Camp Observations: Turnovers mounting

– Terrace Marshall Jr. continued to build upon a consistent and productive camp Wednesday, snatching another nice touchdown on a fade route from Baker Mayfieldduring a 7-on-7 period.

Marshall, the Panthers' second-round pick in the 2021 draft, has been a flashy receiver throughout the offseason but has pieced together good days and good plays more consistently since arriving at Wofford.

– In Wednesday's quarterback contest, Mayfield and Sam Darnoldboth took reps with the first team offense Wednesday. After Darnold ran with the first group Monday and Mayfield on Tuesday, Rhule said there would be more of a mix for the seventh day of camp.

– Running back Christian McCaffrey and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis took rest days for the hottest day of camp.

Rhule said McCaffrey likely wouldn't go three days in a row of padded practices, and the Panthers' star running back had a solid day Tuesday.

—Keith Taylor Jr. was in a red jersey for the second day in a row Wednesday as he works through a lower hamstring strain. Rhule said on Tuesday that Taylor would be out for one or two weeks, depending on his recovery. Cornerback Duke Dawson was also in red Wednesday, leaving them thin at the position and likely in need for reinforcements, since Jaycee Horn is still limited to individual work as he comes back from some foot soreness last week.

– Jeremy Chinn delivered a tough shot to Robbie Anderson in the second day of padded practices, and Chinn left the field for a play afterward.

Rhule said he instructed Chinn on where to hit during camp – not in the back – before Chinn rejoined the practice.