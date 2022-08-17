Baker Mayfield getting more comfortable with each day

Mayfield said he picks things up on a daily basis from McAdoo and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, as well as from PJ Walker and Matt Corral.

And he's also become a shoulder for Corral to lean on, as Mayfield said some of the growing pains the rookie is going through are familiar to him after his college career.

"To be honest with you, I know exactly how Matt is mentally right now," Mayfield said. "Just coming from an offense in college where there's no huddles, it's all signal based, and being able to try and give back a little bit. Because my head was spinning my rookie year, and I know how he feels. Just trying to help him ease his mind, and get his confidence up. He's here for a reason, but it takes work. It's definitely a huge difference in the grind and preparation from college to this level, so trying to support him any way I can."

Again, this quarterback situation has been conducted about as professionally as you can expect by all of them. Mayfield's helping Corral, Darnold is fist-pumping when Mayfield makes a play, Mayfield acknowledges when Darnold's helping him. None of them are old, but they're all being incredibly adult about this thing.

"They're both two great competitors," McCaffrey said of Mayfield and Darnold. "They both show up every day with a competitive but respectful mindset, and bring a lot of good energy, and compete at a high level."

They've also taken turns standing out in practice. If you were looking for themes, it wouldn't be inaccurate to say Mayfield's looking more and more comfortable during his time with the ones. But Darnold also made perhaps the best throw of the day, hitting rookie Derek Wright in the corner of the end zone in a near-impossible spot.