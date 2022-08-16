Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 1

Aug 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM

news

Rashard Higgins makes a family memory at practice

The Panthers' wide receiver saw his 11-month-old son, Sevin, take his first steps Tuesday after joint practice with New England.

news

Brian Burns continues to add to pass-rush education

After Tuesday's practice, he talked with Patriots star Matthew Judon about the finer points of technique.

news

Joint Practice Observations: Pushing through a heated practice

There were a few scuffles as usual, but the Panthers and Patriots got some competitive work in on Tuesday.

news

Ikem Ekwonu to get bulk of first-team reps "moving forward"

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the plan was to have the first-round pick with the starting line at left tackle.

news

What to watch in joint practices with the Patriots

The Panthers will be tested in some key areas over the next two days of work at New England, in advance of the second preseason game.

news

Christian McCaffrey finds success in film venture

The Panthers' star running back served as an executive producer for Unicorn Town, a documentary following a German football team from a small city.

news

Panthers release first episode of Camp Confidential 2022

The first episode covers all aspects of the quarterback battle, rookie performances and mic'd up moments from camp.

news

Brian Burns ranked no. 76 on NFL's 2022 Top 100 list

Burns earned his first Pro Bowl last year after his second-straight 9.0-sack season.

news

Panthers waive five players

Carolina made a number of roster moves on Sunday before traveling to New England.

news

Amaré Barno proving to be a quick study

As the rookie pass-rusher learns from defensive end Brian Burns, he's showing some promise in camp and his preseason debut.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Washington in preseason opener

See how all the snaps broke down among Carolina's four quarterbacks.

