Baker Mayfield getting more comfortable with each day

Aug 17, 2022 at 05:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With each pass, or each day that passes, Baker Mayfield gets a little more comfortable with the Panthers.

He even has moments where he's teaching instead of learning all the time.

The competition for the Panthers' starting quarterback job between Mayfield and Sam Darnold hasn't been declared, and head coach Matt Rhule said again Wednesday it would be at least after this week before it would. But he's seen progress, particularly in red zone and two-minute situations, where they were looking for improvement.

"When we know, we know," Rhule reiterated. "It could be two weeks; it could be now. I know that's not the answer you guys want. We're just making sure we're thorough."

But for his part, Mayfield's trying to keep his focus on the small things he knows he needs to do.

Related Links

"To be honest with you, I haven't been worried about when the decision is going to be made or any of that, timeline-wise," Mayfield said. I've just tried to put my head down and handle it one day at a time. And that's been the mindset for both Sam and I.

"Just, how can we be playing the best ball at the end of camp and just handle it correctly? I've said it before: the locker room and the organization is going to go as the QB room goes, and as long as we're leading correctly and we're supporting each other, good things are going to happen. So we're not worried about when that's going to happen, just trying to get better each day."

To their credit, they've participated in one of the most civil competitions in football history, genuinely supporting each other as they've gone through this thing. Darnold called it "a healthy competition," and he's celebrated plays Mayfield has made while he's also doing everything he can for his own future.

"Like I said, It's up to the coaches," Darnold said. "I'm doing everything I can in this moment to put myself in a position to, first of all, play good football. And hopefully, that will put me in a position to win the job."

But since Mayfield's the new one, coming over in a trade a few weeks before camp, he's the object of fascination, even for Patriots fans who clamored for his autograph after practice.

"The two times I've played here, they have not been very pleasant," he said with a grin of the locals.

But he's finding a more comfortable welcome in his own huddle, and in offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's playbook.

"It's no longer thinking and processing as much," Mayfield said. "It's more second nature, going through progressions, and when the play-calls come in, really understanding what coach McAdoo is wanting to get accomplished when he calls certain plays, and getting that relationship and that rapport together.

"I'm at the point now where it feels really, really comfortable for me. Yeah, I'm in a great spot. Obviously, there are always little things you're trying to improve. It's never complacent, I haven't figured it out."

Mayfield said he picks things up on a daily basis from McAdoo and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, as well as from PJ Walker and Matt Corral.

And he's also become a shoulder for Corral to lean on, as Mayfield said some of the growing pains the rookie is going through are familiar to him after his college career.

"To be honest with you, I know exactly how Matt is mentally right now," Mayfield said. "Just coming from an offense in college where there's no huddles, it's all signal based, and being able to try and give back a little bit. Because my head was spinning my rookie year, and I know how he feels. Just trying to help him ease his mind, and get his confidence up. He's here for a reason, but it takes work. It's definitely a huge difference in the grind and preparation from college to this level, so trying to support him any way I can."

Again, this quarterback situation has been conducted about as professionally as you can expect by all of them. Mayfield's helping Corral, Darnold is fist-pumping when Mayfield makes a play, Mayfield acknowledges when Darnold's helping him. None of them are old, but they're all being incredibly adult about this thing.

"They're both two great competitors," McCaffrey said of Mayfield and Darnold. "They both show up every day with a competitive but respectful mindset, and bring a lot of good energy, and compete at a high level."

They've also taken turns standing out in practice. If you were looking for themes, it wouldn't be inaccurate to say Mayfield's looking more and more comfortable during his time with the ones. But Darnold also made perhaps the best throw of the day, hitting rookie Derek Wright in the corner of the end zone in a near-impossible spot.

"Last play of the game, trying to scramble and make a play happen," Darnold said. "We had to score a touchdown. I was just trying to put the ball in the end zone in a spot where he could get it. The DB's head was turned to the receiver; I knew that if I just put it in a spot where Derek could potentially catch it, he would make a play on it."

Of course, a lot of that got lost in the fighting Wednesday.

"I'd love to be talking two-minute right now and Sam scrambling and making an excellent throw," Rhule said, while knowing that for that moment, the quarterback competition had temporarily faded from view.

But for the guys involved, it continues. The top of the depth chart doesn't figure to play much against the Patriots Friday night, so every one of these reps matters.

