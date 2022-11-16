Powered by

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens

Nov 16, 2022 at 01:12 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
WEEK11_GameMatchup_Thumbnail (1)

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (3-7) travel to Baltimore (6-3) as both teams come in rested as the Ravens are coming off a bye and Carolina last played on Thursday night.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 11 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Ravens

  • Carolina is 4-2 all-time against the Ravens | Series History
  • Current Streak: Panthers W1
  • Carolina is 1-1 all-time at Baltimore, winning in 2006 and losing in 2014

Player/Coach Connections

  • Panthers center Bradley Bozeman played for Baltimore from 2018-21
  • Ravens running back Mike Davis played for Carolina from 2019-20
  • Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour played for Carolina from 2017-20
  • Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes was with Carolina in 2021
  • Ravens practice squad players Julian Stanford and Daryl Worley used to play for Carolina
  • Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman coached in Carolina from 1995-2001

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaBaltimore
Offense
Total Yards/Game294.2 (30th)354.9 (12th)
Rushing Yards/Game118.0 (16th)168.1 (2nd)
Net Passing Yards/Game176.2 (28th)186.8 (27th)
Sacks Allowed22 (t-18th)20 (t-11th)
Third Down Efficiency28.3 (32nd)45.0 (6th)
Points/Game20.4 (23rd)26.1 (4th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game362.4 (25th)350.8 (19th)
Rushing Yards/Game139.2 (25th)92.0 (3rd)
Passing Yards/Game223.2 (20th)258.8 (28th)
Sacks19 (t-22nd)27 (t-8th)
Third Down Efficiency41.4 (19th)33.7 (5th)
Takeaways9 (t-25th)16 (6th)
Points Allowed/Game24.3 (24th)21.8 (17th)

Notes and Trends

Mayfield back in

  • Baker Mayfield gets his first start since Week 5 against San Francisco when he suffered an ankle injury.
  • Mayfield threw for three touchdowns in the second half at Cincinnati in Week 9 in relief of PJ Walker.
  • Mayfield is 3-5 in eight career games against Baltimore, averaging 277.6 pass yards per game with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Foreman moving

  • Since becoming the starter in Week 7, D'Onta Foreman has had a strong collection of rushing performances. Over that period, he's had three 100-yard rushing games and is fourth in the league with 389 rushing yards and tied for fourth with four rushing touchdowns.
  • Last week against Atlanta, he had 31 carries which was the most by a Panther since 2004 when Nick Goings had 33 carries in Week 16.

Offensive line play

  • As a team, the Panthers have a pass blocking grade of 74.1 (according to PFF), ranking sixth in the NFL.
  • Since Week 6, Carolina has only allowed five sacks, tied for first in the league with Dallas over that stretch.
  • Ikem Ekwonu has played every snap at left tackle so far. Since snap counts were kept in 2007, Ekwonu is just the second Panthers rookie (Cam Newton, 2011) to play every offensive snap through the first 10 games of a season.
  • Since becoming a starter in Week 7, Bradley Bozeman has a PFF run blocking grade of 75.5, third-best among qualified centers in that stretch.
  • Austin Corbett has a PFF pass blocking efficiency of 98.8, tied for third-best among qualified guards in the NFL. He has not allowed a sack and only given up eight pressures this season.

Brown up the middle

  • Derrick Brown has been putting together a career season. He currently has 48 tackles, ranking third in the NFL among defensive tackles.
  • Brown has six passes defended, leading all Panthers players and tied for the most in the NFL by defensive linemen.

Luvu back in force

  • After missing playing time with an injury, Frankie Luvu was back in full force against Atlanta, making 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks and becoming the fourth player with at least 12 stops and multiple sacks in a game in the last three years.

Burns adds to sack total

  • Through 10 games, Brian Burns has 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 45 total tackles. He ranks fifth in the league in TFLs and 10th in sacks.
  • Only Haason Reddick (2021) has ever had that many sacks, TFLs and total tackles through Week 10 in Panthers history.

Hekker inside the 5

  • Against Atlanta, Johnny Hekker had two punts downed inside the five yard line and is now second in the NFL with 22 punts inside the 20.
  • Hekker's 43.5 net yards per punt currently ranks seventh in the NFL, and the current average is the highest for a season in franchise history.

Strong starts, big finishes

  • Carolina's defense has been strong in the first quarter this year, allowing just 20 points (3rd in league) and only two TDs on opening drives in 10 games.
  • In second halves, Carolina's offense has been potent, scoring 125 points (3rd in league) with an offensive EPA of 18.3 (fifth in league).

