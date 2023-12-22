Week 16 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Packers

• Carolina welcomes the Green Bay Packers to Bank of America Stadium in Week 16, marking the Panthers ninth Christmas Eve game in franchise history. Carolina is 4-4 overall on Christmas Eve, including a 3-2 record at home. The Panthers have won their last two games held on Christmas Eve, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and the Detroit Lions in 2022.

• All time, this will mark the 17th regular-season matchup between the two teams with Green Bay leading 10-6. The Packers have a 4-5 record in games played in Carolina; however, the Panthers have won the last two matchups held in Bank of America Stadium (2015, 2017). The last time the two teams clashed was in Week 15 of the 2020 season with the Packers prevailing, 24-16, at Lambeau Field.

• Carolina enters the matchup with a 2-12 record after defeating NFC South foe, the Atlanta Falcons, 9-7. The Panthers offense generated a 17-play, 90-yard drive that took 7:35 off the clock, and ended with a 23-yard game-winning field goal from kicker Eddy Pineiro as time expired.