Panthers release first depth chart of 2022

This is consistent with the way they entered training camp. Head coach Matt Rhule has said the plan is to keep three quarterbacks this year instead of their normal two. (He didn't say this part, but the extra spot is for Corral, after they drafted him in the third round with an eye toward development).

The chart underscores the spirit of competition they've tried to foster throughout camp, as first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu is listed as the second left tackle. The starting center is listed as either incumbent Pat Elflein or free agent addition Bradley Bozeman. Ekwonu and Bozeman have begun taking more and more work in practice with the starters in recent days, though, and the depth chart might look quite different by the time the Sept. 11 opener against the Browns rolls around.

The first line is listed with Brady Christensen at left tackle, Michael Jordan at left guard, Austin Corbett at right guard, and Taylor Moton at right tackle. That's how they lined up the first day of camp (with Elflein in the middle), but they've rotated through a number of options, including with Christensen working at left guard next to Ekwonu.

At running back, they also list D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard as co-backups to Christian McCaffrey.

There are no real surprises on the defensive side, with Yetur Gross-Matos listed as the other starting defensive end opposite Brian Burns and a starting set of linebackers with Damien Wilson in the middle and Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu on either side.

The special teams depth chart is remarkably easy to sort, as they have just one each at the three positions — kicker Zane Gonzalez, punter Johnny Hekker, and long snapper JJ Jansen.