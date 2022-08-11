Panthers add a pair of tight ends

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers addressed a short-term need for tight end depth, signing a pair of veterans Thursday.

The team signed tight ends Ryan Izzo and Nate Becker.

Izzo was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, and has also spent time with the Texans, Giants, Seahawks, and Titans. He has 19 career receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Becker spent parts of the last three seasons or offseasons with the Bills, and has appeared in one regular season game.

The Panthers have been running short at the position and were forced to use offensive linemen there to get through Wednesday's practice.

Starter Ian Thomas will miss a week or two with a rib injury, Colin Thompson will miss some time with a calf injury, and rookie Josh Babicz was injured in Wednesday's practice. Stephen Sullivan has missed time recently for a personal matter.