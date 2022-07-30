Camp Observations: Jeremy Chinn gets to count his interception

Jul 30, 2022 at 02:29 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
observations_trane_chinn-sat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Jeremy Chinn barely had enough time to celebrate his big interception during Saturday's practice, held in Wofford's Gibbs Stadium for Back Together Saturday.

Chinn picked off a Sam Darnold pass during a team blitz period and ran it back to the end zone. But just after Chinn tossed the ball up in excitement, head coach Matt Rhule brought the team in for a talk.

The official had ruled the defense was offsides, so Rhule said he "brought everyone in and lost it." Then, the official made an adjustment – the offense actually should've been called for a false start.

So Chinn got his interception, and Rhule corrected his error.

"I retracted my statement," Rhule said. "I'd like to say it's not my fault, but when you're the head coach, it all falls on you."

Related Links

Chinn's interception counted, and the third-year safety got to tally his big play for the defense, which found success on Saturday in front of fans, families, and plenty of former Panthers.

Last season, Chinn was the Panthers' leader in tackles with 106. His Saturday pick added to the defense's early push for more takeaways during camp.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson also brought down an interception in Saturday's camp, catching a pass from Baker Mayfield in the same blitz period. Those were the first turnovers since Keith Taylor Jr.'s pick on the first day of practice.

"That's the goal," Chinn said. "We did that today. As we're going in the right direction, we'll continue to build off of it."

– Saturday brought an end to training camp's acclimation period, before the Panthers put pads on for the first time Monday. The first four days of work have been non-padded and non-contact, to give players a chance to ease into the grind of a long season.

Rhule said he was pleased with what he'd seen so far in camp and noted the real work begins next week, after the Panthers take an off day Sunday.

"This was a four-day acclimation period (to) learn things, get our legs back underneath them," Rhule said. "(I'm) very happy with where we are. I think the competition, growth, and development is awesome right now. With all that being said, camp to me really starts on Monday, when we put the pads on."

– Cornerback Jaycee Horn did not participate Saturday while he continues to manage foot soreness. Rhule said the Panthers' first-round pick of the 2021 draft is "getting better" and that they're looking to have him back on the field, though he didn't provide a time frame.

"(I) can't say exactly when," Rhule said. "But hoping that it's going to be really soon."

Shi Smith turned heads with an acrobatic touchdown catch in Saturday's practice, snatching a ball from Darnold in heavy coverage.

"Since the spring, he has been doing a really nice job," Rhule said. "And (he) made some really nice plays today."

– Former Panthers Steve Smith Sr. and Thomas Davis visited camp Saturday, joining fans and many players' families to cap off the first four days in Spartanburg.

Hall of Honor tight end Wesley Walls was also in attendance, lending some star power to a day that included the biggest crowd of camp.

PHOTOS: Practice action at Back Together Saturday

View photos of practice from Gibbs Stadium on Saturday at training camp.

AE7I2302
1 / 67
1CW12134
2 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12160
3 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12212
4 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12228
5 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12230
6 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12238
7 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12245
8 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12262
9 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12273
10 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12278
11 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12285
12 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12296
13 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12325
14 / 67
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I1802
15 / 67
AE7I1810
16 / 67
AE7I1822
17 / 67
AE7I1833
18 / 67
AE7I1893
19 / 67
AE7I1902
20 / 67
AE7I1908
21 / 67
AE7I1914
22 / 67
AE7I1921
23 / 67
AE7I1928
24 / 67
AE7I1937
25 / 67
AE7I1944
26 / 67
AE7I1949
27 / 67
AE7I1960
28 / 67
AE7I1961
29 / 67
AE7I1968
30 / 67
AE7I1970
31 / 67
AE7I1974
32 / 67
AE7I1984
33 / 67
AE7I1989
34 / 67
AE7I1991
35 / 67
AE7I1996
36 / 67
AE7I2018
37 / 67
AE7I2021
38 / 67
AE7I2034
39 / 67
AE7I2043
40 / 67
AE7I2058
41 / 67
AE7I2082
42 / 67
AE7I2093
43 / 67
AE7I2098
44 / 67
AE7I2106-2
45 / 67
AE7I2115
46 / 67
AE7I2134
47 / 67
AE7I2141
48 / 67
AE7I2181
49 / 67
AE7I2184
50 / 67
AE7I2191
51 / 67
AE7I2216
52 / 67
AE7I2241
53 / 67
AE7I2252
54 / 67
AE7I2265
55 / 67
AE7I2266
56 / 67
AE7I2269
57 / 67
AE7I2284
58 / 67
AE7I2290
59 / 67
AE7I2295
60 / 67
AE7I2335
61 / 67
AE7I2342
62 / 67
AE7I2347
63 / 67
AE7I2353
64 / 67
AE7I2358
65 / 67
AE7I2412
66 / 67
AE7I2417
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
cmc-signs

Training Camp Newsletter

Sign up for the training camp newsletter and enter for a chance to win a signed mini-helmet from either Christian McCaffrey or Jaycee Horn.

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: Terrace Marshall Jr. shines

The second-year wide receiver continued to flash explosive potential on day three of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

The veteran wideout made plenty of plays on the second day of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

Advertising