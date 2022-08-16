Brian Burns continues to add to pass-rush education

Aug 16, 2022 at 04:12 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Matthew Judon, Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Brian Burns had just gone through a two-hour practice, which was notable for its intensity.

And then he went to school.

The Panthers defensive end spent about 30 minutes after practice Tuesday with Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon, just a couple of dudes who had a combined 21.5 sacks last year, talking the finer points of their craft. You could see them working through moves, hand placement, and footwork, with defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos there as well to take it in from both of them.

"Pretty much just picking his brain about rushing and how he approaches it," Burns said Tuesday afternoon's time with Judon. "He's had a lot of success in this league, has been doing it for a long time, so just picking his brain.

"The more knowledge you know, . . ."

Related Links

The 30-year-old Judon had 12.5 sacks last year and has 47.0 in six NFL seasons. As an outside linebacker in a 3-4, his technique is going to be different than what Burns is using on a daily basis. That doesn't matter to Burns, who takes in everything as he works to add tools to his toolbox.

"Judon's good at a lot of things," Burns said with a nod. "He has elite bend. His moves are crisp. He's very physical. And his approach to rush is a lot different than I thought."

That kind of curiosity has been a habit with Burns.

When he was at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, he spent all the time he could with Cardinals veteran Chandler Jones. He said after last weekend's game with the Commanders, he conversed with former Washington first-rounder Montez Sweat. Last year when the Panthers worked with the Colts during the preseason, Burns absorbed what he could from 6-foot-7, 295-pound defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, as he's done in the past from Bosa brothers and Maxx Crosby.

Regardless the size or shape of a defender, if he wants to talk about the game, Burns is willing to listen.

"Anybody I've played against, after the game or whatever," he said. "I even talked to a couple of tackles about pass-rushing, and how they do things.

"I'll do it with anybody. I'll talk pass-rush with anybody. I can pick through what I want, and what I don't."

Burns has emerged as a leader for the Panthers going into his fourth season, and that eagerness to learn has been one of his hallmarks so far, which Panthers head coach Matt Rhule mentioned during training camp.

"I think the biggest thing is we can challenge him," Rhule said. "It's easy to say what should be done. One of the best things you can do as a leader is to be vulnerable and allow other people to correct you. Brian has been coachable.

"I think when young players see your best players be humble enough to get coached while being confident to attack on the field that sends a good message. Brian is a leader in that."

And that's not limited to his work in Panthers camp. When he's out among his peers, Burns continues to work on his game, long after practice ends.

PHOTOS: First day of joint practices in New England

View photos from Tuesday's practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-099
1 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-108
2 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I9990
3 / 93
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
4 / 93

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
5 / 93

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
6 / 93

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
7 / 93

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

AE7I5486
8 / 93
RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
9 / 93

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
10 / 93

DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

WR - 19 - Keith Kirkwood
11 / 93

WR - 19 - Keith Kirkwood

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
12 / 93

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
13 / 93

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
14 / 93

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
15 / 93

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Coach Matt Rhule
16 / 93

Coach Matt Rhule

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
17 / 93

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-110
18 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Julian Stanford
19 / 93

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Julian Stanford
20 / 93

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
21 / 93

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 36 - Madre Harper
22 / 93

DB - 36 - Madre Harper

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-091
23 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
24 / 93

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
25 / 93

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
26 / 93

DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
27 / 93

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-080
28 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 47 - Ryan Izzo TE - 43 - Jared Scott
29 / 93

TE - 47 - Ryan Izzo

TE - 43 - Jared Scott

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-074
30 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-073
31 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G - 66 - Mike Horton
32 / 93

G - 66 - Mike Horton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-064
33 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-063
34 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-062
35 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-053
36 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-051
37 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-049
38 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
G - 75 - Cameron Erving
39 / 93

G - 75 - Cameron Erving

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu OT - 70 - Brady Christensen
40 / 93

OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

OT - 70 - Brady Christensen

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-042
41 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
G - 77 - Deonte Brown
42 / 93

G - 77 - Deonte Brown

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
43 / 93

OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu G - 73 - Mike Jordan OT - 74 - Austen Pleasants
44 / 93

OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

OT - 74 - Austen Pleasants

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-031
45 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
46 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
47 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-028
48 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-026
49 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-024
50 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-023
51 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-022
52 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-021
53 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
54 / 93

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-018
55 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-015
56 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-013
57 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
G - 75 - Cameron Erving OT - 72 - Taylor Moton
58 / 93

G - 75 - Cameron Erving

OT - 72 - Taylor Moton

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-009
59 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-008
60 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-007
61 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-006
62 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
63 / 93

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
SAF - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
64 / 93

SAF - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
65 / 93

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
66 / 93

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5365
67 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5352
68 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5339
69 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 36 - Madre Harper ILB - 55 - Cory Littleton
70 / 93

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

ILB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5329
71 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
72 / 93

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
73 / 93

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 85 - Charleston Rambo
74 / 93

WR - 85 - Charleston Rambo

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra
75 / 93

WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5204
76 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
77 / 93

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5103
78 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
79 / 93

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
80 / 93

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Matt Corral QB - 14 - Sam Darnold QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
81 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Matt Corral RB - 37 - John Lovett
82 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

RB - 37 - John Lovett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5062
83 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
84 / 93

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen
85 / 93

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16850
86 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
87 / 93

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
88 / 93

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
89 / 93

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16809
90 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16793
91 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16785
92 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16770
93 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rashard Higgins makes a family memory at practice

The Panthers' wide receiver saw his 11-month-old son, Sevin, take his first steps Tuesday after joint practice with New England.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Pushing through a heated practice

There were a few scuffles as usual, but the Panthers and Patriots got some competitive work in on Tuesday.

news

Ikem Ekwonu to get bulk of first-team reps "moving forward"

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the plan was to have the first-round pick with the starting line at left tackle.

news

Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 1

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from the first day of joint practices in New England.

news

What to watch in joint practices with the Patriots

The Panthers will be tested in some key areas over the next two days of work at New England, in advance of the second preseason game.

news

Christian McCaffrey finds success in film venture

The Panthers' star running back served as an executive producer for Unicorn Town, a documentary following a German football team from a small city.

news

Panthers release first episode of Camp Confidential 2022

The first episode covers all aspects of the quarterback battle, rookie performances and mic'd up moments from camp.

news

Brian Burns ranked no. 76 on NFL's 2022 Top 100 list

Burns earned his first Pro Bowl last year after his second-straight 9.0-sack season.

news

Panthers waive five players

Carolina made a number of roster moves on Sunday before traveling to New England.

news

Amaré Barno proving to be a quick study

As the rookie pass-rusher learns from defensive end Brian Burns, he's showing some promise in camp and his preseason debut.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Washington in preseason opener

See how all the snaps broke down among Carolina's four quarterbacks.

Advertising