Panthers add a pair of tight ends

Aug 11, 2022 at 04:14 PM
FreeAgentSignings_Wide

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers addressed a short-term need for tight end depth, signing a pair of veterans Thursday.

The team signed tight ends Ryan Izzo and Nate Becker.

Izzo was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, and has also spent time with the Texans, Giants, Seahawks, and Titans. He has 19 career receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Becker spent parts of the last three seasons or offseasons with the Bills, and has appeared in one regular season game.

The Panthers have been running short at the position and were forced to use offensive linemen there to get through Wednesday's practice.

Starter Ian Thomas will miss a week or two with a rib injury, Colin Thompson will miss some time with a calf injury, and rookie Josh Babicz was injured in Wednesday's practice. Stephen Sullivan has missed time recently for a personal matter.

To make room for the new guys on the 90-man roster, the Panthers placed defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner on injured reserve, and rookie cornerback Devin Jones was waived-injured.

Best action shots of 2022 training camp

View some of the best photos from training camp from photographers Chanelle Smith-Walker and Kenny Richmond.

20220806_Practice9-123
1 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6234
2 / 137
1CW12975
3 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6372
4 / 137
AE7I6426
5 / 137
AE7I6433
6 / 137
AE7I6367
7 / 137
AE7I6348
8 / 137
AE7I6314
9 / 137
AE7I6334
10 / 137
AE7I6309
11 / 137
AE7I6312
12 / 137
AE7I6290
13 / 137
AE7I6294
14 / 137
AE7I6193
15 / 137
AE7I6189
16 / 137
AE7I6163
17 / 137
AE7I6170
18 / 137
AE7I6117
19 / 137
AE7I6123
20 / 137
AE7I6062
21 / 137
AE7I6110
22 / 137
AE7I6017
23 / 137
AE7I5881
24 / 137
AE7I5862
25 / 137
AE7I5801
26 / 137
AE7I5770
27 / 137
AE7I5647
28 / 137
AE7I5731
29 / 137
AE7I5524
30 / 137
AE7I5624
31 / 137
AE7I5331
32 / 137
AE7I5317
33 / 137
AE7I5366
34 / 137
AE7I5310
35 / 137
AE7I4688
36 / 137
AE7I4745
37 / 137
AE7I4622
38 / 137
AE7I4673
39 / 137
AE7I4615
40 / 137
AE7I4573
41 / 137
AE7I4567
42 / 137
AE7I4490
43 / 137
AE7I4486
44 / 137
AE7I4445
45 / 137
AE7I4394
46 / 137
AE7I4236
47 / 137
AE7I4178
48 / 137
AE7I4354
49 / 137
AE7I4339
50 / 137
AE7I4143
51 / 137
AE7I3893
52 / 137
AE7I3858
53 / 137
AE7I3718
54 / 137
AE7I3709
55 / 137
AE7I3355
56 / 137
AE7I3338
57 / 137
AE7I3405
58 / 137
AE7I3418
59 / 137
AE7I3308
60 / 137
AE7I3289
61 / 137
AE7I3273
62 / 137
20220808_Practice10-161
63 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3179
64 / 137
20220808_Practice10-144
65 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I2701
66 / 137
AE7I3270
67 / 137
20220808_Practice10-134
68 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-123
69 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-079
70 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-085
71 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-077
72 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-078
73 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-076
74 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-049
75 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-066
76 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-063
77 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-048
78 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-517
79 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-047
80 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-042
81 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-516
82 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-027
83 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-055
84 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-047
85 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-038
86 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-066
87 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-035
88 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220805_Practice8-198
89 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220805_Practice8-195
90 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-215
91 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-214
92 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-206
93 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-152
94 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-151
95 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-173
96 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-174
97 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-154
98 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-143
99 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-140
100 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-142
101 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-141
102 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-120
103 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-138
104 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-123
105 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-036
106 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-037
107 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-023
108 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-63
109 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-020
110 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-51
111 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-003
112 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-49
113 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16383
114 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-17
115 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-250
116 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-249
117 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-238
118 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-237
119 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-231
120 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-232
121 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-225
122 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16450
123 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16390
124 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16353
125 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16346
126 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16192
127 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16338
128 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15462
129 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15458
130 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14909
131 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13344
132 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13077
133 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13252
134 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13131
135 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13320
136 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13092
137 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers sign cornerback Tae Hayes

Hayes was on the practice squad last year, and adds depth in the secondary after a few injuries in training camp.

news

Panthers waive long snapper Thomas Fletcher

A sixth-round pick last year, Fletcher spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

news

Panthers add cornerback Devin Jones

The local product adds some secondary depth early in training camp.

news

Jaycee Horn activated from PUP list

The second-year corner has been cleared to practice after missing the first week of training camp.

news

Panthers sign cornerback Duke Dawson

The former second-rounder from Florida adds some depth to the secondary.

news

Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP list

The second-year cornerback can be activated at any time, but won't practice Wednesday.

news

Shaq Thompson placed on PUP list before training camp

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin isn't here, but the rest of the roster is ready for Wednesday's first practice.

news

Matt Corral agrees to terms on rookie contract

The third-round quarterback is the final member of the Panthers' 2022 class to come to an agreement.

news

Panthers agree to trade for Baker Mayfield

The deal, pending a physical, gives the Panthers a quarterback with playoff credentials.

news

Linebacker Brandon Smith signs rookie deal

Getting the fourth-rounder from Penn State under contract leaves just one unsigned pick.

news

Panthers bring back Keith Kirkwood

The veteran receiver returns after spending the last two seasons with the team.

Advertising