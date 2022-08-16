Brian Burns continues to add to pass-rush education

Regardless the size or shape of a defender, if he wants to talk about the game, Burns is willing to listen.

"Anybody I've played against, after the game or whatever," he said. "I even talked to a couple of tackles about pass-rushing, and how they do things.

"I'll do it with anybody. I'll talk pass-rush with anybody. I can pick through what I want, and what I don't."

Burns has emerged as a leader for the Panthers going into his fourth season, and that eagerness to learn has been one of his hallmarks so far, which Panthers head coach Matt Rhule mentioned during training camp.

"I think the biggest thing is we can challenge him," Rhule said. "It's easy to say what should be done. One of the best things you can do as a leader is to be vulnerable and allow other people to correct you. Brian has been coachable.

"I think when young players see your best players be humble enough to get coached while being confident to attack on the field that sends a good message. Brian is a leader in that."