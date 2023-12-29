Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Jaguars

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (2-13) host the 8-7 Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.
Carolina is coming off a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Jaguars were defeated 30-12 last week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Scroll below for more information on this New Year's Eve matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- EverBank Stadium | Jacksonville, FL
- Sunday, Dec. 31 | 1:00 p.m. EST | CBS | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Jaguars Roster | Jaguars Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Jaguars
- Carolina and Jacksonville have played 7 times in the regular season. The Panthers lead the series 4-3. | Series history
- At EverBank Stadium, the Jaguars lead 2-1.
- The Panthers won the last game in the regular season, 34-27, on October 6, 2019.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Green Bay
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|270.9 (30th)
|328.7 (18th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|106.1 (17th)
|103.0 (21st)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.0 (24th)
|4.2 (10th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|164.9 (31st)
|225.7 (17th)
|Sacks Allowed
|54 (29th)
|28 (T-6th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|36.0 (24th)
|43.8 (6th)
|Points Per Game
|14.7 (29th)
|21.4 (18th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|291.6 (3rd)
|349.9 (23rd)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|117.9 (20th)
|138.8 (30th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.0 (11th)
|4.6 (28th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|173.7 (3rd)
|211.1 (12th)
|Sacks
|20 (32nd)
|34 (22nd)
|Takeaways
|11 (32nd)
|16 (T-22nd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|36.0 (7th)
|42.1 (25th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|24.9 (29th)
|21.5 (T-18th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (56) needs one tackle for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- In Week 14, wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,646) became the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
- Thielen also ranks fourth in receptions (95) by any Panthers player through the first 15 games of a season in franchise history.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu (36) needs eight tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
- In Week 15, defensive end Derrick Brown (230) passed Kris Jenkins for fifth all-time in Panther history in tackles for a defensive lineman.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (58) passed Joey Slye (54) for third-most field goals in Panthers history.
- Punter link-placeholder-5 ranks ninth league-wide in average net yards per punt.
- Running back Raheem Blackshear ranks first in the NFL with a 27.9-yard average per kickoff return among all players with at least 10 returns.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 113 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks third in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
• The Panthers hit the road for the final time this season, heading south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Week 17. The matchup will mark just the third New Years Eve game in Panthers franchise history. Carolina has a 1-1 record on New Year's Eve, defeating New Orleans in 2006, and losing to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.
• All time, this will mark the eighth matchup between the two 1995 expansion clubs with Carolina holding a 4-3 advantage. The Jaguars have a 1-2 record at home against the Panthers, and Carolina has won three-straight games in the series. The last time the two teams clashed was in Week 5 of the 2019 season with the Panthers prevail- ing, 34-27, at Bank of America Stadium.
• Carolina enters the week with a 2-13 record after time ran out against the Green Bay Packers, 33-30, in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are 1-2 against the AFC South this season, after defeating the Texans in Week 8, and falling to the Colts in Week 9 and the Titans in Week 12.
• Jacksonville enters the matchup with an 8-7 record after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-12. The Jaguars are 2-1 this season against the NFC South, defeating the Falcons in Week 4 and the Saints in Week 7. Jacksonville enters the week on a four-game losing skid and will look for their first win since November 26.
