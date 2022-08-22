Baker Mayfield not taking this opportunity for granted

In his first press conference as the starter, Mayfield said that while he's moving on from the "transition phase" of getting settled with the offense at Carolina, the last thing he was going to become as the starter is too comfortable.

"As soon as we get complacent, it would be handling it the wrong way," Mayfield said. "That's just not how I'm going to do it."

Rhule, who said he didn't want to make his hopes for Mayfield "too simple," admitted that one of his primary goals for Mayfield is for him to move the offense.

"I think he's a guy that's accurate," Rhule said. "He's a guy that's smart. He plays fast. He knows where to go with the ball. He's still adjusting to our mechanics and our footwork, so I think making this move now gives him time to settle in with some guys."

Rhule said the expectation is for Mayfield to play at least a quarter of this week's upcoming preseason game against Buffalo, the last of three exhibitions before the matchups start to count.

So Mayfield will have less than three weeks from when he was named the starter – 20 days, to be exact – before he leads the Panthers onto the field against his former team here.

There are two positives there. One is that Mayfield has proven himself to be a quick learner in Carolina's system. The second is that he isn't going to lie to himself about how much the Browns' matchup means to him.