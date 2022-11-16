Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens

3 / 45

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure form Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Fate simply wasn't ready to give the New Orleans Saints a break from long-time nemesis Steve Smith. The former Carolina Panthers receiver not only left the NFC South Division, but went to another conference when he chose to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason. The Ravens and Saints meet just once every four years, and one such meeting happens to be on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014, when New Orleans (4-6) needs a victory to stem a two-game skid and maximize its chances to win its divisional race. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)