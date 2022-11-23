Powered by

Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Broncos

Nov 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
WEEK12_GameMatchup_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers return home after a defensive struggle at Baltimore with another matchup against an AFC foe.

Carolina (3-8) and Denver (3-7) are coming off losses that got away in the fourth quarter. The Broncos fell to Las Vegas in overtime after the Raiders tied the game with less than 20 seconds remaining.

The Panthers committed three fourth quarter turnovers and the Ravens scored 10 unanswered points to win 13-3. Carolina has won two in a row at home and is still fighting in the NFC South race.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 12 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Broncos

  • Carolina is 1-6 all-time against the Broncos | Series History
  • Current Streak: Broncos W4
  • Carolina's only win against Denver came in 2008

Player/Coach Connections

  • Panthers assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton played for the Broncos from 2013-14
  • Panthers wide receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado) and Rashard Higgins (Colorado State) both went to school in Colorado
  • Denver senior defensive assistant Dom Capers was Carolina's first head coach from 1995-1998
  • Broncos players Jalen Virgil (Appalachian State), DeShawn Williams (Clemson), Essang Bassey (Wake Forest), Kendall Hinton (Wake Forest) and Justin Strnad (Wake Forest) all went to college in the Carolinas

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaDenver
Offense
Total Yards/Game286.1 (31st)326.4 (21st)
Rushing Yards/Game110.5 (19th)102.6 (25th)
Net Passing Yards/Game175.5 (29th)223.8 (15th)
Sacks Allowed26 (t-18th)33 (28th)
Third Down Efficiency28.0 (32nd)28.2 (31st)
Points/Game18.8 (25th)14.7 (32nd)
Defense
Total Yards/Game357.5 (22nd)302.1 (3rd)
Rushing Yards/Game137.0 (27th)115.3 (14th)
Passing Yards/Game220.5 (18th)186.8 (3rd)
Sacks22 (t-17th)26 (t-15th)
Third Down Efficiency41.2 (21st)34.1 (4th)
Takeaways10 (t-24th)10 (t-24th)
Points Allowed/Game23.3 (20th)17.1 (3rd)

Notes and Trends

Foreman moving

  • Since becoming the starter in Week 7, D'Onta Foreman has had a strong collection of rushing performances. Over that period, he's had three 100-yard rushing games and is fifth in the league with 413 rushing yards and tied for fourth with four rushing touchdowns.
  • Two weeks ago against Atlanta, he had 31 carries which was the most by a Panther since 2004 when Nick Goings had 33 carries in Week 16.

Offensive line play

  • As a team, the Panthers have a pass blocking grade of 73.7 (according to PFF), ranking sixth in the NFL.
  • Since Week 6, Carolina has only allowed nine sacks, tied for fourth in the league over that stretch.
  • Ikem Ekwonu has played every snap at left tackle so far. Since snap counts were kept in 2007, Ekwonu is just the second Panthers rookie (Cam Newton, 2011) to play every offensive snap through the first 11 games of a season.
  • Since becoming a starter in Week 7, Bradley Bozeman has a PFF run blocking grade of 76.5, third-best among qualified centers in that stretch.

Brown up the middle

  • Derrick Brown has been putting together a career season. He currently has 49 tackles, ranking third in the NFL among defensive tackles.
  • Brown has six passes defended, leading all Panthers players and tied for the most in the NFL by defensive linemen.

Luvu back in force

  • After missing playing time with an injury, Frankie Luvu was back in full force the last two weeks. His 22 tackles after tied for the most in the NFL in Weeks 10-11, while his 3.0 sacks are tied for second.

Burns adds to sack total

  • Through 11 games, Brian Burns has 8.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 50 total tackles. He is fourth in the league in TFLs and 10th in sacks.
  • Burns' 20 total stops (sacks + TFLs) behind the line are tied for fourth-most through Week 11 in franchise history.

Hekker inside the 20

  • At Baltimore, Johnny Hekker landed four punts inside the 20 yard line and now leads the NFL with 26 punts inside the 20.
  • Hekker's 43.5 net yards per punt currently ranks eighth in the NFL, and the current average is the highest for a season in franchise history.

Sam Franklin is special

  • Safety Sam Franklin Jr. had yet another special teams tackle on Sunday, bringing him to 11 on the year, which ranks second in the league.
  • Through Week 11, Franklin's 11 special teams tackles are the most since Richard Marshall had 14 in 11 games in 2008.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • Brian Burns (33.5) needs a half-sack to tie Greg Hardy (34.0) for sixth place in franchise history.
  • Burns (12) needs eight tackles for loss to tie Luke Kuechly (20, 2018) for the franchise record in a single season.
  • Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Brown (49) needs six tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
  • Shaq Thompson (83) needs 17 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Johnny Hekker (26) needs 11 punts inside the 20 to tie Todd Sauerbrun (37, 2001) for the franchise record.
  • JJ Jansen (220) needs one game played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Panthers vs. Broncos through the years

Carolina is 1-6 all-time against Denver with a 1-2 record at home.

