Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins make waves in wideout competition 

Aug 17, 2022 at 04:20 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Shi Smith

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Shi Smith left the Panthers' final joint practice with New England in an upbeat mood.

The second-year wide receiver said he's in a good, confident place Wednesday. His demeanor after another day of flashing potential as a candidate for both slot receiver and returner roles was positive, and practically infectious.

"I'll say I'm in good spirits," Smith said as he walked off the practice field in Foxborough. "(I'm) staying ready so I won't have to get ready."

Smith and his fellow wide receivers on Carolina's current 85-man roster are competing for a diminishing number of roles in a room that's been growing in talent – and as a result, competition.

Related Links

Competition has been a theme throughout Panthers' training camp, with a particularly large number of eyes fixed on spots along the offensive line (which is sorted out for the imminent future) and in the quarterback room, of course.

But the race for a place at wide receiver certainly warrants some attention. Smith and Rashard Higgins, both receivers vying for their spots, are among some of the preseason's stars.

Rashard Higgins
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

There are locks, such as DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. Last year's second-rounder Terrace Marshall Jr. has flashed big-play potential, despite a nagging hamstring injury from training camp that kept him sidelined Wednesday. Andre Roberts is a veteran return specialist with four Pro Bowls on his resume, and seems likely to be here.

Should the Panthers keep two more wideouts, that creates room for players like Smith and Higgins. And injuries left the room in a thinner state from camp through the two joint practices with the Patriots.

In Wednesday's practice, Anderson nursed a quad injury and Roberts showed up in a red jersey to indicate he was also dealing with an injury. Marshall continued to watch from the sidelines. Moore returned as full capacity in New England, but he was inactive for Carolina's first preseason game at Washington and wore a green jersey in practices after camp broke at Spartanburg.

DJ Moore, Rashard Higgins, Shi Smith
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Those situations have left room for Smith and Higgins to continue making waves, and the two aren't giving up their shots.

For Smith, it includes taking reps behind Roberts in the return game. Head coach Matt Rhule complimented Smith's ability as a kick returner after the preseason game at Washington, where Smith took a kickoff 41 yards to help set up the Panthers' game-winning field goal drive.

Smith is also building a connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who he connected with twice in the Panthers' preseason victory at the Commanders – both on third down conversions – for 19 and 15 yards.

Smith's chemistry with Mayfield continued to build during joint practice, when he went back-to-back again with the quarterback in a team period.

"It's been good," Smith said on his budding connection with Mayfield. "I'm out there doing my job, and he's just finding me. I'm getting open, and I'm making the plays."

The main duty for Smith is to stay healthy, and the 23-year-old said he's been taking to self-care with dips in the hot tub and massages. He's prioritizing keeping himself on the field even as he takes hard blows in practice.

While Smith buds with potential, the 27-year-old Higgins brings a veteran presence to the room.

He also brings an iconic celebration, when the wideout nicknamed "Hollywood" rolls out the red carpet in the end zone.

The Panthers got to see it in a touchdown grab from Sam Darnold against Washington, where Higgins caught Carolina's lone receiving touchdown of the game.

"He's a veteran player," Rhule said after the first preseason game. "He made a lot of plays when we needed him to."

While he's making connections with Darnold, it's obvious Higgins has had plenty of time to develop a connection with Mayfield at quarterback too.

The two played together through four seasons at Cleveland, and moments throughout training camp have shown that they're setting up to pick up where they left off.

"I've been with Baker for five years – it was a hell of a time," Higgins said. "Baker's a good quarterback. He has a lot of leadership. When I got with Sam, he has the same type of capabilities. They both want to win."

But even as plays come together for both Smith and Higgins, they haven't been the only receivers making noise through the preseason.

Back in Spartanburg, C.J. Saunders caught nearly everything thrown his way before suffering a quad strain that'll likely keep him out for the remainder of the preseason. Brandon Zylstra has demonstrated his value, particularly on special teams, an area which Rhule has placed emphasis upon. Utah State rookie Derek Wright has even made some plays in practice, and he received a shoutout from Rhule in a postgame press conference after the preseason win over the Commanders.

Drew Jordan, Matt Corral, Charleston Rambo, Rashard Higgins, Shi Smith
Chanelle Smith-Walker Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers

The state of the room is competitive, which is how the Panthers would want it to be.

