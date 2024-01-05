Powered by

Week 18 Game Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

Jan 05, 2024 at 02:14 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (2-14) host the 8-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina is coming off a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bucs fell 23-13 to fellow NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.

Scroll below for more information on this season finale matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Chuba Hubbard
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs Buccaneers

  • Carolina and Tampa Bay have played 46 times in the regular season and the Panthers lead the series 25-21.
  • In the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers lead the series 13-10.
  • The last time these two teams met in the regular season was on Dec. 3 of this season, when Tampa Bay won 21-18.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Tampa Bay
OFFENSE
Total Yards Per Game 269.4 (32nd) 318.3 (23rd)
Rushing Yards Per Game 102.4 (20th) 87.3 (31st)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 3.9 (23rd) 3.4 (32nd)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 167.1 (31st) 231.1 (15th)
Sacks Allowed 62 (t-30th) 37 (t-11th)
Third Down Efficiency 35.0 (26th) 41.8 (11th)
Points Per Game 14.8 (31st) 21.2 (19th)
DEFENSE
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 298.1 (3rd) 353.3 (25th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 123.0 (23rd) 93.1 (6th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.1 (13th) 3.8 (5th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 175.1 (3rd) 260.3 (32nd)
Sacks 24 (32nd) 45 (t-10th)
Takeaways 11 (32nd) 24 (t-12th)
Third Down Efficiency 38.1 (14th) 42.3 (27th)
Points Allowed Per Game 25.4 (30th) 20.3 (9th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen ranks tied-for-third in the NFL with 30 third-down receptions (323 yards). He ranks seventh in the NFC in receptions resulting in a first down (55). He needs two more third-down receptions to pass DJ Moore with Chicago (31).
  • In Week 15, DE Derrick Brown passed Kris Jenkins for fifth all- time in Panther history in tackles by a defensive lineman.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu (36) needs eight tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all- time in Panther history.
  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (58) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Thomas Davis Sr. for third all- time in Panther history.
  • Running back Raheem Blackshear ranks first in the NFL averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return among all players with at least 10 returns.
  • In Week 15, kicker Eddy Piñeiro passed Joey Slye for third-most field goals Panthers history.
  • The Panthers defense ranks third in the NFL allowing 298.1 total yards per game.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 114 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks third in fran- chise history, and first among non specialists.

Matchup Notes

• The Panthers return home for the 2023 season finale to take on NFC South foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Since the NFL season moved to 17 games in 2021, this will mark the first time in franchise history the Panthers have played at home in Week 18.

• All time, this will mark the 47th matchup between the two teams with Carolina holding a 25-21 advantage. The Panthers hold a 13-10 series lead in games played at Carolina. The two teams clashed in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers coming out victorious, 21-18. The Buccaneers last visited Bank of America Stadium in Week 7 of the 2022 season with the Panthers winning, 21-3.

• Carolina enters the week with a 2-14 record after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-0. The Panthers are looking for their sec- ond-straight NFC South victory after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, 9-7.

• The Buccaneers enter the contest with a 8-8 record, including a 3-2 record within the NFC South. With a win on Sunday, Tampa Bay would clinch their third-straight NFC South crown.

Best of: Panthers at Buccaneers

View the top photos from Panthers vs. Buccaneers by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez.

No Title
1 / 56
No Title
2 / 56
No Title
3 / 56
No Title
4 / 56
No Title
5 / 56
No Title
6 / 56
No Title
7 / 56
No Title
8 / 56
No Title
9 / 56
No Title
10 / 56
No Title
11 / 56
No Title
12 / 56
No Title
13 / 56
No Title
14 / 56
No Title
15 / 56
No Title
16 / 56
No Title
17 / 56
No Title
18 / 56
No Title
19 / 56
No Title
20 / 56
No Title
21 / 56
No Title
22 / 56
No Title
23 / 56
No Title
24 / 56
No Title
25 / 56
No Title
26 / 56
No Title
27 / 56
No Title
28 / 56
No Title
29 / 56
No Title
30 / 56
No Title
31 / 56
No Title
32 / 56
No Title
33 / 56
No Title
34 / 56
No Title
35 / 56
No Title
36 / 56
No Title
37 / 56
No Title
38 / 56
No Title
39 / 56
No Title
40 / 56
No Title
41 / 56
No Title
42 / 56
No Title
43 / 56
No Title
44 / 56
No Title
45 / 56
No Title
46 / 56
No Title
47 / 56
No Title
48 / 56
No Title
49 / 56
No Title
50 / 56
No Title
51 / 56
No Title
52 / 56
No Title
53 / 56
No Title
54 / 56
No Title
55 / 56
No Title
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Legend of the Year: Al Wallace

The former defensive end will hit the Keep Pounding drum in the fourth quarter, and will also be recognized for his continued efforts here. A community grant in his name will also go to the Burnette Nobles Fund.
news

Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Haynes Sr. out, two doubtful for Bucs

Marquis Haynes Sr. is only Panthers player ruled out for Sunday versus the Bucs; two more starters are considered doubtful
news

The many talents of Derrick Brown

The Panthers defensive tackle has blossomed into a star on the field this year, but is also a man of many skills, as his teammates and coaches have come to know.
news

Notebook: Thomas Brown on learning from loss and adjusting for finale

Thomas Brown had some hard adjustments to make following the last loss. Plus, coordinators named in NFLPA rankings and Chark awarded for always showing up for local media.
news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Getting guys back

The seasonal illness continues to move around, but the Panthers got a number of players back on the field and doing more in Thursday's practice.
news

Adam Thielen has become the calm in the storm for Panthers

One of the oldest and most experienced players on the team, receiver Adam Thielen has become the calming presence for Bryce Young and others, while still performing at a high level.
news

Derrick Brown leads group of four Pro Bowl alternates

Brown is the NFC's first alternate at defensive tackle after a record-breaking season, and could end up representing at the Pro Bowl Games.
news

Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro hopes to kick this week

The kicker felt hamstring tightness in pregame last week, and they brought in a spare kicker in case. Plus, more from Wednesday's practice and locker room.
news

Bryce Young has held up. "He's obviously very physically tough." 

The Panthers rookie quarterback has absorbed 59 sacks this year, which is clearly not ideal. But the way he's bounced back has impressed those around him.
news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Receiver shortage

Between injuries and illnesses, they were running a little short at wide receiver in Wednesday's practice heading into the regular season finale against the Bucs.
news

How to watch, listen to and live stream: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

The Panthers game against the Buccaneers will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
Advertising