Panthers announce 2022 captains

Sep 08, 2022 at 03:01 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers announced their list of eight captains for the 2022 season on Thursday, and it's a familiar-looking list.

Running back Christian McCaffrey leads the group of eight players, making this his fourth year with a C on his jersey. Likewise, linebacker Shaq Thompson's a captain for the third year, as the two veterans have led their respective sides of the ball throughout the offseason.

Offensive tackle Taylor Moton, cornerback Donte Jackson, defensive end Brian Burns, and long snapper JJ Jansen are returning as captains for the second straight year.

Safety Jeremy Chinn and quarterback Baker Mayfield round out the list as first-time team captains here, which was voted on by players.

Mayfield previously served as a team captain in Cleveland.

Photos of Panthers 2022 team captains

