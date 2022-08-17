Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins make waves in wideout competition 

Those situations have left room for Smith and Higgins to continue making waves, and the two aren't giving up their shots.

For Smith, it includes taking reps behind Roberts in the return game. Head coach Matt Rhule complimented Smith's ability as a kick returner after the preseason game at Washington, where Smith took a kickoff 41 yards to help set up the Panthers' game-winning field goal drive.

Smith is also building a connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who he connected with twice in the Panthers' preseason victory at the Commanders – both on third down conversions – for 19 and 15 yards.

Smith's chemistry with Mayfield continued to build during joint practice, when he went back-to-back again with the quarterback in a team period.

"It's been good," Smith said on his budding connection with Mayfield. "I'm out there doing my job, and he's just finding me. I'm getting open, and I'm making the plays."