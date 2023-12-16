Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

• Carolina returns home in Week 15 to take on NFC South foe, the Atlanta Falcons, after a three-game road stretch. The Panthers are one of five teams this season to have a three-game road trip and it marked the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games. The Panthers will play three of their last four games at Bank of America Stadium.

• All time, this will mark the 58th regular-season matchup between the two teams with Atlanta leading 36-21. The Falcons have a 15-13 record in games played in Carolina. The two teams squared off in Week 1 with the Falcons prevailing, 24-10. The last time the two teams clashed in Charlotte, the Panthers were victorious, 25-15, in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

• Carolina enters Week 15 with a 1-12 record after falling 28-6 to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers will wear their alternate black helmets to match their black jerseys and pants this week against the Falcons. The Panthers debuted their black lids last season against Atlanta in the Week 10 victory.