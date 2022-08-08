Time change for final practice of training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers are adjusting the time of Wednesday's final training camp practice at Wofford College.
The practice will begin at 9 a.m. and last until around 10:30 a.m.
The Panthers will then head home to Charlotte for Thursday's Fan Fest practice at Bank of America Stadium, in advance of Saturday's preseason opener at Washington.
Fan Fest, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will include a practice at 7 p.m., and a post-practice fireworks and laser show, among other events. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and are on sale here. Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.
