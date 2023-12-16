Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-12) return home to face the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
While Carolina is coming off a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, against the 6-7 Falcons, who were defeated 29-25 at home last week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC
- Sunday, Dec. 17 | 1:00 p.m. EST | FOX | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Falcons Roster | Falcons Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Falcons
- Carolina and Atlanta have played 57 times in the regular season. The Falcons lead the series 36-21. | Series history
- Atlanta won the last game in the regular season, 24-10, on September 10, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium.
- The Falcons lead the series 15-13 when played at Bank of America Stadium.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Atlanta
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|270.0 (30th)
|336.7 (15th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|104.3 (21st)
|132.2 (6th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.0 (23rd)
|4.2 (15th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|165.7 (31st)
|204.5 (21st)
|Sacks Allowed
|51 (29th)
|36 (T-24th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|36.2 (22nd)
|40.6 (T-11th)
|Points Per Game
|15.2 (30th)
|19.3 (24th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|298.4 (4th)
|313.9 (11th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|123.0 (22nd)
|110.9 (15th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.2 (19th)
|3.9 (10th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|175.4 (3rd)
|203.0 (9th)
|Sacks
|20 (32nd)
|27 (T-26th)
|Takeaways
|9 (32nd)
|15 (T-21st)
|Third Down Efficiency
|35.2 (5th)
|33.5 (3rd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|26.2 (31st)
|20.7 (12th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (56) needs one tackle for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Last week, wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,509) became the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
- Thielen also moved to fourth in receptions (85) by any Panthers player through the first 13 games of a season in franchise history.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu (35) needs nine tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (216) needs one tackle to pass Kris Jenkins for fifth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (54) needs one field goal to pass Joey Slye for third all-time in Panthers history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 111 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
• Carolina returns home in Week 15 to take on NFC South foe, the Atlanta Falcons, after a three-game road stretch. The Panthers are one of five teams this season to have a three-game road trip and it marked the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games. The Panthers will play three of their last four games at Bank of America Stadium.
• All time, this will mark the 58th regular-season matchup between the two teams with Atlanta leading 36-21. The Falcons have a 15-13 record in games played in Carolina. The two teams squared off in Week 1 with the Falcons prevailing, 24-10. The last time the two teams clashed in Charlotte, the Panthers were victorious, 25-15, in Week 10 of the 2022 season.
• Carolina enters Week 15 with a 1-12 record after falling 28-6 to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers will wear their alternate black helmets to match their black jerseys and pants this week against the Falcons. The Panthers debuted their black lids last season against Atlanta in the Week 10 victory.
• Atlanta enters the contest tied atop the NFC South with a 6-7 record, including a 3-1 division record. The Falcons picked up their first divisional loss in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-25.
Carolina is 21-35 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.