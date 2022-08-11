What we learned at training camp in Spartanburg

Aug 11, 2022 at 09:12 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Training camp
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — There's still a lot of preseason to go, and some of the most important work is coming next week when the Panthers line up with the Patriots for a pair of joint practices.

But with 13 practices in Spartanburg in the books, there are a few patterns emerging and a few things we can safely say we've learned about the Panthers.

Here's a look at what stood out over the last two-and-a-half weeks:

Related Links

— First and foremost, this is a more powerful football team than it was a year ago in a few key areas. (See, we tricked you by not starting with quarterbacks. We'll get there, we promise).

The offensive line has more quality players than it did last year, when they were pulling guys in off the streets to be able to play some games late in the season. That could be one of the most significant differences in the results of the team as a whole this year.

Ikem Ekwonu
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

First-round pick Ikem Ekwonu was drafted to play left tackle, and he will, though he's less than three weeks into his first camp. He still has some technical things to either learn or iron out, but when they're in pads, you notice the difference when he's on the field. He moves people, and that's the job. It also appears that right guard Austin Corbett and right tackle Taylor Moton are becoming a very good side of the line together. They're a well-matched pair, and Matt Rhule just declared Moton his camp MVP, saying he "has taken the next step to becoming the dominant player he's capable of, and his leadership is being felt."

There's still some sorting out to do at the other spots. Michael Jordan was claimed off waivers in September, started 10 games for them last year, and was capable at times. They're probably not going to claim a 10-game starter off waivers this year. Once Ekwonu firms up a starting job, Brady Christensen seems headed to left guard. The center competition continues. While Pat Elflein was often overmatched at guard, he's much better in the middle, with the kind of in-a-phone-booth strength and former-wrestler leverage that serves him well. He's the more athletic option, while Bradley Bozeman is stronger but a little less mobile. They also have a couple of young players in Deonte Brown and Cade Mays, who have flashed in camp. The massive Brown also has the gift of moving people, while Mays looks like a guy who could eventually become a starter in year two or three, and he has the ability to play four positions now, which helps.

That's a lot of words, but they have a lot more people this year. They needed them. The offensive line is the single biggest difference in this year's roster, and they spent resources there for a reason.

But the addition of bulk is a theme at a few other positions which could benefit them.

Damien Wilson is a bigger middle linebacker than they've had in recent memory, which fits well with some defensive tweaking. Last year's defense was built for speed, and it was fast. It was also susceptible to the run. Wilson helps, and if Yetur Gross-Matos takes the next step, it would definitely help stabilize the run defense.

Adding running back D'Onta Foreman also lends some heft to the offense, giving them a legitimate short-yardage back. The rest of the backfield is full of sprinters, and Foreman isn't slow, but he's looking like a guy you can hand it to on third-and-1 (with a better chance of better blocking in front of him, too).

— OK, you've been patient; we'll do quarterbacks now.

Early in camp, Sam Darnold was the more consistent of the two, because he had more exposure to the offense. But with every passing day, his four-month head start becomes less of an advantage.

Baker Mayfield has gotten progressively better as camp has gone on. He'll still take chances, and if he starts, he will throw picks (people sometimes forget, but Jake Delhomme threw a lot of picks too). But Mayfield is also making plays downfield on a more consistent basis now.

Rhule has mentioned several times in camp that only 12 teams played the same quarterback in all 17 games last year, so the numbers tell us they'll need both of them at some point. And when both quarterbacks got their sides into the end zone on a 30-seconds-from-the-30, need-a-touchdown-to-win drill Tuesday, it was encouraging. Darnold has made some plays too. But over the four-year span of their careers, Mayfield has objectively been the better of the two, so not hyperventilating over August reps would probably be wise.

Also, Matt Corral throws a really nice ball. Once he learns how to play in the NFL, he could be good. He's still learning how to play in the NFL, though. If he has time and stability around him, you could see him starting in the league at some point.

— If there's a quiet standout in camp, it has been safety Xavier Woods.

He brings a maturity to a young secondary because he knows how to communicate across the defense. But he's not just talking; he's making plays. Having him back there will also allow them a little more freedom to do things with Jeremy Chinn. Woods didn't get the most attention among some offseason acquisitions, but he could yield some of the biggest rewards.

Christian McCaffrey, good at football.

CJ Henderson, always talented. Getting better at football.

Jaycee Horn, good at football. Bad at trying to sneak his way into more reps than they want him to take. To adopt the popular slang of the young people, he has a dog inside of him, or something.

Matt Ioannidis
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

— They are still thin at a few spots, and they'll have their eyes open for help over the next few weeks. The defensive line, in particular, could use a few more known commodities. When Matt Ioannidis has a day off, you can see a difference, and you see why they sniffed around some veteran options. And while the Marquis Haynes Sr. injury scare wasn't as bad as it looked (he only missed one day), they're still playing defensive end by committee, so they're keeping an eye on what's available, via trade or veteran free agents, or what comes through the waiver wire.

They're also running dangerously short of tight ends at the moment (three injured and another excused for personal reasons) and may need to make some moves there to keep Sam Tecklenburg from switching positions full-time.

Fan-Fest_V2_16x9CTA

2022 Fan Fest tickets now on sale

Make plans to attend Fan Fest, presented by Daimler Truck North America, on Aug. 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

— If you know for sure what the roster's going to look like at receiver, you're more knowledgeable than they are. With the C.J. Saunders injury taking him out three or four weeks, Shi Smith has a chance to earn a job. Rashard Higgins has been consistent in camp. Terrace Marshall Jr. flashes when he's on the field. Brandon Zylstra is a need because of his overall special teams ability. Andre Roberts is one of the best returners in the league, and they went out and signed him specifically for that reason. There are at most four and maybe only three jobs available for the above names (the roster spot for the third quarterback has to come from somewhere).

