Week 18 Game Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

• The Panthers return home for the 2023 season finale to take on NFC South foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Since the NFL season moved to 17 games in 2021, this will mark the first time in franchise history the Panthers have played at home in Week 18.

• All time, this will mark the 47th matchup between the two teams with Carolina holding a 25-21 advantage. The Panthers hold a 13-10 series lead in games played at Carolina. The two teams clashed in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers coming out victorious, 21-18. The Buccaneers last visited Bank of America Stadium in Week 7 of the 2022 season with the Panthers winning, 21-3.

• Carolina enters the week with a 2-14 record after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-0. The Panthers are looking for their sec- ond-straight NFC South victory after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, 9-7.