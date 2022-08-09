Ben McAdoo updates quarterback competition in camp

Rookie offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu is learning how to play in the league after he was taken with the Panthers' first-round draft pick this year, competing with Brady Christensen for the spot as Carolina's starting left tackle.

"He's working hard to grow and learn the pro game," McAdoo said. "He's only had a little more than a handful of practices in pads at the NFL level, so we're just going to keep working him, keep growing him, and he's going to keep improving."

McAdoo said the Panthers are still working through some of the offensive install, and he doesn't expect to show too much of the scheme when Carolina plays its first preseason game at Washington this Saturday.

He'll be focused on personnel decisions, making new evaluations now that the Panthers aren't playing their own teammates at camp.

"It's not about system, scheme or things like that; you want to go out and evaluate players," McAdoo said. "You don't want them thinking too much. You just want to go out, see how they compete and see how they look versus somebody else's players."

But for now, McAdoo said he's making his evaluation in camp up close and personal, on the field right beside them. He said he's teaching the group exactly how he wants to see the position played, and he knows what he's looking for.

"I want deliberate practice," McAdoo said. "I want deep practice from these guys. I want them to push the envelope. I don't want them to be afraid to make mistakes. The way I believe you train the quarterback position is you teach them the way you want them to play, then you roll the ball out there and let them go do their thing.