Mayfield's getting better. Darnold's not yielding.

And though he's coming off a down year with the Browns after a non-throwing shoulder injury, Mayfield's also still confident in his own ability, enough that he could have some fun with the Patriots fans who have booed him in the past.

"Coming back heathy, it's not a redemption year," he said. "I know what I'm capable of. I'm not trying to prove anything to anybody else. I'm just trying to lead this locker room the best I can and win a bunch of ball games."

PHOTOS: Second day of joint practices in New England

View photos from Wednesday's practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
1 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
2 / 109

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
3 / 109

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
4 / 109

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
5 / 109

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

AE7I5807
6 / 109
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
7 / 109

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby
8 / 109

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
9 / 109

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
10 / 109

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
11 / 109

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

AE7I5753
12 / 109
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
13 / 109

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin
14 / 109

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
15 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
16 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

AE7I5685
17 / 109
AE7I5684
18 / 109
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
19 / 109

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
20 / 109

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

AE7I5668
21 / 109
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
22 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
23 / 109

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

AE7I5631
24 / 109
AE7I5625
25 / 109
AE7I5579
26 / 109
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
27 / 109

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

AE7I5556
28 / 109
AE7I5548
29 / 109
AE7I5540
30 / 109
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
31 / 109

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 29 - Duke Dawson Jr.
32 / 109

CB - 29 - Duke Dawson Jr.

1D3_5783
33 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5776
34 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5768
35 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5767
36 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 91 - Drew Jordan
37 / 109

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5747
38 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5727
39 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
40 / 109

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5712
41 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5706
42 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5704
43 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
44 / 109

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5689
45 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
46 / 109

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5672
47 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5666
48 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
49 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
50 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
51 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
52 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
53 / 109

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17033
54 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17019
55 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17015
56 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17012
57 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17011
58 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17006
59 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16999
60 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
61 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16991
62 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
63 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
64 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
65 / 109

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16972
66 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
67 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
68 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
69 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16957
70 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
71 / 109

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16953
72 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
73 / 109

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16946
74 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez DE - 91 - Drew Jordan
75 / 109

K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16941
76 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16940
77 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 91 - Drew Jordan G - 73 - Mike Jordan LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
78 / 109

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
79 / 109

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall QB - 9 - Matt Corral DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
80 / 109

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16928
81 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16920
82 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16911
83 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
84 / 109

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman LB - 55 - Cory Littleton DT - 99 - Matthew Ioannidis
85 / 109

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

DT - 99 - Matthew Ioannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16902
86 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16898
87 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns RB - 37 - John Lovett
88 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

RB - 37 - John Lovett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
89 / 109

K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16882
90 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
91 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
92 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
93 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
94 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-001
95 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-069
96 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
97 / 109

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
98 / 109

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu T - 70 - Brady Christensen RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey WR - 2 - DJ Moore
99 / 109

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-076
100 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
101 / 109

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-087
102 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez
103 / 109

K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
104 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
General Manager Scott Fitterer
105 / 109

General Manager Scott Fitterer

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
106 / 109

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr.
107 / 109

Steve Smith Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-073
108 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 70 - Brady Christensen
109 / 109

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins make waves in wideout competition

The two receivers have grown more productive throughout camp and into the preseason, at a position with many choices.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Tempers flare again

Three more players were kicked off the practice field Wednesday after a pair of incidents between the Panthers and Patriots.

news

Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 2

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from the second day of joint practices in New England.

news

Rashard Higgins makes a family memory at practice

The Panthers' wide receiver saw his 11-month-old son, Sevin, take his first steps Tuesday after joint practice with New England.

news

Brian Burns continues to add to pass-rush education

After Tuesday's practice, he talked with Patriots star Matthew Judon about the finer points of technique.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Pushing through a heated practice

There were a few scuffles as usual, but the Panthers and Patriots got some competitive work in on Tuesday.

news

Ikem Ekwonu to get bulk of first-team reps "moving forward"

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the plan was to have the first-round pick with the starting line at left tackle.

news

Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 1

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from the first day of joint practices in New England.

news

What to watch in joint practices with the Patriots

The Panthers will be tested in some key areas over the next two days of work at New England, in advance of the second preseason game.

news

Christian McCaffrey finds success in film venture

The Panthers' star running back served as an executive producer for Unicorn Town, a documentary following a German football team from a small city.

Advertising