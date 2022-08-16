Joint Practice Observations: Pushing through a heated practice

Aug 16, 2022 at 03:21 PM
observations_trane-8-16

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It wouldn't be a joint practice in the middle of August without a fight, so the Panthers and Patriots obliged. And though it was heated, it wasn't that hot here, so they got things back under control and continued to work.

It might not have been to the degree of last summer's work against the Colts (when there was a scuffle on both fields often enough, it felt like you were watching tennis at times), but there was a degree of tension that boiled over a couple of times.

Both were on the field with the Panthers' first defense and the Patriots' first offense. After the first one, the Panthers sent safety Kenny Robinson to the locker room early, and the Patriots sent wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne to the showers.

A few plays later, there was another scuffle, and the Panthers sent defensive tackle Phil Hoskins in. There were some punches thrown along the fringes, but after that flurry, the practice continued without incident.

"What me and coach (Bill) Belichick talked about, if a fight happens, we'll throw those guys off and hopefully eliminate future fights," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "We came here not to fight; we came here to practice. It shows the maturity of a lot of other guys that it didn't escalate into a big thing. For us, it's a couple of younger guys. We're here to get better. We don't want anyone to get hurt. We wanted to stay off the ground and work today."

It appeared at a few moments that the Patriots' receivers objected to the Panthers' defensive backs punching at the ball and trying to rip it out. Rhule said they've emphasized that (as opposed to having big downfield collisions), and safety Jeremy Chinn said it was largely a function of seeing another team.

"I don't know if they took offense to it, but that's our DNA, so that's something we'll continue to do," Chinn said of trying to create turnovers. "It's not disrespect; it's just we're just trying to get better."

The Panthers might have been a little surprised by the tone of last year's first joint practice with the Colts, and came out far more intense the following day. Chinn said as their defense tries to improve on last year, they wanted to assert themselves.

"We wanted to come in here and show who we are, and kind of set a tone," he said. "We're just trying to compete like the next man."

But Chinn also said Rhule's message to the team about the extracurricular activities was clear.

"To not fight," he said with a grin.

— While you don't want to cross the line, the Panthers were clearly fired up on the defensive field, and are showing some more personality.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is often the guy to get people motivated, and the response when he intercepted a Mac Jones pass was an enthusiastic one.

But that was the case throughout the day, as it got loud when Chinn and Keith Taylor Jr. broke up passes downfield or when Daviyon Nixon batted a pass at the line of scrimmage and nearly picked it, or when Brian Burns got around the corner for what would have been a sack.

— The Panthers continued to use both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold with the first offense, but Mayfield got most of the work in a two-minute period in which they moved the ball (he had a couple of nice connections with tight end Tommy Tremble and running back Christian McCaffrey).

Rhule said it wasn't a declaration, but after Darnold got the last live two-minute period in their previous practice, he wanted to see Mayfield get a shot, after he led a long field goal drive in his only work Saturday against Washington.

"I think Baker's learning a lot of what we're doing," Rhule said. "Every day is a good day for him in terms of learning. Obviously got a couple of reps in the game, but this is invaluable. The amount of things we saw, we saw about seven different defenses. That's what they do, so it was good for us."

— One of the day's highlights came when Mayfield found wide receiver DJ Moore deep downfield, and Moore came back to make a contested catch.

His physicality stands out in situations like this, as he's strong enough to work his way into position to make plays on balls, even if they're not perfectly thrown.

Bradley Bozeman
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

— There were a few injuries they'll have to worry about, the most concerning involving center Bradley Bozeman. He went down after a team drill and was attended to by the team's athletic training staff, but then got to his feet and walked a few steps. He seemed OK at first, but then a cart came onto the field to give him a ride to get checked out.

Rhule didn't have an update on his condition immediately after practice, but the Panthers have more talent on the line than they've had in some time. In discussing the position at a different point in his press conference, Rhule said, "we have some depth right now; we'll hope Bozeman's not out too long."

Pat Elflein has worked as the first center for most of camp, and they have a few other options in the middle if Bozeman does miss time, including Cade Mays.

They also were without receiver Shi Smith for a portion of practice after he landed on a ball. Terrace Marshall Jr. was on a bit of a pitch count as he returns to full participation.

— Speaking of pitch counts, Rhule said cornerback Jaycee Horn was capped at around 25 snaps Tuesday as he continues to work back from some foot soreness at the beginning of camp. Horn's done progressively more and sometimes has to be pulled back out of drills he's not supposed to be in.

"He's pissed," Chinn said with a laugh when asked about Horn's restrictions. "I feel bad for the coach who has to tell him he has to come out."

— With Smith on the sidelines and C.J. Saunders out with a quad strain for another couple of weeks, the Panthers had undrafted rookie Derek Wright running in some three-wide situations with the first offense.

"Derek knows what he's doing," Rhule said. "He gets open, and he catches the football. At the core of playing receiver, you get open and catch the ball. He keeps making plays."

— In addition to Saunders, the Panthers had a few other guys in red jerseys, as tight ends Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson, and Josh Babicz were held out. Rookie linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley was also sidelined.

— Belichick spoke to reporters before practice and was complimentary of the Panthers' personnel.

