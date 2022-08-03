Camp Observations: Turnovers mounting

Aug 03, 2022 at 02:07 PM
darin_gantt
augusta_headshot
by Darin Gantt & Augusta Stone
observations_trane-wed-defense

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wednesday marked the hottest practice of camp so far, and the tempers flared as you might expect.

But if anything was clear after the third straight day of practice in pads, it's that the Panthers' defense appears to be ahead of their offensive counterparts.

Wednesday's practice saw a number of turnovers, lots of balls on the ground. From Frankie Luvu punching one out, to Chris Westry scooping up a fumble and taking it to the end zone.

Related Links

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has emphasized creating turnovers all camp, and they've been recording them in the team meeting room so everyone can see it, taking a page from former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

"Yeah, I think they want to get the board," Rhule said. "Jack Welch said what gets measured and rewarded gets done. So we try to measure it, we try to reward it in some small ways. Guys want to get on that board."

Of course, Rhule's also coaching the whole team, and not just the defense, so there's a fine line for him.

"As much as anything else, it's a fine line for me, I'm really upset we're putting the ball on the ground, really excited we're punching it out. I think in 7-on-7 we had three come out, and that's all got to change."

Terrace Marshall Jr. continued to build upon a consistent and productive camp Wednesday, snatching another nice touchdown on a fade route from Baker Mayfieldduring a 7-on-7 period.

Marshall, the Panthers' second-round pick in the 2021 draft, has been a flashy receiver throughout the offseason but has pieced together good days and good plays more consistently since arriving at Wofford.

– In Wednesday's quarterback contest, Mayfield and Sam Darnoldboth took reps with the first team offense Wednesday. After Darnold ran with the first group Monday and Mayfield on Tuesday, Rhule said there would be more of a mix for the seventh day of camp.

– Running back Christian McCaffrey and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis took rest days for the hottest day of camp.

Rhule said McCaffrey likely wouldn't go three days in a row of padded practices, and the Panthers' star running back had a solid day Tuesday.

Keith Taylor Jr. was in a red jersey for the second day in a row Wednesday as he works through a lower hamstring strain. Rhule said on Tuesday that Taylor would be out for one or two weeks, depending on his recovery. Cornerback Duke Dawson was also in red Wednesday, leaving them thin at the position and likely in need for reinforcements, since Jaycee Horn is still limited to individual work as he comes back from some foot soreness last week.

Jeremy Chinn delivered a tough shot to Robbie Anderson in the second day of padded practices, and Chinn left the field for a play afterward.

Rhule said he instructed Chinn on where to hit during camp – not in the back – before Chinn rejoined the practice.

After camp, Anderson didn't seem too caught up with the play. He said Chinn was an "intense" player and that he knew it wasn't intentional, but that he also knew teammates needed to look after each other in practice.

PHOTOS: Wednesday training camp practice in pads

View photos from Wednesday's training camp practice from Wofford on Aug. 3.

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
1 / 73

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
2 / 73

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
3 / 73

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
4 / 73

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11526
5 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
6 / 73

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
7 / 73

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
8 / 73

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
9 / 73

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

AE7I4573
10 / 73
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson WR - 13 - Ra'Shaun Henry
11 / 73

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

WR - 13 - Ra'Shaun Henry

AE7I4566
12 / 73
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
13 / 73

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

AE7I4562
14 / 73
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
15 / 73

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

AE7I4515
16 / 73
AE7I4520
17 / 73
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
18 / 73

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

AE7I4434
19 / 73
LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson
20 / 73

LB - 48 - Khalan Tolson

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
21 / 73

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

S - 31 - Juston Burris
22 / 73

S - 31 - Juston Burris

AE7I4381
23 / 73
AE7I4373
24 / 73
AE7I4312
25 / 73
20220803_Practice7-250
26 / 73
AE7I4322
27 / 73
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
28 / 73

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
29 / 73

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
30 / 73

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-211
31 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-122
32 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
33 / 73

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-064
34 / 73
20220803_Practice7-044
35 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-049
36 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
37 / 73

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
38 / 73

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-040
39 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-033
40 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-008
41 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
42 / 73

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 5 - Kane Gonzalez
43 / 73

K - 5 - Kane Gonzalez

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 96 - Austin Larkin
44 / 73

DE - 96 - Austin Larkin

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield S - 34 - Sean Chandler
45 / 73

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14938
46 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14807
47 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14871
48 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14909
49 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 92 - Darryl Johnson
50 / 73

DE - 92 - Darryl Johnson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
51 / 73

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14760
52 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14777
53 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14737
54 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
55 / 73

CB - 35 - Kalon Barnes

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14744
56 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
57 / 73

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
58 / 73

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
59 / 73

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
60 / 73

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11704
61 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
62 / 73

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 85 - Charleston Rambo
63 / 73

WR - 85 - Charleston Rambo

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11700
64 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
65 / 73

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
66 / 73

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11701
67 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 43 - Jared Scott TE - 86 - Colin Thompson TE - 87 - Josh Babicz
68 / 73

TE - 43 - Jared Scott

TE - 86 - Colin Thompson

TE - 87 - Josh Babicz

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11591
69 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11557
70 / 73
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 27 - Kenny Robinson
71 / 73

S - 27 - Kenny Robinson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
72 / 73

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
73 / 73

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: Robbie Anderson speeding up in camp

Jaycee Horn continues to work his way back, so he's ready for the regular season.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield likes "transparent" competition

Mayfield will work with the starters Tuesday after taking second-team reps throughout Monday's first padded practice.

news

Camp Observations: Jeremy Chinn gets to count his interception

Back Together Saturday brought an end to the Panthers' four-day acclimation period before pads come on Monday.

news

Camp Observations: Terrace Marshall Jr. shines

The second-year wide receiver continued to flash explosive potential on day three of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

The veteran wideout made plenty of plays on the second day of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

Advertising