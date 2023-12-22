Powered by

Week 16 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Packers

Dec 22, 2023 at 05:36 PM
Mike Duffy

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (2-12) host the 6-8 Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina is coming off a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Packers were defeated 34-20 last week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Scroll below for more information on this Christmas Eve matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Packers

  • Carolina and Green Bay have played 16 times in the regular season. The Packers lead the series 10-6. | Series history
  • Green Bay won the last game in the regular season, 24-16, on December 19, 2020, at Lambeau Field

Statistical Comparison

Category Carolina Green Bay
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 270.9 (30th) 328.7 (18th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 106.1 (17th) 103.0 (21st)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.0 (24th) 4.2 (10th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 164.9 (31st) 225.7 (17th)
Sacks Allowed 54 (29th) 28 (T-6th)
Third Down Efficiency 36.0 (24th) 43.8 (6th)
Points Per Game 14.7 (29th) 21.4 (18th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 291.6 (3rd) 349.9 (23rd)
Rushing Yards Per Game 117.9 (20th) 138.8 (30th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.0 (11th) 4.6 (28th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 173.7 (3rd) 211.1 (12th)
Sacks 20 (32nd) 34 (22nd)
Takeaways 11 (32nd) 16 (T-22nd)
Third Down Efficiency 36.0 (7th) 42.1 (25th)
Points Allowed Per Game 24.9 (29th) 21.5 (T-18th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (56) needs one tackle for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • In Week 14, wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,552) became the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
  • Thielen also ranks fourth in receptions (89) by any Panthers player through the first 14 games of a season in franchise history.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu (35) needs nine tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (221) passed Kris Jenkins for fifth all-time in Panther history in tackles for a defensive lineman.
  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (57) passed Joey Slye (54) for third-most field goals in Panthers history.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 112 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

• Carolina welcomes the Green Bay Packers to Bank of America Stadium in Week 16, marking the Panthers ninth Christmas Eve game in franchise history. Carolina is 4-4 overall on Christmas Eve, including a 3-2 record at home. The Panthers have won their last two games held on Christmas Eve, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and the Detroit Lions in 2022.

• All time, this will mark the 17th regular-season matchup between the two teams with Green Bay leading 10-6. The Packers have a 4-5 record in games played in Carolina; however, the Panthers have won the last two matchups held in Bank of America Stadium (2015, 2017). The last time the two teams clashed was in Week 15 of the 2020 season with the Packers prevailing, 24-16, at Lambeau Field.

• Carolina enters the matchup with a 2-12 record after defeating NFC South foe, the Atlanta Falcons, 9-7. The Panthers offense generated a 17-play, 90-yard drive that took 7:35 off the clock, and ended with a 23-yard game-winning field goal from kicker Eddy Pineiro as time expired.

• The Packers enter the contest with a 6-8 record after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-20, at Lambeau Field. The Packers are now 1-2 against the NFC South this season.

