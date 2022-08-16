Rashard Higgins makes a family memory at practice 

Sevin and Brianna frequented Panthers' training camp in Spartanburg, uniting with Rashard before and after practice for hugs and well wishes. Rashard said seeing Sevin smile every time the two lock eyes is the "best part" of his day.

Between the conclusion of camp and Carolina's trip to visit the Patriots, Sevin had been stumbling around and coming close to his first steps.

Brianna told Rashard that Tuesday after practice up in New England could potentially be the perfect time for Sevin to put one foot in front of the other – and her instinct proved correct.

"He's kind of been trying to take his steps, but never really completely just trying to walk," Brianna said. "Now, he's like, 'I'm going to walk to my dad today.'"

Now that his first son has started walking, Rashard said he's ready to have more children.

"I truly believe that (God) is going to give me another one soon," Rashard said. "I'm asking my wife to make that happen and asking Jesus to make that happen as well."