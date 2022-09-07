Actions, not words

And this moment is where Mayfield has remained. This week, it's a bigger deal because there are more words written about the confluence of past and present, but Mayfield has always had the ability to get people talking. Staying in the moment also keeps it from being a long-term discussion, because there really is no long-term right now. He's in the final year of his contract, and Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has communicated with Mayfield's people that any talks about a new deal will wait until they see how the season plays out.

So there's just this moment, the latest in a string of big events Mayfield finds himself in the middle of.

What's different about this time is that he's not participating. He still says words, but he's not saying any that make a tangible difference, beyond satisfying the ecosystem's need for input.

That's why his Panthers coaches shrug a lot when asked about all that's swirling around them.

Head coach Matt Rhule, when asked about the "distraction" of last week's flap about words not said, just looked casually back and said: "It's not a distraction to me."

"I haven't seen anything other than him being a pro," offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said of Mayfield.

"He shows up at 5:15 or 5:30 every morning. He's dedicated to his craft," quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan added. "I'm not surprised, but the thing that impressed me was his professionalism. Knowing what I know thus far, and what I know of him since July whatever, I would tell you he'll approach that week with a very professional attitude, 'I'm going to prepare myself to be a quarterback and win a game for the Carolina Panthers.'

"He will not make it about Baker Mayfield. I know that. He'll make it about winning for the Carolina Panthers and playing the quarterback position the best he can. That's what I know about that guy."

Of course, we'd also be doing a disservice to the truth if we present this story as one about how Mayfield has changed as a human being and somehow turned him into something he isn't. He's still got that vandal's smile when he's up to something, and he's still often up to something with his teammates.

He caught a ride to training camp with linebacker Shaq Thompson, and immediately started making fun of him and cornerback Donte Jackson — a pair of team captains — for their ability to talk trash.