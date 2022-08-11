What we learned at training camp in Spartanburg

First-round pick Ikem Ekwonu was drafted to play left tackle, and he will, though he's less than three weeks into his first camp. He still has some technical things to either learn or iron out, but when they're in pads, you notice the difference when he's on the field. He moves people, and that's the job. It also appears that right guard Austin Corbett and right tackle Taylor Moton are becoming a very good side of the line together. They're a well-matched pair, and Matt Rhule just declared Moton his camp MVP, saying he "has taken the next step to becoming the dominant player he's capable of, and his leadership is being felt."

There's still some sorting out to do at the other spots. Michael Jordan was claimed off waivers in September, started 10 games for them last year, and was capable at times. They're probably not going to claim a 10-game starter off waivers this year. Once Ekwonu firms up a starting job, Brady Christensen seems headed to left guard. The center competition continues. While Pat Elflein was often overmatched at guard, he's much better in the middle, with the kind of in-a-phone-booth strength and former-wrestler leverage that serves him well. He's the more athletic option, while Bradley Bozeman is stronger but a little less mobile. They also have a couple of young players in Deonte Brown and Cade Mays, who have flashed in camp. The massive Brown also has the gift of moving people, while Mays looks like a guy who could eventually become a starter in year two or three, and he has the ability to play four positions now, which helps.

That's a lot of words, but they have a lot more people this year. They needed them. The offensive line is the single biggest difference in this year's roster, and they spent resources there for a reason.

But the addition of bulk is a theme at a few other positions which could benefit them.

Damien Wilson is a bigger middle linebacker than they've had in recent memory, which fits well with some defensive tweaking. Last year's defense was built for speed, and it was fast. It was also susceptible to the run. Wilson helps, and if Yetur Gross-Matos takes the next step, it would definitely help stabilize the run defense.