Camp Observations: Wrapping up the Wofford days

— Of course, it wouldn't be a day of training camp without questions about the quarterback competition.

Rhule said that both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold would play in Saturday's preseason opener against Washington but that he hadn't discussed the rotation or number of reps with either of them, so he wasn't ready to make an announcement.

— The Babicz injury that forced them to adjust on the fly was the latest in a string of injuries and absences at the position.

Ian Thomas will miss a week or two after taking a hard shot to the ribs Tuesday. Colin Thompson will miss some time with a calf injury suffered earlier this week. Coupled with Stephen Sullivan (personal absence) being excused, they'll be limited at the position for the next few days.

— In other injury news, Rhule said wide receiver C.J. Saunders suffered a quad strain and would miss three or four weeks.

That's an unfortunate break for a wideout who has had a strong offseason and early part of camp. Saunders has worked with the ones as the slot receiver and has a knack for getting open and catching things once he's there.

The receiver competition will be tight, as eight or nine guys are fighting for five or six jobs.

Defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, who was carted off yesterday with a knee injury, will likely miss an extended amount of time.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley (personal) was also absent again Wednesday.

— As they wrapped up this portion of the preseason before heading home for Thursday night's Fan Fest, Rhule was asked who he thought his most valuable player of the camp was.

While he appreciated Brian Burns' work as "entertainment director" during camp, he singled out another veteran lineman who he saw make great strides this summer — right tackle Taylor Moton.