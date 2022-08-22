Notebook: Sam Darnold working to "support" Baker Mayfield

— Monday's practice was unusual in many ways that went beyond the declaration of a starting quarterback and the change in tone. It was also the first full practice back home after a month on the road in training camp and joint practices with the Patriots. So Rhule said he was trying to get the team into a regular-season mode, which meant altering the practice routine a bit.

It took some getting used to, as there were some moments of apparent confusion about game situations at times, and there were times when coaches (plural) expressed some displeasure with what they saw. In one example, they had what would have been a pick-six by Jaycee Horn negated by a defensive offsides penalty, so getting the details right was clearly an emphasis.

Rhule said that instead of practicing in four- or five-play segments as they did in camp when more players were getting reps, he structured practice in racks of 10 plays, which puts a little more pressure on players to be sharp. They also didn't distribute a script, calling each offensive play live to push players physically and mentally.

"Too many miscues, too many mistakes, too many penalties," Rhule said. "We really challenged them today. We didn't give them a script; everything was called, so they had to react to the whole offense. We challenged them."

He said he could see some signs of fatigue as practice went on (and it was a long one, though not a Spartanburg-hot one) but reminded players the season was just beginning.