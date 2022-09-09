Jaycee Horn even plays ping pong in pads

Sep 09, 2022 at 08:16 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jaycee Horn
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — There was a huge game coming up, and Jaycee Horn couldn't wait to get to it.

So there in the locker room earlier this week, still sweating from practice, the Panthers cornerback jumped on the ping pong table immediately so he and Brian Burns could get back after their personal feud.

They were so quick to get there that Horn was still wearing his spider (also known as a shell, the protective shoulder pads they wear under their jerseys on lighter days of practice). It's almost like even in a game of table tennis, Horn was anticipating contact and preparing for it.

"Yeah, we get off the practice field; we get right to it," Horn said with a grin. "It's almost like a routine at this point; me and Burns get in here and battle it out.

"That's the first thing we do."

Related Links

The fact he couldn't even wait to change out of his practice uniform is a peek into the mindset of the 22-year-old corner, and a bit of a metaphor.

He's eager to get to this season, to get back to football, after a broken foot cost him all but three games of his rookie season.

"Obviously, I was out last season, so I'm ready to play," Horn said. "But I'm also trying not to get too hyped, too early. Just trying to take it day by day, prepare how I always prepare, and don't let the moment get too big. Just go out and play my game."

That's easier said than done, but Horn has also had a lifetime to prepare. Growing up in an NFL household (his father was longtime Saints and Falcons receiver Joe Horn) has given him a gravity and perspective most young players don't share.

So when asked how he kept himself in check, he sounded almost like a coach, but definitely someone grounded in the game and its sayings.

"Staying where your feet are," Horn replied. "Staying in meetings, like coach Rhule talked about. When you're in meetings, be in meetings; when you're at practice, be in practice. When you're lifting weights, lift your weights. Don't get too excited for Sunday. Even though it seems so close, it's a long way away.

"Just trying to stay even-keeled and go out there and just play ball."

And that's something they all look forward to.

Jaycee Horn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Horn developed a quick following in his short time last season because of the plays he made. There were very few passes completed against him, though that included a touchdown in the opener (which required a perfect throw by Zach Wilson since Horn was well-positioned and nearly tipped it away). He made up for it with a pick the following week against the Saints, and one of the hallmarks of his short season was the way opponents largely avoided throwing at him. That's how you measure respect.

You can also measure it in the way people talk about you.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow was referring to Horn last week, and said: "Personally, I think he's one of the best players in the league, and will be."

Horn is 22 and has played three games.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was talking about some of the veterans on the defense, and casually mentioned Horn among players who have been here much longer.

"He's only played three games. He's got the mindset of a winner," Rhule said of last year's first-round pick. "The guy has got a mindset of a winner. That's all I can say. In this job, you're always in a war for people's focus. So many things pull our focus away. Jaycee Horn is focused on being great at football.

"That's a great person to have in your locker room."

And if you look in that locker room immediately after practice, chances are, you'll see him engaged in his own competition with Burns, fighting for supremacy, and maybe still in pads.

Jaycee Horn can't wait to compete, even if it means he's overdressed for ping pong to be able to do it sooner.

"That's it, that's it," Horn said with a laugh. "It's time to go."

PHOTOS: Thursday practice action, 9/8

View photos from Thursday's practice at the Atrium Health practice fields.

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
1 / 35

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-110
2 / 35
Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
3 / 35

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-218
4 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-224
5 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-222
6 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-215
7 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-213
8 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-217
9 / 35
Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
10 / 35

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-189
11 / 35
Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard S - 42 - Sam Franklin
12 / 35

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-202
13 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-205
14 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-187
15 / 35
Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
16 / 35

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-184
17 / 35
Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
18 / 35

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-179
19 / 35
Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
20 / 35

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
21 / 35

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-166
22 / 35
Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-156
23 / 35
Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
24 / 35

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
25 / 35

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro
26 / 35

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro

Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
27 / 35

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
28 / 35

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Carolina Panthers
220908 Week 1 Practice 2-131
29 / 35
Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
30 / 35

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Carolina Panthers
CB - 23 - Stantley Oliver-Thomas III
31 / 35

CB - 23 - Stantley Oliver-Thomas III

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
32 / 35

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield WB - 3 - Robbie Anderson
33 / 35

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

WB - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
34 / 35

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
35 / 35

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Brandon Smith questionable for Browns game

Smith was listed as limited with a thigh injury on Friday.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. Cleveland in 2022 season opener

Find out who the media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between Carolina and Cleveland.

news

Oklahoma fans following Baker Mayfield to Carolina

The Panthers quarterback won over the OU fanbase in college, and many Sooners will be following his career to Carolina.

news

Chambers at Hickory Ridge kick off Panthers' Big Friday high school football series

The second year of the series features a number of high-powered matchups this season.

news

Notebook: Phil Snow defends run D, with big challenge on tap

The veteran coordinator knows teams ran on the Panthers too often last year, but thinks they have a chance to improve in that area.

news

Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Eddy Piñeiro a full participant

Christian McCaffrey was added to the report after missing a few reps late in practice when he was kicked in the shin.

news

Panthers announce 2022 captains

Christian McCaffrey earned the honor for the fourth time and Shaq Thompson for the third time,  after voting by players.

news

Christian McCaffrey has one speed — full speed

As the Panthers running back tries to put the last two years behind him, he has impressed his teammates and coaches with the intensity of his preparation.

news

Luke Combs is coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2023

Panthers fan Luke Combs will play at the stadium on July 15, 2023.

news

What to know about Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Here are the facts to know about Carolina starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

news

Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro feels "fine" in new setting

His name was on the injury report, but the new kicker said he's mostly working to adjust to a new snapper and holder.

Advertising