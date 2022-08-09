Camp Observations: Offense goes to work in the red zone

Aug 09, 2022 at 03:32 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
observations_trane-tuesday9

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Not only was Tuesday's practice the longest of training camp at Wofford College, it was also the most competitive.

It started with a bang (a number of them actually) and finished with some extra work on a day when the offense stood out in drills at the beginning and end of practice.

By the end, defensive end Brian Burns asked head coach Matt Rhule to extend the practice by a series because he wasn't satisfied with their performance.

"A lot of that was Burns," Rhule said. "I called the guys up before the last drive. He said, 'Nah, coach, can we run that back again?'

"That was a long day; that was our longest practice we've had, it was hot, and for a guy like Burns to say no, let's do it again, I think it's a great sign for his leadership."

Related Links

It wasn't as great a sign for the defense through those bookend periods.

In the early practice segment, in which they set up two-point conversion plays from the 3-yard line, the offense scored on seven of the 11 snaps (split among the first, second, and third units).

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hit Ian Thomas for a score on the first play, and Chuba Hubbard followed by taking a toss sweep for a score on the second. They scored on two run plays when Sam Darnold was out there with the twos before Matt Corral scored on a nice bootleg to the left before finding Darius Bradwell with a clear path to the end zone. PJ Walker's one snap with the third offense saw his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage.

After calling everyone up after eight plays, they tacked on three more, with D'Onta Foreman getting into the end zone around the corner, before fullback Giovanni Ricciplunged up the middle for points (which was probably a safer alternative than running Christian McCaffrey in live work against his own).

That segment was a blend of misdirection plays and power (have we mentioned the offensive line has more talented players than last year?), and Rhule liked what he saw.

"The level of communication on defense down there, you have to pass things off quickly, and that has to improve," he said. "I liked some of the creativity we had on offense, putting the defense in a conflict.

"Those periods are particularly important to me. We call them two-point plays, but the decisions the head coach has to make is fourth-and-2 down there, and fourth-and-3, do I take the points or go for it, etc. So when you feel good about our ability to score, it makes those decisions easier. It was a good first time doing that."

At the end of practice, both Mayfield and Darnold got their respective units in the end zone when given the ball with 30 seconds left and one timeout, needing a touchdown to win.

Mayfield's came on a nifty catch-and-run by DJ Moore, while Darnold threw a strike to Brandon Zylstra coming across the middle of the end zone.

"Both quarterbacks got us in the end zone, which was impressive," Rhule said of the intense work to close the session. "I liked the way it felt on the field. I'll turn on the tape, and it's great to have effort and intensity, but if you don't have execution, none of it matters. The touchdown throws, I'll have to see what happened.

"I'm Switzerland; I'm fired up the offense made those throws, defensively upset we gave up those. It's about correcting."

— The day also included some injuries, though Rhule didn't have any immediate updates.

Thomas took a hard shot to the ribs late, and got a ride off the practice field. Wide receiver C.J. Saunders had a muscle strain in his leg, while defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner got his knee rolled on, and he had to be carted off, in apparent pain.

Tight end Colin Thompson was in a red jersey alongside cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and Thompson had a boot on his left foot while he worked on the side.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley and tight end Stephen Sullivan remain out with excused personal absences.

— While there were some missing players, there were also some happy returns.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was back on the field and in full pads after his knee injury scare Saturday. He was in a red jersey Monday but made a quick comeback.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn also continued to add to his workload, working through a pair of red zone drills before trying to sneak onto the field for a two-minute period. It didn't last, as they pulled him out before he overdid it, as he comes back from foot soreness.

They feel good about his healing from last year's broken foot, and his time off in camp was more about muscle issues, and Rhule liked that he's ready to do more. They're trying to get Horn some full-speed work in concentrated doses without having him go right into covering 60 yards downfield on every play.

"I had to be the bad guy and kick him out," Rhule said with a laugh of pulling Horn from a period he wasn't scheduled to participate in.

— Wednesday's final practice of camp (which has been moved up to 9 a.m.) will feature a lot of reps for the third-string players, who generally don't get as many chances.

That means Corral and Walker will get a lot of work in the final sessions (which is scheduled to end around 10:30 a.m.)

— Rhule said "some starters" will play in Saturday's preseason opener at Washington, but he didn't have the particulars of his quarterback rotations. While these things tend to get decided closer to game-day, he said it was less likely that many starters would play in the second preseason game at New England since they will have gotten a lot of reps in two days of joint practices with the Patriots.

— Veteran cornerback Donte Jackson laughed when asked about Burns asking for extra work at the end of a long day.

"That was definitely a Brian Burns move, sore loser," he said. "So we kind of expected it. I could see the way he was walking. When coach called it up, his face was like...