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • Brian Burns (32.5) recently tied Kawann Short for seventh place in franchise history in sacks. He needs 1.5 sacks to tie Greg Hardy for sixth place.
  • Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Brown (45) needs 10 tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
  • Shaq Thompson needs 23 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Johnny Hekker (22) needs 15 punts inside the 20 to tie Todd Sauerbrun (37, 2001) for the franchise record.
  • JJ Jansen (219) needs two games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Panthers vs. Ravens Through The Years

Carolina holds a 4-2 record all-time against the Ravens, including a 3-1 record at home and 1-1 record on the road.

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
1 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
2 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure form Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Fate simply wasn't ready to give the New Orleans Saints a break from long-time nemesis Steve Smith. The former Carolina Panthers receiver not only left the NFC South Division, but went to another conference when he chose to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason. The Ravens and Saints meet just once every four years, and one such meeting happens to be on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014, when New Orleans (4-6) needs a victory to stem a two-game skid and maximize its chances to win its divisional race. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
3 / 45

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure form Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Fate simply wasn't ready to give the New Orleans Saints a break from long-time nemesis Steve Smith. The former Carolina Panthers receiver not only left the NFC South Division, but went to another conference when he chose to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason. The Ravens and Saints meet just once every four years, and one such meeting happens to be on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014, when New Orleans (4-6) needs a victory to stem a two-game skid and maximize its chances to win its divisional race. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demetrius Williams, center, is broken up by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, left, and cornerback Richard Marshall, in the fourth quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Baltimore. The Panthers won 23-21. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
4 / 45

A pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demetrius Williams, center, is broken up by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, left, and cornerback Richard Marshall, in the fourth quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Baltimore. The Panthers won 23-21. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

RF5Q8575
5 / 45
Peppers2
6 / 45
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
7 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
8 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
9 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
10 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LSmith2
11 / 45
RF5Q8356
12 / 45
SSmith1
13 / 45
WallsTD1
14 / 45
WallsTD4
15 / 45
Peete2
16 / 45
Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) walks the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 45

Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) walks the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

IC5X5401
18 / 45
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
19 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Peppers6
20 / 45
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12), right, celebrates his touchdown with Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
21 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12), right, celebrates his touchdown with Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
22 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
23 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Brian St. Pierre (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
24 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Brian St. Pierre (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
25 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
carvsbal_732
26 / 45
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
27 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
28 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
BaltVsCar1
29 / 45
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) is upended by Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
31 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) is upended by Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco (5) fumbles after being sacked by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 45

Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco (5) fumbles after being sacked by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
33 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
34 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, right, holds onto the ball as he takes a hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. Smith had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers 23-21 win. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
35 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, right, holds onto the ball as he takes a hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. Smith had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers 23-21 win. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) defends in the second half of the Ravens' 37-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) defends in the second half of the Ravens' 37-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter, left, lands in the endzone for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens corner back Samari Rolle, right, dives in vain in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
37 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter, left, lands in the endzone for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens corner back Samari Rolle, right, dives in vain in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers corner back Chris Gamble reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
39 / 45

Carolina Panthers corner back Chris Gamble reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
40 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12) runs for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
41 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12) runs for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, center, is sacked by Carolina Panthers Chris Draft, left, and Michael Rucker, obscured, as Kris Jenkins moves in at right, in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday ,Oct. 15, 2006. McNair was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
42 / 45

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, center, is sacked by Carolina Panthers Chris Draft, left, and Michael Rucker, obscured, as Kris Jenkins moves in at right, in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday ,Oct. 15, 2006. McNair was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens' Anthony Mitchell (42) looks on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
43 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens' Anthony Mitchell (42) looks on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
44 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
45 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Carolina returns home for rematch with the Falcons under the lights on Thursday Night Football.

news

Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers at Bengals

The Panthers face the defending AFC Champions in Week 9.

news

Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers at Falcons

Carolina looks to build on momentum with a rivalry game at Atlanta.

news

Week 7 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Carolina's offensive line has seen some of its best action of late.

news

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

Carolina plays its first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks in Los Angeles.

news

Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers

Carolina plays the last of its three straight home games against San Francisco.

news

Week 4 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals

Carolina will look to build momentum with the third home game of the young season.

news

Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

The Panthers open NFC South play at home in Week 3.

news

Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Sunday marks the 13th meeting all-time between Carolina and New York.

news

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Browns

Carolina will open the season at home for the fifth-straight season.

Advertising