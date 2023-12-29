Powered by

Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Jaguars

Dec 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM
Mike Duffy
231125 Panthers @ Titans Game Action CSW-227

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (2-13) host the 8-7 Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

Carolina is coming off a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Jaguars were defeated 30-12 last week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Scroll below for more information on this New Year's Eve matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Jaguars

  • Carolina and Jacksonville have played 7 times in the regular season. The Panthers lead the series 4-3. | Series history
  • At EverBank Stadium, the Jaguars lead 2-1.
  •  The Panthers won the last game in the regular season, 34-27, on October 6, 2019.

Statistical Comparison

Category Carolina Green Bay
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 270.9 (30th) 328.7 (18th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 106.1 (17th) 103.0 (21st)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.0 (24th) 4.2 (10th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 164.9 (31st) 225.7 (17th)
Sacks Allowed 54 (29th) 28 (T-6th)
Third Down Efficiency 36.0 (24th) 43.8 (6th)
Points Per Game 14.7 (29th) 21.4 (18th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 291.6 (3rd) 349.9 (23rd)
Rushing Yards Per Game 117.9 (20th) 138.8 (30th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.0 (11th) 4.6 (28th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 173.7 (3rd) 211.1 (12th)
Sacks 20 (32nd) 34 (22nd)
Takeaways 11 (32nd) 16 (T-22nd)
Third Down Efficiency 36.0 (7th) 42.1 (25th)
Points Allowed Per Game 24.9 (29th) 21.5 (T-18th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (56) needs one tackle for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • In Week 14, wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,646) became the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
  • Thielen also ranks fourth in receptions (95) by any Panthers player through the first 15 games of a season in franchise history.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu (36) needs eight tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
  • In Week 15, defensive end Derrick Brown (230) passed Kris Jenkins for fifth all-time in Panther history in tackles for a defensive lineman.
  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (58) passed Joey Slye (54) for third-most field goals in Panthers history.
  • Punter link-placeholder-5 ranks ninth league-wide in average net yards per punt.
  • Running back Raheem Blackshear ranks first in the NFL with a 27.9-yard average per kickoff return among all players with at least 10 returns.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 113 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks third in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

• The Panthers hit the road for the final time this season, heading south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Week 17. The matchup will mark just the third New Years Eve game in Panthers franchise history. Carolina has a 1-1 record on New Year's Eve, defeating New Orleans in 2006, and losing to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

• All time, this will mark the eighth matchup between the two 1995 expansion clubs with Carolina holding a 4-3 advantage. The Jaguars have a 1-2 record at home against the Panthers, and Carolina has won three-straight games in the series. The last time the two teams clashed was in Week 5 of the 2019 season with the Panthers prevail- ing, 34-27, at Bank of America Stadium.

• Carolina enters the week with a 2-13 record after time ran out against the Green Bay Packers, 33-30, in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are 1-2 against the AFC South this season, after defeating the Texans in Week 8, and falling to the Colts in Week 9 and the Titans in Week 12.

• Jacksonville enters the matchup with an 8-7 record after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-12. The Jaguars are 2-1 this season against the NFC South, defeating the Falcons in Week 4 and the Saints in Week 7. Jacksonville enters the week on a four-game losing skid and will look for their first win since November 26.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Through The Years

Carolina is 3-3 against Jacksonville all-time.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates as Jacksonville Jaguars' Danny Clark (54) looks on after Delhomme threw a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
1 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates as Jacksonville Jaguars' Danny Clark (54) looks on after Delhomme threw a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl (81) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jason Craft (29) defends with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
2 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl (81) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jason Craft (29) defends with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) talks with coach George Seifert in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 22-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
3 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) talks with coach George Seifert in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 22-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) pursues during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
4 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) pursues during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) and John Chick (97) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
5 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) and John Chick (97) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs in the heavy rains as Jacksonville Jaguars' Drew Coleman (30) tries to catch during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
6 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs in the heavy rains as Jacksonville Jaguars' Drew Coleman (30) tries to catch during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/@2011 Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) and Greg Olsen (88) celebrate their touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
7 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) and Greg Olsen (88) celebrate their touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) celebrates his touchdown catch as Jacksonville Jaguars' Dwight Lowery (25) looks on during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
8 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) celebrates his touchdown catch as Jacksonville Jaguars' Dwight Lowery (25) looks on during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Jacksonville Jaguars' Mike Thomas (80) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at the end of the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
9 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars' Mike Thomas (80) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at the end of the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Jacksonville Jaguars' Maurice Jones-Drew (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) and Jason Williams (54) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars' Maurice Jones-Drew (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) and Jason Williams (54) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Mike Minter (30) blocks a last-second field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars' Seth Marler (6) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
11 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Mike Minter (30) blocks a last-second field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars' Seth Marler (6) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Jacksonville Jaguars center Stefen Wisniewski (61) blocks Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP photo/ Rick Wilson)
12 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars center Stefen Wisniewski (61) blocks Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP photo/ Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) chases scrambling Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
13 / 29

Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) chases scrambling Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith (50) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) knocking out his mouthpiece in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
14 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith (50) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) knocking out his mouthpiece in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs back an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 30-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Panthers have struggled this season after pulling the franchise tag from cornerback Josh Norman this offseason, allowing him to join the Washington Redskins as a free agent. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
15 / 29

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs back an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 30-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Panthers have struggled this season after pulling the franchise tag from cornerback Josh Norman this offseason, allowing him to join the Washington Redskins as a free agent. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell (8) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) after tripping on center Brad Meester (63) in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
16 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell (8) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) after tripping on center Brad Meester (63) in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) gets his hands up to pressure Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
17 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) gets his hands up to pressure Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie free agent running back Corey Grant (33) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (31) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
18 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie free agent running back Corey Grant (33) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (31) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) and defensive tackle Jared Odrick, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. Carolina won 20-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) and defensive tackle Jared Odrick, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. Carolina won 20-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
20 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) drags a Carolina Panthers defensive player as he rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
21 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) drags a Carolina Panthers defensive player as he rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked for a one yard loss by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
22 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked for a one yard loss by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
23 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers Ted Ginn Jr. (19) returns a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
24 / 29

Carolina Panthers Ted Ginn Jr. (19) returns a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/ Rick Wilson)
25 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/ Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers Chris Gamble, left, breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
26 / 29

Carolina Panthers Chris Gamble, left, breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
Carolina Panthers quarterback Vinny Testaverde (16) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of a National Football League game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won, 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
27 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Vinny Testaverde (16) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of a National Football League game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won, 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, top, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Williams during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
28 / 29

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, top, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Williams during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard, center, winds up in the arms of Carolina Panthers Kris Jenkins, left, as he tries to scramble during the first quarter of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
29 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard, center, winds up in the arms of Carolina Panthers Kris Jenkins, left, as he tries to scramble during the first quarter of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
news

Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hill out, four questionable for Jaguars 

The Panthers escaped the week relatively healthy, but one player will be out for Sunday vs. Jaguars
news

In Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young has a blueprint for navigating his rookie season

Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence's rookie season's have followed remarkably similar paths. So what can Young learn from Lawrence?
news

Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

With questions looming around coaches and big name free agents, the Panthers leader submits a request; change nothing. Plus other notes from the week. 
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

The Panthers saw a big contingent return, at least to a limited role, on Thursday
news

Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

The tight end has been a solid special teams player all three seasons, but is developing as a pass-catcher as the offense starts to grow.
news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Jacksonville

The Panthers game against the Jaguars will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
news

Donte Jackson named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The veteran cornerback has come back from a torn Achilles last November, and has been the one constant in a secondary hit by so many other injuries this year. 
