played four seasons with the Browns
- Panthers players Rashard Higgins, Austin Corbett, Cameron Erving all played for Cleveland earlier in their careers
- Panthers assistant coaches Chris Tabor, Steve Wilks, James Campen, Al Holcomb and Matt Lombardi all previously spent time with Cleveland.
Know Your Foe
- With an 11-game suspension for Deshaun Watson in place, former NC State product Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for Cleveland on Sunday
- Cleveland's Nick Chubb finished 2021 as the league's second-most productive runner, accumulating 1,259 rush yards on 228 attempts
- Myles Garrett presents a challenge for the Panthers' protection after he set the Browns' single-season sack record at 16 last year and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season (third of his career).
Statistical Comparison (2021 Stats)
|Category
|Carolina
|Cleveland
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|298.9 (30th)
|340.6 (18th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|108.4 (20th)
|145.4 (4th)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|190.5 (29th)
|195.3 (27th)
|Sacks Allowed
|52 (28th)
|49 (27th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|35.7 (29th)
|39.2 (17th)
|Points/Game
|17.9 (29th)
|20.5 (23rd)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|305.9 (2nd)
|311.5 (5th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|113.8 (18th)
|109.2 (12th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|183.9 (2nd)
|240.9 (22nd)
|Sacks
|39 (15th)
|43 (9th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|37.8 (9th)
|39.3 (13th)
|Takeaways
|16 (26th)
|19 (21st)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.4 (20th)
|21.4 (15th)
AWS Next Gen Stat of the Week
- Cornerback CJ Henderson led the Panthers with the fastest max speed in play in 2021. Henderson hit a top speed of 22.23 miles per hour on the field, ranking ninth among all defensive players in the NFL in 2021.
Notes and Trends
Season Openers
- Carolina opens the season at home for the fifth-straight season. The Panthers are 11-16 all-time in season openers and 5-9 when opening the year at home.
- Baker Mayfield will become the 12th different QB to start in Week 1 for Carolina.
Preseason Coverage
- The Panthers accounted for three interceptions in the preseason, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.
- Pro Football Focus gave Carolina a coverage grade of 74.0, fourth-best among teams in the preseason.
First Drive Dominance
- In 2021, the Panthers were the only team that didn't allow a touchdown on the opening drive of every game. Carolina allowed just nine points on opening drives with three field goals, one takeaways and 13 punts.
Elite Pass Rusher
- Brian Burns was elected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after finishing the season with 9.0 sacks. He now has 18.0 sacks in the last two seasons, tied for sixth-most among NFC players. His 25.5 career sacks are the most of his 2019 draft class.
- Burns also has 55 career QB hits (third in draft class), 26 tackles for loss (tied for fourth) and six strip sacks (tied for first).
Under the Radar
- Wide receiver DJ Moore has posted three consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards, something only Stefon Diggs has done elsewhere in the league. Moore is the only player with at least 1,200 total scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons.
- Moore now ranks fourth in Panthers history with 4,313 career receiving yards and is sixth with 301 receptions.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- DJ Moore needs 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 to join Steve Smith Sr. as the only Panthers with four career 1,000-yard receiving seasons. It would mark Moore's 4th consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards; only Mike Evans (8), Stefon Diggs (4) and Travis Kelce (6) have longer active streaks.
- Moore (301) needs 24 receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
- Christian McCaffrey (6602) needs 98 scrimmage yards to pass Barry Sanders (6699) for 20th-most scrimmage yards in a player's first 60 games. McCaffrey (47) needs three scrimmage TDs to tie Muhsin Muhammad (50) for fifth place in franchise history.
- Baker Mayfield needs 3,000 passing yards to join Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson as only players with at least 3,000 passing yards in each of their first five seasons.
- Shaq Thompson (563) needs 18 tackles (press box stats) to pass Jon Beason (580) for fourth all-time in Panthers history. Thompson needs 100 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Donte Jackson (12) needs two interceptions to tie Doug Evans and Richard Marshall (14) for fifth place all-time in Panthers history.
- Brian Burns (25.5) needs 3.0 sacks to pass Thomas Davis (28.0) for eighth all-time in franchise history.
- Jeremy Chinn needs 78 tackles to reach 300 for his career. Chinn has played 31 career games and only Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason reached 300 career before their 44th career games as Panthers.
- Andre Roberts needs 581 combined return yards to pass Michael Bates (9158) for 15th-most all-time. Roberts (6) needs one kickoff return or punt return TD to tie Ted Ginn Jr (7) for eighth-most combined kick/punt TDs in NFL history.
- JJ Jansen (201) needs 12 games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
- Johnny Hekker (300) needs five punts inside the 20 to tie Mike Scifres for 10th all-time in NFL history.
Go back through Panthers history for the defining photos from the best moments of Week 1 victories.