And for players like Higgins, treating every practice like a game – going in with full intensity and effort – is how he'll continue to attack competition at his position.

"Go out there and give it your best, day in, day out," Higgins said. "That's how I was taught, and that's how I'm going to continue to do it."

PHOTOS: Second day of joint practices in New England

View photos from Wednesday's practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
1 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
2 / 109

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
3 / 109

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
4 / 109

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
5 / 109

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

AE7I5807
6 / 109
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
7 / 109

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby
8 / 109

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
9 / 109

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
10 / 109

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
11 / 109

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

AE7I5753
12 / 109
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
13 / 109

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin
14 / 109

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
15 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
16 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

AE7I5685
17 / 109
AE7I5684
18 / 109
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
19 / 109

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
20 / 109

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

AE7I5668
21 / 109
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
22 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
23 / 109

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

AE7I5631
24 / 109
AE7I5625
25 / 109
AE7I5579
26 / 109
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
27 / 109

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

AE7I5556
28 / 109
AE7I5548
29 / 109
AE7I5540
30 / 109
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
31 / 109

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 29 - Duke Dawson Jr.
32 / 109

CB - 29 - Duke Dawson Jr.

1D3_5783
33 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5776
34 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5768
35 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5767
36 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 91 - Drew Jordan
37 / 109

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5747
38 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5727
39 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
40 / 109

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5712
41 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5706
42 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5704
43 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
44 / 109

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5689
45 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
46 / 109

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5672
47 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5666
48 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
49 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
50 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
51 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
52 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
53 / 109

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17033
54 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17019
55 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17015
56 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17012
57 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17011
58 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17006
59 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16999
60 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
61 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16991
62 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
63 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
64 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
65 / 109

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16972
66 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
67 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
68 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
69 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16957
70 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
71 / 109

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16953
72 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
73 / 109

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16946
74 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez DE - 91 - Drew Jordan
75 / 109

K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16941
76 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16940
77 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 91 - Drew Jordan G - 73 - Mike Jordan LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
78 / 109

DE - 91 - Drew Jordan

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
79 / 109

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall QB - 9 - Matt Corral DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
80 / 109

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16928
81 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16920
82 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16911
83 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes
84 / 109

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman LB - 55 - Cory Littleton DT - 99 - Matthew Ioannidis
85 / 109

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

DT - 99 - Matthew Ioannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16902
86 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16898
87 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns RB - 37 - John Lovett
88 / 109

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

RB - 37 - John Lovett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
89 / 109

K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16882
90 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
91 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
92 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
93 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
94 / 109

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-001
95 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-069
96 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
97 / 109

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
98 / 109

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu T - 70 - Brady Christensen RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey WR - 2 - DJ Moore
99 / 109

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-076
100 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
101 / 109

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-087
102 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez
103 / 109

K - 5 - Zane Gonzalez

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
104 / 109

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
General Manager Scott Fitterer
105 / 109

General Manager Scott Fitterer

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
106 / 109

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith Sr.
107 / 109

Steve Smith Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220817 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-073
108 / 109
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 70 - Brady Christensen
109 / 109

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield getting more comfortable with each day

As the quarterback competition continues, Mayfield is even counseling rookie Matt Corral through his first camp.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Tempers flare again

Three more players were kicked off the practice field Wednesday after a pair of incidents between the Panthers and Patriots.

news

Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 2

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from the second day of joint practices in New England.

news

Rashard Higgins makes a family memory at practice

The Panthers' wide receiver saw his 11-month-old son, Sevin, take his first steps Tuesday after joint practice with New England.

news

Brian Burns continues to add to pass-rush education

After Tuesday's practice, he talked with Patriots star Matthew Judon about the finer points of technique.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Pushing through a heated practice

There were a few scuffles as usual, but the Panthers and Patriots got some competitive work in on Tuesday.

news

Ikem Ekwonu to get bulk of first-team reps "moving forward"

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the plan was to have the first-round pick with the starting line at left tackle.

news

Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 1

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from the first day of joint practices in New England.

news

What to watch in joint practices with the Patriots

The Panthers will be tested in some key areas over the next two days of work at New England, in advance of the second preseason game.

news

Christian McCaffrey finds success in film venture

The Panthers' star running back served as an executive producer for Unicorn Town, a documentary following a German football team from a small city.

Advertising