Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (3-7) travel to Baltimore (6-3) as both teams come in rested as the Ravens are coming off a bye and Carolina last played on Thursday night.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 11 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (3-7) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
- M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, Md.
- Sunday, Nov. 20 | 1 pm | FOX
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Ravens Roster | Ravens Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Ravens
- Carolina is 4-2 all-time against the Ravens | Series History
- Current Streak: Panthers W1
- Carolina is 1-1 all-time at Baltimore, winning in 2006 and losing in 2014
Player/Coach Connections
- Panthers center Bradley Bozeman played for Baltimore from 2018-21
- Ravens running back Mike Davis played for Carolina from 2019-20
- Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour played for Carolina from 2017-20
- Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes was with Carolina in 2021
- Ravens practice squad players Julian Stanford and Daryl Worley used to play for Carolina
- Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman coached in Carolina from 1995-2001
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Baltimore
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|294.2 (30th)
|354.9 (12th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|118.0 (16th)
|168.1 (2nd)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|176.2 (28th)
|186.8 (27th)
|Sacks Allowed
|22 (t-18th)
|20 (t-11th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|28.3 (32nd)
|45.0 (6th)
|Points/Game
|20.4 (23rd)
|26.1 (4th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|362.4 (25th)
|350.8 (19th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|139.2 (25th)
|92.0 (3rd)
|Passing Yards/Game
|223.2 (20th)
|258.8 (28th)
|Sacks
|19 (t-22nd)
|27 (t-8th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|41.4 (19th)
|33.7 (5th)
|Takeaways
|9 (t-25th)
|16 (6th)
|Points Allowed/Game
|24.3 (24th)
|21.8 (17th)
Notes and Trends
Mayfield back in
- Baker Mayfield gets his first start since Week 5 against San Francisco when he suffered an ankle injury.
- Mayfield threw for three touchdowns in the second half at Cincinnati in Week 9 in relief of PJ Walker.
- Mayfield is 3-5 in eight career games against Baltimore, averaging 277.6 pass yards per game with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Foreman moving
- Since becoming the starter in Week 7, D'Onta Foreman has had a strong collection of rushing performances. Over that period, he's had three 100-yard rushing games and is fourth in the league with 389 rushing yards and tied for fourth with four rushing touchdowns.
- Last week against Atlanta, he had 31 carries which was the most by a Panther since 2004 when Nick Goings had 33 carries in Week 16.
Offensive line play
- As a team, the Panthers have a pass blocking grade of 74.1 (according to PFF), ranking sixth in the NFL.
- Since Week 6, Carolina has only allowed five sacks, tied for first in the league with Dallas over that stretch.
- Ikem Ekwonu has played every snap at left tackle so far. Since snap counts were kept in 2007, Ekwonu is just the second Panthers rookie (Cam Newton, 2011) to play every offensive snap through the first 10 games of a season.
- Since becoming a starter in Week 7, Bradley Bozeman has a PFF run blocking grade of 75.5, third-best among qualified centers in that stretch.
- Austin Corbett has a PFF pass blocking efficiency of 98.8, tied for third-best among qualified guards in the NFL. He has not allowed a sack and only given up eight pressures this season.
Brown up the middle
- Derrick Brown has been putting together a career season. He currently has 48 tackles, ranking third in the NFL among defensive tackles.
- Brown has six passes defended, leading all Panthers players and tied for the most in the NFL by defensive linemen.
Luvu back in force
- After missing playing time with an injury, Frankie Luvu was back in full force against Atlanta, making 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks and becoming the fourth player with at least 12 stops and multiple sacks in a game in the last three years.
Burns adds to sack total
- Through 10 games, Brian Burns has 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 45 total tackles. He ranks fifth in the league in TFLs and 10th in sacks.
- Only Haason Reddick (2021) has ever had that many sacks, TFLs and total tackles through Week 10 in Panthers history.
Hekker inside the 5
- Against Atlanta, Johnny Hekker had two punts downed inside the five yard line and is now second in the NFL with 22 punts inside the 20.
- Hekker's 43.5 net yards per punt currently ranks seventh in the NFL, and the current average is the highest for a season in franchise history.
Strong starts, big finishes
- Carolina's defense has been strong in the first quarter this year, allowing just 20 points (3rd in league) and only two TDs on opening drives in 10 games.
- In second halves, Carolina's offense has been potent, scoring 125 points (3rd in league) with an offensive EPA of 18.3 (fifth in league).
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- Brian Burns (32.5) recently tied Kawann Short for seventh place in franchise history in sacks. He needs 1.5 sacks to tie Greg Hardy for sixth place.
- Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
- Brown (45) needs 10 tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
- Shaq Thompson needs 23 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Johnny Hekker (22) needs 15 punts inside the 20 to tie Todd Sauerbrun (37, 2001) for the franchise record.
- JJ Jansen (219) needs two games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
