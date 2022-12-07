Powered by

Week 14 Game Preview: Panthers at Seahawks

Dec 07, 2022 at 12:26 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
WEEK14_GameMatchup_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers (4-8) return from the bye with a tough test, traveling to face the Seahawks (7-5) in a Week 14 road bout.

With only five games left on the schedule, Sunday's contest looms large as the Panthers try to keep pace in the NFC South. Tampa Bay extended its lead to two games after a Monday night comeback over New Orleans.

The Seahawks have lost two out of the last three games, but rebounded with a win over the Rams last week.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 14 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Seahawks

  • Carolina is 4-10 all-time against the Seahawks | Series History
  • Current Streak: Seahawks W3
  • Carolina's only win in Seattle came in 2015

Player/Coach Connections

  • Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer worked in the Seattle front office from 2001-20
  • Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin played for Carolina in 2019
  • Seahawks defensive tackle Myles Adams spent time on the Panthers practice squad in 2020
  • Panthers practice squad player Gavin Heslop used to play for Seattle
  • Seahawks assistant defensive line Damione Lewis played for Carolina from 2006-09
  • Panthers players Cory Littleton, Keith Taylor Jr., Shaq Thompson went to Washington while Frankie Luvu went to Washington State
  • Seahawks players Tanner Muse (Clemson), Dareke Young (Lenoir Rhyne) and Phil Haynes (Wake Forest) went to school in the Carolinas
  • Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was defensive coordinator at NC State from 1980-82

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaSeattle
Offense
Total Yards/Game291.3 (29th)360.9 (9th)
Rushing Yards/Game116.8 (t-17th)116.5 (19th)
Net Passing Yards/Game174.6 (29th)244.4 (7th)
Sacks Allowed26 (t-11th)31 (t-20th)
Third Down Efficiency27.1 (31st)43.0 (9th)
Points/Game19.2 (25th)26.5 (5th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game348.2 (19th)382.9 (30th)
Rushing Yards/Game135.7 (25th)155.3 (31st)
Passing Yards/Game212.5 (14th)227.7 (20th)
Sacks25 (t-20th)32 (t-12th)
Third Down Efficiency40.1 (18th)44.8 (27th)
Takeaways12 (t-24th)21 (t-2nd)
Points Allowed/Game22.2 (14th)25.3 (28th)

Notes and Trends

Foreman moving

  • Since becoming the starter in Week 7, D'Onta Foreman has had a strong collection of rushing performances. Since then, he's had four 100-yard rushing games, tied for the most in the NFL with Josh Jacobs.
  • Since Week 7, Foreman has averaged 120.3 rushing yards in three wins and 55.0 rushing yards in three losses.

Offensive line play

  • As a team, the Panthers have a pass blocking grade of 75.3 (according to PFF), ranking fourth in the NFL.
  • Since Week 6, Carolina has only allowed nine sacks, ranking second in the league over that stretch.
  • Since Week 4, rookie Ikem Ekwonu has the best pass blocking grade of any rookie lineman (83.0), while not allowing a sack.

Burns reaches double figures in sacks

  • Brian Burns reached 10 sacks in a season for the first time in his career, after getting to Russell Wilson twice in Week 12. He is currently tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks and is sixth with 13 tackles for loss.
  • Burns' 23 total stops (sacks + TFLs) behind the line are third-most through Week 13 in franchise history.

Brown up the middle

  • Derrick Brown has been putting together a career season. He currently has 50 tackles, tied for seventh in the NFL among defensive tackles.

Luvu back in force

  • After missing playing time with an injury, Frankie Luvu was back in full force the last three weeks. He had 30 tackles, 3.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in Weeks 10-12.
  • Luvu is the only NFL player with 30+ tackles and at least three sacks in that three-week range.

Hekker inside the 20

  • Johnny Hekker continues to give Carolina an edge through the punt game. His 44.1 net yards per punt rank fifth in the NFL, while his 29 punts inside the 20 are second. Hekker is tied for second with three punts inside the five.
  • Hekker has only had three punts go for touchbacks, tied for third-fewest among qualified punters this season.

Sam Franklin is special

  • Safety Sam Franklin Jr. has had to play double duty on defense and special teams, and continues to perform well on each. He has 13 special teams tackles, tying him for second in the league,
  • In Weeks 10-12, Franklin was one of just three players with at least 10 tackles on defense and five tackles on special teams.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • Brian Burns (10.0) needs five sacks to tie Kevin Greene (1998) and Greg Hardy (2013)'s franchise record (15.0) for the most sacks in a season
  • Burns (13) needs seven tackles for loss to tie Luke Kuechly (20, 2018) for the franchise record in a single season.
  • Burns (23) needs nine tackles for loss or sacks to tie Greg Hardy (32, 2013) for most combined TFL/sacks in a season in franchise history
  • Derrick Brown (50) needs five tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
  • Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Shaq Thompson (89) needs 11 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • D'Onta Foreman (4) needs three 100-yard rushing games to tie DeAngelo Williams (7, 2008) for the most in a season from Week 7 on.
  • Johnny Hekker (29) needs six punts inside the 20 to tie Todd Sauerbrun (35, 2001) for the franchise record.
  • JJ Jansen (221) needs one game played to pass John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Panthers vs. Seahawks through the years

Carolina has played Seattle nine times since 2013. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4.

AP_955646521293
1 / 64
Ric Tapia/AP
_U0A1013
2 / 64
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
3 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)
4 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
5 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
6 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
7 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
9 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
10 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
11 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
12 / 64

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
13 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
14 / 64

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
15 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
16 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
17 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
18 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
19 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
20 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
21 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
22 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
23 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
24 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
26 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
27 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
28 / 64

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
29 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.
30 / 64

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
31 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CW1D6102
33 / 64
191215carvssea_3339
34 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O9430
36 / 64
191215carvssea_1970
37 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1823
38 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O9721
39 / 64
D15O9480
40 / 64
D15O9181
41 / 64
D15O0012
42 / 64
D15O0842
43 / 64
D15O0763
44 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
45 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
46 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
47 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
48 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1847
49 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
50 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
51 / 64

Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
52 / 64

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
53 / 64

James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
54 / 64

Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
55 / 64

Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
56 / 64

DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
191215carvssea_3398
57 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
58 / 64

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
59 / 64

Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
60 / 64

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

2018_11_25 CARvsSEA game 0784
61 / 64
191215carvssea_2140
62 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_5469
63 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3627
64 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