— We haven't written a lot about the specialists in camp, and on the whole, that's a good thing. We spent way too much time talking about kickers and punters last season (insert the Ryan Santoso meme here).

In Zane Gonzalez, Johnny Hekker, JJ Jansen, and new special teams coach Chris Tabor, they have a set of competent adults in that room who have track records of performing at a high level. As a society, we don't put a high enough value on consistent competence. We should. They're also funny, which isn't in the job description, but it's a nice fringe benefit.

Best action shots of 2022 training camp

View some of the best photos from training camp from photographers Chanelle Smith-Walker and Kenny Richmond.

20220806_Practice9-123
1 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6234
2 / 137
1CW12975
3 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6372
4 / 137
AE7I6426
5 / 137
AE7I6433
6 / 137
AE7I6367
7 / 137
AE7I6348
8 / 137
AE7I6314
9 / 137
AE7I6334
10 / 137
AE7I6309
11 / 137
AE7I6312
12 / 137
AE7I6290
13 / 137
AE7I6294
14 / 137
AE7I6193
15 / 137
AE7I6189
16 / 137
AE7I6163
17 / 137
AE7I6170
18 / 137
AE7I6117
19 / 137
AE7I6123
20 / 137
AE7I6062
21 / 137
AE7I6110
22 / 137
AE7I6017
23 / 137
AE7I5881
24 / 137
AE7I5862
25 / 137
AE7I5801
26 / 137
AE7I5770
27 / 137
AE7I5647
28 / 137
AE7I5731
29 / 137
AE7I5524
30 / 137
AE7I5624
31 / 137
AE7I5331
32 / 137
AE7I5317
33 / 137
AE7I5366
34 / 137
AE7I5310
35 / 137
AE7I4688
36 / 137
AE7I4745
37 / 137
AE7I4622
38 / 137
AE7I4673
39 / 137
AE7I4615
40 / 137
AE7I4573
41 / 137
AE7I4567
42 / 137
AE7I4490
43 / 137
AE7I4486
44 / 137
AE7I4445
45 / 137
AE7I4394
46 / 137
AE7I4236
47 / 137
AE7I4178
48 / 137
AE7I4354
49 / 137
AE7I4339
50 / 137
AE7I4143
51 / 137
AE7I3893
52 / 137
AE7I3858
53 / 137
AE7I3718
54 / 137
AE7I3709
55 / 137
AE7I3355
56 / 137
AE7I3338
57 / 137
AE7I3405
58 / 137
AE7I3418
59 / 137
AE7I3308
60 / 137
AE7I3289
61 / 137
AE7I3273
62 / 137
20220808_Practice10-161
63 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3179
64 / 137
20220808_Practice10-144
65 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I2701
66 / 137
AE7I3270
67 / 137
20220808_Practice10-134
68 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-123
69 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-079
70 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-085
71 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-077
72 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-078
73 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-076
74 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-049
75 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-066
76 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-063
77 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-048
78 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-517
79 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-047
80 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-042
81 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-516
82 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-027
83 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-055
84 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-047
85 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-038
86 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-066
87 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-035
88 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220805_Practice8-198
89 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220805_Practice8-195
90 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-215
91 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-214
92 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-206
93 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-152
94 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-151
95 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-173
96 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-174
97 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-154
98 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-143
99 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-140
100 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-142
101 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-141
102 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-120
103 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-138
104 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-123
105 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-036
106 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-037
107 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-023
108 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-63
109 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-020
110 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-51
111 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-003
112 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-49
113 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16383
114 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-17
115 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-250
116 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-249
117 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-238
118 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-237
119 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-231
120 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-232
121 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-225
122 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16450
123 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16390
124 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16353
125 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16346
126 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16192
127 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16338
128 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15462
129 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15458
130 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14909
131 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13344
132 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13077
133 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13252
134 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13131
135 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13320
136 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13092
137 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
PSLPricing-13-16x9

PSLs / Season Tickets are available for 2022

Take advantage of payments starting at $13/month and purchase a Permanent Seating License (PSL) today to enjoy a variety of benefits with limited-time pricing.

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: Wrapping up the Wofford days

The Panthers had a short practice Wednesday to close out a solid two-plus weeks of work in training camp before heading home.

news

CJ Henderson makes strides at training camp

The Panthers' cornerback has made an impression on coaches for more reasons than raw talent. He's coachable, and he's improving.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Wednesday's practice at training camp.

news

Panthers release first depth chart of 2022

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield listed as co-starters on the first iteration, as the competition for the starting job continues.

news

Camp Observations: Offense goes to work in the red zone

The Panthers made plays in both early short-yardage drills, as well as some late-game situations to close practice.

news

Ben McAdoo updates quarterback competition in camp

The Panthers' offensive coordinator discussed how he's evaluating QBs Mayfield and Darnold, and shared his thoughts on rookies Corral and Ekwonu.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Tuesday, August 9

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Tuesday's practice at training camp.

news

Time change for final practice of training camp

Wednesday's practice at Wofford College will now begin at 9 a.m.

news

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes learning with more reps

The rookie cornerback is getting more looks in practice amid injuries at his position, and he's soaking in veteran advice like a sponge.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

In his third week on the job, Mayfield said his personality is beginning to emerge as he gets to know his new teammates.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Monday, August 8

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Monday's practice at training camp.

Advertising