Jaycee Horn even plays ping pong in pads

Horn developed a quick following in his short time last season because of the plays he made. There were very few passes completed against him, though that included a touchdown in the opener (which required a perfect throw by Zach Wilson since Horn was well-positioned and nearly tipped it away). He made up for it with a pick the following week against the Saints, and one of the hallmarks of his short season was the way opponents largely avoided throwing at him. That's how you measure respect.

You can also measure it in the way people talk about you.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow was referring to Horn last week, and said: "Personally, I think he's one of the best players in the league, and will be."

Horn is 22 and has played three games.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was talking about some of the veterans on the defense, and casually mentioned Horn among players who have been here much longer.

"He's only played three games. He's got the mindset of a winner," Rhule said of last year's first-round pick. "The guy has got a mindset of a winner. That's all I can say. In this job, you're always in a war for people's focus. So many things pull our focus away. Jaycee Horn is focused on being great at football.

"That's a great person to have in your locker room."

And if you look in that locker room immediately after practice, chances are, you'll see him engaged in his own competition with Burns, fighting for supremacy, and maybe still in pads.

Jaycee Horn can't wait to compete, even if it means he's overdressed for ping pong to be able to do it sooner.