E_MK2_8333
1 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
2 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, center, is tackled at the line of scrimmage by Denver Broncos linebacker Al Wilson, bottom center, in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Broncos' Monsanto Pope (75) and Marco Coleman (92) are also in on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
3 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, center, is tackled at the line of scrimmage by Denver Broncos linebacker Al Wilson, bottom center, in the first quarter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Broncos' Monsanto Pope (75) and Marco Coleman (92) are also in on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
4 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
5 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
6 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
7 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
8 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
9 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_0954
10 / 45
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
11 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
12 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)
13 / 45

This is a 2016 photo of of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the 2016 active roster as of May 12, 2016 when this images was taken. (AP Photo)

FRE/2016 Carolina Panthers
EN9U2510
14 / 45
Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
15 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Maa Tanuvasa (98) stops Carolina Panthers running back Fred Lane (33) during an NFL game on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
16 / 45

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Maa Tanuvasa (98) stops Carolina Panthers running back Fred Lane (33) during an NFL game on November 9,1997. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 34-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
17 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
18 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
EN9U0776
19 / 45
Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is upended by a Denver Broncos player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
20 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is upended by a Denver Broncos player during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) under center during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
21 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) under center during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

E_MK3_0269
22 / 45
Denver Broncos head coach John Fox, center, embraces Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson, left, and James Anderson, right, after an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
23 / 45

Denver Broncos head coach John Fox, center, embraces Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson, left, and James Anderson, right, after an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016
24 / 45

Carolina Panthers against the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Sunday, February 7, 2016

Kent Smith/Kent Smith Photo and Video, LLC ©
AP_117637345541
25 / 45
Bob Leverone/AP
Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) and Greg Hardy (76) defend during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
26 / 45

Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee (23) runs as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) and Greg Hardy (76) defend during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights for extra yards after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
27 / 45

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fights for extra yards after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver won 36-14. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is upended by Denver Broncos' Chris Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
28 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is upended by Denver Broncos' Chris Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Carrier (83) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos Nov. 9, 1997, Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
29 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mark Carrier (83) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos Nov. 9, 1997, Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown as he is tackled by Denver Broncos' Rahim Moore (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown as he is tackled by Denver Broncos' Rahim Moore (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

E_MK2_8044
31 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win over the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win over the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler (6) tries to escape Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
33 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler (6) tries to escape Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 30-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Denver Broncos' Eddie Royal, top, misses a catch in the end zone as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, bottom, defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 45

Denver Broncos' Eddie Royal, top, misses a catch in the end zone as Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, bottom, defends during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
E_MK2_7725
35 / 45
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs in for a touchdown as Denver Broncos' Josh Bell (34) and Dre' Bly (32) persue during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs in for a touchdown as Denver Broncos' Josh Bell (34) and Dre' Bly (32) persue during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) looks back over his shoulder as he heads downfield after intercepting a pass in the endzone and returning it 101 yards to the opposite 3-yard line during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Denver Broncos fullback Kyle Johnson (39) chases him. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) looks back over his shoulder as he heads downfield after intercepting a pass in the endzone and returning it 101 yards to the opposite 3-yard line during the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004, in Denver. Denver Broncos fullback Kyle Johnson (39) chases him. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams (52) dives as he tries to stop Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) from scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the third quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
39 / 45

Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams (52) dives as he tries to stop Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) from scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the third quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) gets a pass off despite the defensive pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Micheal Rucker during the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
40 / 45

Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer (16) gets a pass off despite the defensive pressure of Carolina Panthers defensive end Micheal Rucker during the second quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
41 / 45

Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Denver Broncos running back Reuben Droughns, left, is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers after a 32-yard run in the first quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
42 / 45

Denver Broncos running back Reuben Droughns, left, is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers after a 32-yard run in the first quarter in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
43 / 45

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

E_MK3_0809
44 / 45
E_MK3_1307
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers at Ravens

Carolina looks to continue its momentum with a tough matchup in Baltimore.

news

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Carolina returns home for rematch with the Falcons under the lights on Thursday Night Football.

news

Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers at Bengals

The Panthers face the defending AFC Champions in Week 9.

news

Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers at Falcons

Carolina looks to build on momentum with a rivalry game at Atlanta.

news

Week 7 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Carolina's offensive line has seen some of its best action of late.

news

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

Carolina plays its first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks in Los Angeles.

news

Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers

Carolina plays the last of its three straight home games against San Francisco.

news

Week 4 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals

Carolina will look to build momentum with the third home game of the young season.

news

Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

The Panthers open NFC South play at home in Week 3.

news

Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Sunday marks the 13th meeting all-time between Carolina and New York.

news

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Browns

Carolina will open the season at home for the fifth-straight season.

Advertising