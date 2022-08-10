Camp Observations: Wrapping up the Wofford days

Aug 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
observations_trane-wed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — There was only one appropriate way to end training camp at Wofford College.

With PJ Walker throwing a touchdown pass to center-turned-tight end Sam Tecklenburg, of course.

The Panthers wrapped up the South Carolina portion of their preseason preparation with a short practice Wednesday morning, which was conducted mostly with the third-string players.

There were a few stray regulars — including their last two first-round picks, Jaycee Horn and Ikem Ekwonu — but it was largely young depth players getting more of a chance to stand out. There were a total of 38 players dressed for practice, including defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who put on pads to do his individual work.

Related Links

They had to adjust a bit when tight end Josh Babicz left with an arm injury, leaving Jared Scott as the only tight end participating. That's when Tecklenburg and Wyatt Miller pinched in at tight end so they could get through the hour-long practice.

And when Tecklenburg scored, the celebration was on, even if offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't working to create a package of options for his newest playmaker.

"I don't know about that, we'll see," Tecklenburg said with a laugh. "Getting back to my tight end days, it was fun."

But while the mood was light Wednesday, the work they accomplished here was real.

Head coach Matt Rhule said he thought the Panthers were in a better position now than three weeks ago, having had the chance to come to Wofford and grow closer as a team.

"I think getting away is wonderful," Rhule said. "In a world where most of our guys have other things going on in their lives, they have families and all those things, having the opportunity to get away and bond, spend time together, . . .

"It's great when phones go down, and decks of cards come out. It's great when phones go down and ping pong paddles come out. The old school things. . . . We hung out last night, I've got Shaq Thompson sitting next to Johnny Hekker. Those things are great for teams, and they only happen, to me, when you get away a little bit."

Rhule also liked the work on the field, and he thinks they're in a better place now.

"I'm really pleased with the team," Rhule said. "I believe a team is ready to win when it's ready to win. This team, I feel like we're closer to being ready to win; guys know what to expect. So I've enjoyed my time here."

— Of course, it wouldn't be a day of training camp without questions about the quarterback competition.

Rhule said that both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold would play in Saturday's preseason opener against Washington but that he hadn't discussed the rotation or number of reps with either of them, so he wasn't ready to make an announcement.

— The Babicz injury that forced them to adjust on the fly was the latest in a string of injuries and absences at the position.

Ian Thomas will miss a week or two after taking a hard shot to the ribs Tuesday. Colin Thompson will miss some time with a calf injury suffered earlier this week. Coupled with Stephen Sullivan (personal absence) being excused, they'll be limited at the position for the next few days.

— In other injury news, Rhule said wide receiver C.J. Saunders suffered a quad strain and would miss three or four weeks.

That's an unfortunate break for a wideout who has had a strong offseason and early part of camp. Saunders has worked with the ones as the slot receiver and has a knack for getting open and catching things once he's there.

The receiver competition will be tight, as eight or nine guys are fighting for five or six jobs.

Defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, who was carted off yesterday with a knee injury, will likely miss an extended amount of time.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley (personal) was also absent again Wednesday.

— As they wrapped up this portion of the preseason before heading home for Thursday night's Fan Fest, Rhule was asked who he thought his most valuable player of the camp was.

While he appreciated Brian Burns' work as "entertainment director" during camp, he singled out another veteran lineman who he saw make great strides this summer — right tackle Taylor Moton.

"That's really, really hard; I think a lot of guys have done a good job," Rhule said. "I'm going to go ahead and say T-Mo. Moton has taken the next step to becoming the dominant player he's capable of, and his leadership is being felt. He's the guy who addresses the team about things like making sure we keep this area clean. His public speaking has soared through the roof from where it started to where it is now."

PHOTOS: Panthers training camp action on Wednesday, Aug. 10

View photos from Wednesday's final practice at Wofford as the Panthers wrap this part of training camp.

QB - 9 - Matt Corral
1 / 39

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
2 / 39

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
3 / 39

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
4 / 39

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
5 / 39

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
6 / 39

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I7517
7 / 39
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
8 / 39

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

AE7I7529
9 / 39
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
10 / 39

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

QB - 11 - PJ Walker
11 / 39

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

AE7I7483
12 / 39
C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
13 / 39

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

AE7I7441
14 / 39
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
15 / 39

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

AE7I7398
16 / 39
TE - 43 - Jared Scott
17 / 39

TE - 43 - Jared Scott

G - 77 - Deonte Brown C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg RB - 37 - John Lovett
18 / 39

G - 77 - Deonte Brown

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

RB - 37 - John Lovett

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
19 / 39

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

AE7I7287
20 / 39
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
21 / 39

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
22 / 39

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I7251
23 / 39
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker QB - 9 - Matt Corral QB - 14 - Sam Darnold QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
24 / 39

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16748
25 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16798
26 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16849
27 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
SAF - 27 - Kenny Robinson
28 / 39

SAF - 27 - Kenny Robinson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16019
29 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley
30 / 39

LB - 52 - Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
31 / 39

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16020
32 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
SAF - 27 - Kenny Robinson
33 / 39

SAF - 27 - Kenny Robinson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
34 / 39

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
35 / 39

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16033
36 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
SAF - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
37 / 39

SAF - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15960
38 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15980
39 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2019 Preseason Practice Observations: Breaking in the bubble

The Panthers escaped the heat and had a productive day in preparation for the third preseason game.

news

2019 Preseason Practice Observations: Tre Boston makes a lot of noise

The safety was making his voice heard, as he's known to do; Ian Thomas returned to practice and James Bradberry made some plays on the ball.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Panthers-Bills Wednesday Joint Practice

The Panthers broke camp after another energetic practice session with Buffalo.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Panthers-Bills Tuesday Joint Practice

It was a big old reunion at Wofford College. Then practice got underway and the defenses had the upper hand.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Tre Boston back with the starters

After easing him back in, the Panthers inserted their likely starting free safety into the lineup on Monday.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A steamy, sometimes sloppy, afternoon practice

The heat index topped out at 115.5 and the defense was in lock-down mode in the red zone.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Intensity increases, Brian Burns battles through

The 10th practice of camp featured big plays on both sides of the ball. And the first-round pick toughed it out.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

2019 Fan Fest Observations: Cam Newton and Curtis Samuel put on a show

This duo keeps lighting it up. All that and more from an energized practice at Bank of America Stadium.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Plenty of vet and maintenance days

Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly and Cam Newton were among the players who sat out Thursday's practice.

Advertising