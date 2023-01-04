Week 18 Game Preview: Panthers at Saints

CHARLOTTE - The 2022 season comes to a close for the Panthers (6-10) and Saints (7-9) on Sunday in New Orleans.
Carolina lost at Tampa Bay last weekend as the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title, while the Saints were eliminated from the Wild Card race after the Packers beat the Vikings.
There are still a number of statistical milestones within reach as this game will have implications on 2023 opponents and draft pick order.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 18 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (6-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-9)
- Mercedes-Benz Superdome | New Orleans, La.
- Sunday, Jan. 8 | 1:00 pm ET | FOX
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Saints Roster | Saints Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Saints
- Carolina is 27-29 all-time against the Saints | Series History
- Current Streak: Panthers W1
- Carolina's last win at New Orleans came on 12/30/18 in the 2018 season finale
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|New Orleans
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|312.7 (27th)
|335.6 (19th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|127.4 (12th)
|115.0 (19th)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|185.3 (28th)
|220.6 (16th)
|Sacks Allowed
|34 (t-10th)
|37 (t-14th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|29.8 (31st)
|40.8 (14th)
|Points/Game
|21.1 (18th)
|20.2 (22nd)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|353.1 (22nd)
|321.8 (10th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|121.4 (19th)
|127.9 (t-21st)
|Passing Yards/Game
|231.7 (23rd)
|193.9 (3rd)
|Sacks
|34 (23rd)
|46 (t-5th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|41.7 (25th)
|40.6 (22nd)
|Takeaways
|16 (t-26th)
|12 (32nd)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.9 (22nd)
|20.9 (13th)
Statistical Milestones to Watch
- Brian Burns (12.5) needs 2.5 sacks to tie Kevin Greene (1998) and Greg Hardy (2013)'s franchise record (15.0) for the most sacks in a season
- Burns (17) and Frankie Luvu (17) need three tackles for loss to tie Luke Kuechly (20, 2018) for the franchise record in a single season
- DJ Moore (878) needs 122 receiving yards for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season
- Derrick Brown Brown (15) needs three pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons
- Shaq Thompson (128) needs two tackles for 130 on the season, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to ever record a season with at least 130 tackles (press box stats)
- Eddy Piñeiro (32) needs five field goals to tie John Kasay (37, 1996) for the franchise record for field goals made in a single season
- Johnny Hekker (35) needs one punt inside the 20 to break the current tie with Todd Sauerbrun (35, 2001) for the franchise record
The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.