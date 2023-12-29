Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Jaguars

• The Panthers hit the road for the final time this season, heading south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Week 17. The matchup will mark just the third New Years Eve game in Panthers franchise history. Carolina has a 1-1 record on New Year's Eve, defeating New Orleans in 2006, and losing to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

• All time, this will mark the eighth matchup between the two 1995 expansion clubs with Carolina holding a 4-3 advantage. The Jaguars have a 1-2 record at home against the Panthers, and Carolina has won three-straight games in the series. The last time the two teams clashed was in Week 5 of the 2019 season with the Panthers prevail- ing, 34-27, at Bank of America Stadium.

• Carolina enters the week with a 2-13 record after time ran out against the Green Bay Packers, 33-30, in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are 1-2 against the AFC South this season, after defeating the Texans in Week 8, and falling to the Colts in Week 9 and the Titans in Week 12.