Week 16 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Lions

Dec 21, 2022 at 10:42 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - The Panthers (5-9) will host the Lions (7-7) in the regular season home finale on Saturday with a lot on the line.

Carolina needs to bounce back from last week's performance against the Steelers as they still have an opportunity to win out for the NFC South title. Detroit comes in after winning six of its last seven with their own playoff aspirations.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 16 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Lions

  • Carolina is 7-3 all-time against the Lions | Series History
  • Current Streak: Panthers W1
  • Carolina is 5-1 at home against the Lions all-time, with the only home loss coming in 1999

Player/Coach Connections

  • Former Panthers WR Brandon Zylstra is on the Lions practice squad
  • Panthers QB coach Sean Ryan was the Lions QB coach from 2019-20
  • Panthers players Taylor Moton and Michael Jordan are Michigan natives, while Moton and Giovanni Ricci both attended Western Michigan.
  • Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a walk-on QB at UNC and is a native of Charleston, S.C.
  • Lions RB coach Duce Staley is from Columbia, S.C.
  • Lions players Austin Bryan (Clemson) and Alim McNeil (NC State) went to college in the Carolinas

Christmas Eve Weather

  • Saturday marks the eighth time that the Panthers have played on Christmas Eve, posting a record of 3-4. In the last instance in 2017, Carolina beat Tampa Bay in dramatic fashion to secure a playoff spot.
  • With temperatures hovering around freezing, the game could enter the team's record books for game-time temperature. The coldest home game on record was 30 degrees on 1/3/10 against the Saints. Any temperature below freezing would be a Top 10 coldest game.
  • The coldest Panthers game ever continues to be the 1996 NFC Championship in Green Bay with a game-time temperature of 3 degrees and wind chills far below 0.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaDetroit
Offense
Total Yards/Game288.1 (30th)375.1 (4th)
Rushing Yards/Game117.5 (17th)126.1 (14th)
Net Passing Yards/Game170.6 (30th)249.1 (8th)
Sacks Allowed32 (t-13th)19 (t-1st)
Third Down Efficiency29.2 (30th)42.3 (11th)
Points/Game19.7 (24th)26.4 (5th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game342.1 (17th)398.5 (31st)
Rushing Yards/Game130.7 (22nd)133.4 (26th)
Passing Yards/Game211.4 (t-13th)265.1 (30th)
Sacks29 (t-23rd)30 (t-21st)
Third Down Efficiency43.5 (26th)48.2 (31st)
Takeaways14 (28th)18 (t-13th)
Points Allowed/Game22.4 (t-15th)26.0 (31st)

Notes and Trends

Protecting the ball

  • Two weeks ago, Carolina won the turnover battle, 2-0, in the win at Seattle. The Panthers have not turned it over in four of the team's five wins and not thrown an interception in any of the five wins. They've thrown 10 interceptions in the nine losses.

Foreman moving

  • Since becoming the starter in Week 7, D'Onta Foreman has had a strong collection of rushing performances. Since then, he's had four 100-yard rushing games, tied for the most in the NFL with Josh Jacobs.
  • Since Week 7, Foreman has averaged 108.8 rushing yards in four wins and 43.5 rushing yards in four losses.

Offensive line play

  • As a team, the Panthers have a pass blocking grade of 73.8 (according to PFF), ranking sixth in the NFL.
  • Since Week 6, Carolina has only allowed 15 sacks, tied for fifth in the league over that stretch.
  • Since Week 4, rookie Ikem Ekwonu has the second-best pass blocking grade of any rookie lineman (80.8), allowing just one sack.

Jaycee Horn shutting it down

  • Jaycee Horn made his third interception of the season at Seattle. According to PFF, he's allowed a 39.4 passer rating when targeted, the lowest among qualified cornerbacks this season.

Burns reaches double figures in sacks

  • Brian Burns has double digits in sacks (10.5) for the first time in his career, tied for 10th in the NFL.
  • Burns' 24.5 total stops (sacks + TFLs) behind the line are second-most through Week 15 in since TFL stats were kept in 2000.

Luvu back in force

  • After missing playing time with an injury, Frankie Luvu was back in full force the last five games. Since Week 10, he's the only player in the NFL with at least 5.0 sacks and 40-plus tackles.

Brown breaks the record

  • Derrick Brown tied his career high with tackles on Sunday against the Steelers. He now has 56 tackles on the season, passing Kawann Short (55, 2015/16) for the most by a Panthers defensive tackle in a single season.

Hekker inside the 20

  • Johnny Hekker continues to give Carolina an edge through the punt game. His 44.3 net yards per punt rank fourth in the NFL, while his 30 punts inside the 20 are third.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • Brian Burns (10.5) needs five sacks to pass Kevin Greene (1998) and Greg Hardy (2013)'s franchise record (15.0) for the most sacks in a season
  • Burns (14) needs seven tackles for loss to pass Luke Kuechly (20, 2018) for the franchise record in a single season.
  • Burns (24.5) needs eight tackles for loss or sacks to pass Greg Hardy (32, 2013) for most combined TFL/sacks in a season in franchise history
  • DJ Moore needs 322 receiving yards for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season
  • Derrick Brown Brown (14) needs five pass deflections to pass Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Shaq Thompson (110) needs five tackles to pass his previous career high (114, 2020).
  • Johnny Hekker (30) needs six punts inside the 20 to pass Todd Sauerbrun (35, 2001) for the franchise record.

Panthers vs. Lions Through The Years

Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
1 / 51

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_06
2 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
3 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
4 / 51

DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET194
5 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
6 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

E_MK3_5123
9 / 51
Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
10 / 51

Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
CARvsDET231
11 / 51
CARvsDET176
12 / 51
CARvsDET181
13 / 51
CARvsDET151
14 / 51
CARvsDET229
15 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
16 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
18 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET186
19 / 51
CARvsDET154
20 / 51
CARvsDET170
21 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
22 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
23 / 51

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
E_MK3_7626
24 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
25 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6473
26 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
27 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
28 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_5187
29 / 51
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 51

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 51

Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

E_MK3_6147
32 / 51
Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
35 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
36 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
37 / 51

Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Duane Burleson
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
38 / 51

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000108003
41 / 51
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000063016
43 / 51
E_MK3_5554
44 / 51
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
45 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
47 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
48 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

000077005
49 / 51
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
50 / 51

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
51 / 51

Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
