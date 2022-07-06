Panthers agree to trade for Baker Mayfield

Jul 06, 2022 at 01:48 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield
Steven Senne/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have been talking about the quarterback position for years, insisting they would keep taking swings until they got it right.

They took another one Wednesday, adding quarterback Baker Mayfield in a deal with the Browns for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. The deal is pending a physical.

Mayfield gives the Panthers' roster some immediate credibility, with postseason credentials that their current depth chart lacked.

The 27-year-old Mayfield, originally the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, led the Browns to the playoffs after the 2020 season.

He threw for 3,563 yards, with 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions that year, and was part of the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2002 and first postseason win since 1994.

He was hampered by injuries last season, and his numbers dipped, and the Browns made him expendable by trading for Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Mayfield's 29-30 all-time as a starter, and would become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winner to play for the Panthers, alongside quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde, Chris Weinke, and Cam Newton.

A quarterback with more of a track record has an obvious appeal for the Panthers, who have put many of the other pieces in place. Drafting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu in the first round was the most significant piece of an offseason makeover up front for the Panthers, along with signing guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman.

Mayfield joins Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and rookie Matt Corral on the depth chart. Coaches have said throughout the offseason that if they had to play a game now, Darnold would start, but this deal obviously changes that, as it creates a competitive situation in training camp.

Regardless of the circumstances of his departure from Cleveland, Mayfield has shown he can lead a team to the playoffs. That made it worth the chance for the Panthers, to see if they can get back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

PHOTOS: Best of Baker Mayfield

Mayfield played for Cleveland from 2018-21, leading the Browns to a playoff appearance in 2020.

El quarterback Baker Mayfield lanza un pase por los Browns de Cleveland ante los Ravens de Baltimore el partido del domingo 28 de noviembre de 2021, en Baltimore. (AP Foto/Nick Wass)
1 / 29

El quarterback Baker Mayfield lanza un pase por los Browns de Cleveland ante los Ravens de Baltimore el partido del domingo 28 de noviembre de 2021, en Baltimore. (AP Foto/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
2 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
3 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
4 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baker Mayfield, de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase en el encuentro del sÃ¡bado 25 de diciembre de 2021, ante los Packers de Green Bay (AP Foto/Aaron Gash)
5 / 29

Baker Mayfield, de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase en el encuentro del sÃ¡bado 25 de diciembre de 2021, ante los Packers de Green Bay (AP Foto/Aaron Gash)

Aaron Gash/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday, Jan. 11 the team expects Mayfield to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled 2021 that raised questions about his future with Cleveland.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
6 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday, Jan. 11 the team expects Mayfield to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled 2021 that raised questions about his future with Cleveland.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
7 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
8 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)
9 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
10 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
11 / 29

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
12 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
13 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fakes a handoff to running back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
14 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fakes a handoff to running back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
15 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
16 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
17 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
18 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
19 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
20 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
21 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) prepares to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
22 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) prepares to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Browns 47-42. (John McGillen via AP)
23 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Browns 47-42. (John McGillen via AP)

JOHN MCGILLEN/2021 National Football League
Baker Mayfield
24 / 29
Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
25 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
26 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Browns 47-42. (John McGillen via AP)
27 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Browns 47-42. (John McGillen via AP)

JOHN MCGILLEN/2021 National Football League
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
28 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
29 / 29

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Linebacker Brandon Smith signs rookie deal

Getting the fourth-rounder from Penn State under contract leaves just one unsigned pick.

news

Panthers bring back Keith Kirkwood

The veteran receiver returns after spending the last two seasons with the team.

news

Panthers sign defensive end Drew Jordan

The former Michigan State and Duke product gets the roster back to 90.

news

Panthers waive Joe Jackson

The former Cowboys and Browns defensive end was signed in February.

news

Panthers sign two players, waive one

The Panthers added a pair of tryout players from last weekend's rookie minicamp, and waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr.

news

Panthers release two to get to roster limit

The team waived tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker in advance of rookie minicamp.

news

Panthers release Azur Kamara

The team still needs to make two more roster moves prior to rookie minicamp to get to the 90-man limit.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Ikem Ekwonu

The first-round pick is their fourth to agree to his rookie deal, giving the left tackle a chance to hit the ground running at rookie minicamp.

news

Cade Mays agrees to terms with Carolina

The sixth-round draft pick out of Tennessee earned All-SEC second team honors in 2021.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes

The seventh-round cornerback ran the fastest 40 at the Combine this year.

news

Panthers waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

He finished last season on the roster, but the team brought Zane Gonzalez back this offseason.

Advertising