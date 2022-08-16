Joint Practice Observations: Pushing through a heated practice

It appeared at a few moments that the Patriots' receivers objected to the Panthers' defensive backs punching at the ball and trying to rip it out. Rhule said they've emphasized that (as opposed to having big downfield collisions), and safety Jeremy Chinn said it was largely a function of seeing another team.

"I don't know if they took offense to it, but that's our DNA, so that's something we'll continue to do," Chinn said of trying to create turnovers. "It's not disrespect; it's just we're just trying to get better."

The Panthers might have been a little surprised by the tone of last year's first joint practice with the Colts, and came out far more intense the following day. Chinn said as their defense tries to improve on last year, they wanted to assert themselves.

"We wanted to come in here and show who we are, and kind of set a tone," he said. "We're just trying to compete like the next man."

But Chinn also said Rhule's message to the team about the extracurricular activities was clear.

"To not fight," he said with a grin.

— While you don't want to cross the line, the Panthers were clearly fired up on the defensive field, and are showing some more personality.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is often the guy to get people motivated, and the response when he intercepted a Mac Jones pass was an enthusiastic one.