He specifically noted the offseason upgrades on special teams (such as punter Johnny Hekker and returner Andre Roberts) and also said the Panthers defense was "as good as any we'll see."

— The Panthers and Patriots will do it again tomorrow and then have a day off before Friday's preseason game. There's some rain in the forecast in the coming days, but the conditions were sublime Tuesday, with the temperature in the low-to-mid-70s with low humidity (which is something we never say in Spartanburg).

PHOTOS: First day of joint practices in New England

View photos from Tuesday's practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-099
1 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-108
2 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I9990
3 / 93
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
4 / 93

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
5 / 93

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
6 / 93

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
7 / 93

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

AE7I5486
8 / 93
RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
9 / 93

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
10 / 93

DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

WR - 19 - Keith Kirkwood
11 / 93

WR - 19 - Keith Kirkwood

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
12 / 93

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
13 / 93

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
14 / 93

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
15 / 93

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Coach Matt Rhule
16 / 93

Coach Matt Rhule

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
17 / 93

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-110
18 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Julian Stanford
19 / 93

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Julian Stanford
20 / 93

LB - 50 - Julian Stanford

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
21 / 93

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 36 - Madre Harper
22 / 93

DB - 36 - Madre Harper

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-091
23 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
24 / 93

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
25 / 93

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
26 / 93

DB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
27 / 93

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-080
28 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 47 - Ryan Izzo TE - 43 - Jared Scott
29 / 93

TE - 47 - Ryan Izzo

TE - 43 - Jared Scott

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-074
30 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-073
31 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G - 66 - Mike Horton
32 / 93

G - 66 - Mike Horton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-064
33 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-063
34 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-062
35 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-053
36 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-051
37 / 93
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-049
38 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
G - 75 - Cameron Erving
39 / 93

G - 75 - Cameron Erving

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu OT - 70 - Brady Christensen
40 / 93

OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

OT - 70 - Brady Christensen

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-042
41 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
G - 77 - Deonte Brown
42 / 93

G - 77 - Deonte Brown

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
43 / 93

OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu G - 73 - Mike Jordan OT - 74 - Austen Pleasants
44 / 93

OT - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

OT - 74 - Austen Pleasants

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-031
45 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
46 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
QB - 9 - Matt Corral
47 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-028
48 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-026
49 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-024
50 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-023
51 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-022
52 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-021
53 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
54 / 93

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-018
55 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-015
56 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-013
57 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
G - 75 - Cameron Erving OT - 72 - Taylor Moton
58 / 93

G - 75 - Cameron Erving

OT - 72 - Taylor Moton

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-009
59 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-008
60 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-007
61 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
220816 PreseasonPractice_NewEnglandPatriots-006
62 / 93
KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
63 / 93

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
SAF - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
64 / 93

SAF - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

KENNY RICHMOND/CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
65 / 93

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
66 / 93

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5365
67 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5352
68 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5339
69 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 36 - Madre Harper ILB - 55 - Cory Littleton
70 / 93

CB - 36 - Madre Harper

ILB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5329
71 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
72 / 93

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
73 / 93

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 85 - Charleston Rambo
74 / 93

WR - 85 - Charleston Rambo

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra
75 / 93

WR - 16 - Brandon Zylstra

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5204
76 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
77 / 93

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5103
78 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
79 / 93

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
80 / 93

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Matt Corral QB - 14 - Sam Darnold QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
81 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Matt Corral RB - 37 - John Lovett
82 / 93

QB - 9 - Matt Corral

RB - 37 - John Lovett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5062
83 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
84 / 93

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen
85 / 93

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16850
86 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
87 / 93

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
88 / 93

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
89 / 93

QB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16809
90 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16793
91 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16785
92 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16770
93 / 93
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Fan Fest Observations: Starters to play a series in opener

Matt Rhule didn't announce which quarterback would start Saturday, but said after Fan Fest both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold would get a series or two.

news

Camp Observations: Offense goes to work in the red zone

The Panthers made plays in both early short-yardage drills, as well as some late-game situations to close practice.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

In his third week on the job, Mayfield said his personality is beginning to emerge as he gets to know his new teammates.

news

Camp Observations: Rashard Higgins gets (too) flashy

Higgins had a highlight-worthy play in Saturday's scrimmage, but Matt Rhule said he needed to reel in an early celebration.

news

Camp Observations: McCaffrey feels "great" with practice plan

The star running back is comfortable with his training camp plan, and the Panthers had a couple new players sidelined Friday.

news

Camp Observations: Turnovers mounting

That's a good news/bad news situation, but the defense was making plays in Wednedsday's practice.

news

Camp Observations: Robbie Anderson speeding up in camp

Jaycee Horn continues to work his way back, so he's ready for the regular season.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield likes "transparent" competition

Mayfield will work with the starters Tuesday after taking second-team reps throughout Monday's first padded practice.

news

Camp Observations: Jeremy Chinn gets to count his interception

Back Together Saturday brought an end to the Panthers' four-day acclimation period before pads come on Monday.

news

Camp Observations: Terrace Marshall Jr. shines

The second-year wide receiver continued to flash explosive potential on day three of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

The veteran wideout made plenty of plays on the second day of training camp.

Advertising