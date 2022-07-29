Christian McCaffrey makes a deal, and a memory

"(McCaffrey will) never know how much it means, just to see him smile and laugh," Amanda said. "For it to be his favorite player. If he had to pick one, it would be him. It was amazing for him to take time out of his day to come and speak with him, and he'll never know how much that means to not just Mason, but to me as well."

So after making the trade proposal with his favorite player, Mason held up his end of the bargain – returning to Wofford for Friday's practice with Oreos in hand. When McCaffrey walked up, he signed his poster, one of the Oreo packages, and a trading card, among other special items.

And though Mason proposed a trade for gloves, he received a pair of signed cleats – a pretty solid deal for a bag of Doritos and Oreos.

"Turns out he had experienced a lot of trials over the last couple years," McCaffrey said. "It's crazy how the world works that way."

When Mason returned home from camp, Amanda said the two of them laughed, imagining what his father would've said to them after Mason's trade with McCaffrey.