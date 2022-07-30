Camp Observations: Jeremy Chinn gets to count his interception

– Cornerback Jaycee Horn did not participate Saturday while he continues to manage foot soreness. Rhule said the Panthers' first-round pick of the 2021 draft is "getting better" and that they're looking to have him back on the field, though he didn't provide a time frame.

"(I) can't say exactly when," Rhule said. "But hoping that it's going to be really soon."

– Shi Smith turned heads with an acrobatic touchdown catch in Saturday's practice, snatching a ball from Darnold in heavy coverage.

"Since the spring, he has been doing a really nice job," Rhule said. "And (he) made some really nice plays today."

– Former Panthers Steve Smith Sr. and Thomas Davis visited camp Saturday, joining fans and many players' families to cap off the first four days in Spartanburg.