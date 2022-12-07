Week 14 Game Preview: Panthers at Seahawks

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers (4-8) return from the bye with a tough test, traveling to face the Seahawks (7-5) in a Week 14 road bout.
With only five games left on the schedule, Sunday's contest looms large as the Panthers try to keep pace in the NFC South. Tampa Bay extended its lead to two games after a Monday night comeback over New Orleans.
The Seahawks have lost two out of the last three games, but rebounded with a win over the Rams last week.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 14 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.
- Sunday, Nov. 27 | 4:25 pm ET | FOX
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Seahawks Roster | Seahawks Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Seahawks
- Carolina is 4-10 all-time against the Seahawks | Series History
- Current Streak: Seahawks W3
- Carolina's only win in Seattle came in 2015
Player/Coach Connections
- Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer worked in the Seattle front office from 2001-20
- Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin played for Carolina in 2019
- Seahawks defensive tackle Myles Adams spent time on the Panthers practice squad in 2020
- Panthers practice squad player Gavin Heslop used to play for Seattle
- Seahawks assistant defensive line Damione Lewis played for Carolina from 2006-09
- Panthers players Cory Littleton, Keith Taylor Jr., Shaq Thompson went to Washington while Frankie Luvu went to Washington State
- Seahawks players Tanner Muse (Clemson), Dareke Young (Lenoir Rhyne) and Phil Haynes (Wake Forest) went to school in the Carolinas
- Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was defensive coordinator at NC State from 1980-82
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Seattle
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|291.3 (29th)
|360.9 (9th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|116.8 (t-17th)
|116.5 (19th)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|174.6 (29th)
|244.4 (7th)
|Sacks Allowed
|26 (t-11th)
|31 (t-20th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|27.1 (31st)
|43.0 (9th)
|Points/Game
|19.2 (25th)
|26.5 (5th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|348.2 (19th)
|382.9 (30th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|135.7 (25th)
|155.3 (31st)
|Passing Yards/Game
|212.5 (14th)
|227.7 (20th)
|Sacks
|25 (t-20th)
|32 (t-12th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.1 (18th)
|44.8 (27th)
|Takeaways
|12 (t-24th)
|21 (t-2nd)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.2 (14th)
|25.3 (28th)
Notes and Trends
Foreman moving
- Since becoming the starter in Week 7, D'Onta Foreman has had a strong collection of rushing performances. Since then, he's had four 100-yard rushing games, tied for the most in the NFL with Josh Jacobs.
- Since Week 7, Foreman has averaged 120.3 rushing yards in three wins and 55.0 rushing yards in three losses.
Offensive line play
- As a team, the Panthers have a pass blocking grade of 75.3 (according to PFF), ranking fourth in the NFL.
- Since Week 6, Carolina has only allowed nine sacks, ranking second in the league over that stretch.
- Since Week 4, rookie Ikem Ekwonu has the best pass blocking grade of any rookie lineman (83.0), while not allowing a sack.
Burns reaches double figures in sacks
- Brian Burns reached 10 sacks in a season for the first time in his career, after getting to Russell Wilson twice in Week 12. He is currently tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks and is sixth with 13 tackles for loss.
- Burns' 23 total stops (sacks + TFLs) behind the line are third-most through Week 13 in franchise history.
Brown up the middle
- Derrick Brown has been putting together a career season. He currently has 50 tackles, tied for seventh in the NFL among defensive tackles.
Luvu back in force
- After missing playing time with an injury, Frankie Luvu was back in full force the last three weeks. He had 30 tackles, 3.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in Weeks 10-12.
- Luvu is the only NFL player with 30+ tackles and at least three sacks in that three-week range.
Hekker inside the 20
- Johnny Hekker continues to give Carolina an edge through the punt game. His 44.1 net yards per punt rank fifth in the NFL, while his 29 punts inside the 20 are second. Hekker is tied for second with three punts inside the five.
- Hekker has only had three punts go for touchbacks, tied for third-fewest among qualified punters this season.
Sam Franklin is special
- Safety Sam Franklin Jr. has had to play double duty on defense and special teams, and continues to perform well on each. He has 13 special teams tackles, tying him for second in the league,
- In Weeks 10-12, Franklin was one of just three players with at least 10 tackles on defense and five tackles on special teams.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- Brian Burns (10.0) needs five sacks to tie Kevin Greene (1998) and Greg Hardy (2013)'s franchise record (15.0) for the most sacks in a season
- Burns (13) needs seven tackles for loss to tie Luke Kuechly (20, 2018) for the franchise record in a single season.
- Burns (23) needs nine tackles for loss or sacks to tie Greg Hardy (32, 2013) for most combined TFL/sacks in a season in franchise history
- Derrick Brown (50) needs five tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
- Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
- Shaq Thompson (89) needs 11 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- D'Onta Foreman (4) needs three 100-yard rushing games to tie DeAngelo Williams (7, 2008) for the most in a season from Week 7 on.
- Johnny Hekker (29) needs six punts inside the 20 to tie Todd Sauerbrun (35, 2001) for the franchise record.
- JJ Jansen (221) needs one game played to pass John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
Carolina has played Seattle nine times since 2013. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4.