Panthers agree to trade for Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have been talking about the quarterback position for years, insisting they would keep taking swings until they got it right.

They took another one Wednesday, adding quarterback Baker Mayfield in a deal with the Browns for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. The deal is pending a physical.

Mayfield gives the Panthers' roster some immediate credibility, with postseason credentials that their current depth chart lacked.

The 27-year-old Mayfield, originally the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, led the Browns to the playoffs after the 2020 season.