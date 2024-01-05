Week 18 Game Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (2-14) host the 8-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina is coming off a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Bucs fell 23-13 to fellow NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 | 1:00 p.m. EST | Fox | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Buccaneers Roster | Buccaneers Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs Buccaneers
- Carolina and Tampa Bay have played 46 times in the regular season and the Panthers lead the series 25-21.
- In the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers lead the series 13-10.
- The last time these two teams met in the regular season was on Dec. 3 of this season, when Tampa Bay won 21-18.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Tampa Bay
|OFFENSE
|Total Yards Per Game
|269.4 (32nd)
|318.3 (23rd)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|102.4 (20th)
|87.3 (31st)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|3.9 (23rd)
|3.4 (32nd)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|167.1 (31st)
|231.1 (15th)
|Sacks Allowed
|62 (t-30th)
|37 (t-11th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|35.0 (26th)
|41.8 (11th)
|Points Per Game
|14.8 (31st)
|21.2 (19th)
|DEFENSE
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|298.1 (3rd)
|353.3 (25th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|123.0 (23rd)
|93.1 (6th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.1 (13th)
|3.8 (5th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|175.1 (3rd)
|260.3 (32nd)
|Sacks
|24 (32nd)
|45 (t-10th)
|Takeaways
|11 (32nd)
|24 (t-12th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|38.1 (14th)
|42.3 (27th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|25.4 (30th)
|20.3 (9th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen ranks tied-for-third in the NFL with 30 third-down receptions (323 yards). He ranks seventh in the NFC in receptions resulting in a first down (55). He needs two more third-down receptions to pass DJ Moore with Chicago (31).
- In Week 15, DE Derrick Brown passed Kris Jenkins for fifth all- time in Panther history in tackles by a defensive lineman.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu (36) needs eight tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all- time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (58) needs 11 tackles for loss to pass Thomas Davis Sr. for third all- time in Panther history.
- Running back Raheem Blackshear ranks first in the NFL averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return among all players with at least 10 returns.
- In Week 15, kicker Eddy Piñeiro passed Joey Slye for third-most field goals Panthers history.
- The Panthers defense ranks third in the NFL allowing 298.1 total yards per game.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 114 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks third in fran- chise history, and first among non specialists.
Matchup Notes
• The Panthers return home for the 2023 season finale to take on NFC South foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Since the NFL season moved to 17 games in 2021, this will mark the first time in franchise history the Panthers have played at home in Week 18.
• All time, this will mark the 47th matchup between the two teams with Carolina holding a 25-21 advantage. The Panthers hold a 13-10 series lead in games played at Carolina. The two teams clashed in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers coming out victorious, 21-18. The Buccaneers last visited Bank of America Stadium in Week 7 of the 2022 season with the Panthers winning, 21-3.
• Carolina enters the week with a 2-14 record after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-0. The Panthers are looking for their sec- ond-straight NFC South victory after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, 9-7.
• The Buccaneers enter the contest with a 8-8 record, including a 3-2 record within the NFC South. With a win on Sunday, Tampa Bay would clinch their third-straight NFC South crown.
