What to watch in joint practices with the Patriots

WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN

Of course, much of the focus will be on the quarterbacks, with the Panthers still deciding between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, while Mac Jones gets his feet underneath him going into his second year. Rhule said his two quarterbacks would likely continue to rotate with the ones, as he specifically wants to see each of them in some two-minute situations (which the first offense didn't get in last week's game).

The Panthers passed on Jones last year during the draft, after coaching the Alabama quarterback at the Senior Bowl. Time will tell if that was the correct choice (it didn't help that the eighth overall selection, Jaycee Horn, missed most of last year with a foot injury). The Patriots took Jones 15th overall, and he started every game for them as a rookie.