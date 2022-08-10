Live Updates: Training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10

Aug 10, 2022 at 09:05 AM

news

Camp Observations: Wrapping up the Wofford days

The Panthers had a short practice Wednesday to close out a solid two-plus weeks of work in training camp before heading home.

news

CJ Henderson makes strides at training camp

The Panthers' cornerback has made an impression on coaches for more reasons than raw talent. He's coachable, and he's improving.

news

Panthers release first depth chart of 2022

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield listed as co-starters on the first iteration, as the competition for the starting job continues.

news

Camp Observations: Offense goes to work in the red zone

The Panthers made plays in both early short-yardage drills, as well as some late-game situations to close practice.

news

Ben McAdoo updates quarterback competition in camp

The Panthers' offensive coordinator discussed how he's evaluating QBs Mayfield and Darnold, and shared his thoughts on rookies Corral and Ekwonu.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Tuesday, August 9

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Tuesday's practice at training camp.

news

Time change for final practice of training camp

Wednesday's practice at Wofford College will now begin at 9 a.m.

news

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes learning with more reps

The rookie cornerback is getting more looks in practice amid injuries at his position, and he's soaking in veteran advice like a sponge.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

In his third week on the job, Mayfield said his personality is beginning to emerge as he gets to know his new teammates.

news

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Monday, August 8

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Monday's practice at training camp.

news

Xavier Woods returns to his football "sanctuary"

The Panthers' veteran safety is bringing leadership qualities and a passion for the game to a young secondary.

