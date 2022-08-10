Live Updates: Training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10

Here’s your chance to kick a field goal at Fan Fest 🏈— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 10, 2022
Enter here: https://t.co/N0JukTcj2Z pic.twitter.com/PUNW3Ap0H3
That Spidey Burns chain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V5Q2p38OM4— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 10, 2022
Thanks for having us @woffordcollege pic.twitter.com/zIcLZig3ZY— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 10, 2022
Rhule says Taylor Moton was his camp MVP, said he's "taken the next step" this camp, in terms of leadership and play.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Rhule on the benefit of leaving town for training camp: "I love when phones go down and cards get picked up, or phones go down and ping pong paddles get picked up."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
The bonding happens more easily here.
Matt Rhule said Matt Corral is “coming along.” He’s impressed by the rookie QB’s passing skills and field vision, but he’s still adapting to the league— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 10, 2022
We should expect to see both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold face Washington in the upcoming preseason game, per Rhule.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 10, 2022
Both the first two quarterbacks are expected to play Saturday at Washington.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
CJ Saunders’ injury looks like a quad strain, Rhule said, so 3-4 weeks. Ian Thomas’ rib injury could be 1-2 weeks.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 10, 2022
Injury updates from Rhule: CJ Saunders, quad strain, 3-4 weeks.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Ian Thomas, ribs, a week or two, depending on the pain.
Matt Rhule begins final presser of camp at Wofford by thanking the school's staff who made the stay a pleasant ones.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Matt Rhule speaks to the media https://t.co/H4m0256KtV— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 10, 2022
CJ Henderson had a really good training camp.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 10, 2022
He’s more comfortable with the Panthers for sure, but cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper explained what he’s seen on the field that has helped Henderson stand out.https://t.co/fbTqjzVyhq
Sam Tecklenburg TD, and that’s a wrap!— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 10, 2022
Looks like that’s a wrap. pic.twitter.com/fTjNmDUfQc— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Highlight of the day, PJ Walker rolls to his right and finds Sam Tecklenburg for the touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Of course.
👀🎱@jayceehorn_10 pic.twitter.com/9ss9dWCRXu— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 10, 2022
Jaycee Horn also out there as he works back from foot soreness.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Moving well.
Since he was trying to sneak into drills yesterday, it’s not a surprise he’s here.
TE Josh Babicz went down, and is being carted off with the athletic training staff.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Just a drill in this vid. But he is getting reps in today’s team period, his first of camp. Will be interesting to see if he’s full or not next week in New England. https://t.co/xRkPoC2EGU— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 10, 2022
Not a lot of guys practicing today, but first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu is. pic.twitter.com/WqOc08ylTS— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are among those getting a breather for the last day, so a lot of time today to see Matt Corral and PJ Walker in camp— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 10, 2022
Last day of camp?! Did it fly by or what!— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 10, 2022
Many vets are getting the day off and practice is starting a little bit earlier. It is a good day to have a good day pic.twitter.com/kVK8JP90gj
Always important to practice how to come out for pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/JW8KRh6Nn8— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022
Most starters in street clothes for the final practice of camp.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 10, 2022
The hardest of the hardcore fans out here today. pic.twitter.com/u88p8y2p8n— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2022