"So we were like, 'get ready, y'all, don't untie your cleats.' That was definitely a Burns move, and we expected him to want to run it back."

— Mayfield has had some highlights throughout camp, but Tuesday was his most consistent day of work. You can tell he likes the combination of working with the first line and throwing to guys like Moore and Robbie Anderson.

Rhule said Monday that Mayfield and Darnold generally go back and forth having good days, but this one clearly was to Mayfield's advantage (though Darnold continued to move the ball at times).

— Ricci made a few nice plays on the day. The tight end/fullback hybrid also took away a contested pass from safety Juston Burris, showing good strength with his hands across the middle.

He's a unique player who plays a number of roles and also has a high value on special teams.

Rashard Higgins and Mayfield know each other well from Cleveland, and they connected again Tuesday. Higgins went high over the middle to haul one in, continuing to make plays he'll need.

The Panthers receivers room is deep, as there are probably eight or nine guys fighting for five or six spots. But Higgins has flashed, complicating things for the remaining guys fighting for roles.

Best action shots of 2022 training camp

View some of the best photos from training camp from photographers Chanelle Smith-Walker and Kenny Richmond.

20220806_Practice9-123
1 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6234
2 / 137
1CW12975
3 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I6372
4 / 137
AE7I6426
5 / 137
AE7I6433
6 / 137
AE7I6367
7 / 137
AE7I6348
8 / 137
AE7I6314
9 / 137
AE7I6334
10 / 137
AE7I6309
11 / 137
AE7I6312
12 / 137
AE7I6290
13 / 137
AE7I6294
14 / 137
AE7I6193
15 / 137
AE7I6189
16 / 137
AE7I6163
17 / 137
AE7I6170
18 / 137
AE7I6117
19 / 137
AE7I6123
20 / 137
AE7I6062
21 / 137
AE7I6110
22 / 137
AE7I6017
23 / 137
AE7I5881
24 / 137
AE7I5862
25 / 137
AE7I5801
26 / 137
AE7I5770
27 / 137
AE7I5647
28 / 137
AE7I5731
29 / 137
AE7I5524
30 / 137
AE7I5624
31 / 137
AE7I5331
32 / 137
AE7I5317
33 / 137
AE7I5366
34 / 137
AE7I5310
35 / 137
AE7I4688
36 / 137
AE7I4745
37 / 137
AE7I4622
38 / 137
AE7I4673
39 / 137
AE7I4615
40 / 137
AE7I4573
41 / 137
AE7I4567
42 / 137
AE7I4490
43 / 137
AE7I4486
44 / 137
AE7I4445
45 / 137
AE7I4394
46 / 137
AE7I4236
47 / 137
AE7I4178
48 / 137
AE7I4354
49 / 137
AE7I4339
50 / 137
AE7I4143
51 / 137
AE7I3893
52 / 137
AE7I3858
53 / 137
AE7I3718
54 / 137
AE7I3709
55 / 137
AE7I3355
56 / 137
AE7I3338
57 / 137
AE7I3405
58 / 137
AE7I3418
59 / 137
AE7I3308
60 / 137
AE7I3289
61 / 137
AE7I3273
62 / 137
20220808_Practice10-161
63 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3179
64 / 137
20220808_Practice10-144
65 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I2701
66 / 137
AE7I3270
67 / 137
20220808_Practice10-134
68 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-123
69 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-079
70 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-085
71 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-077
72 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-078
73 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-076
74 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-049
75 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-066
76 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-063
77 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-048
78 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-517
79 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-047
80 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-042
81 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-516
82 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220808_Practice10-027
83 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-055
84 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-047
85 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-038
86 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-066
87 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220806_Practice9-035
88 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220805_Practice8-198
89 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220805_Practice8-195
90 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-215
91 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-214
92 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-206
93 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-152
94 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-151
95 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-173
96 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-174
97 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-154
98 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-143
99 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-140
100 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-142
101 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-141
102 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-120
103 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-138
104 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-123
105 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-036
106 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-037
107 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-023
108 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-63
109 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-020
110 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-51
111 / 137
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
20220803_Practice7-003
112 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-49
113 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16383
114 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220802_Practice6-17
115 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-250
116 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-249
117 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-238
118 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-237
119 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-231
120 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-232
121 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220801_Practice5-225
122 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16450
123 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16390
124 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16353
125 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16346
126 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16192
127 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16338
128 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15462
129 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW15458
130 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW14909
131 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13344
132 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13077
133 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13252
134 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13131
135 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13320
136 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13092
137 / 137
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Fan-Fest_V2_16x9CTA

2022 Fan Fest tickets now on sale

Make plans to attend Fan Fest, presented by Daimler Truck North America, on Aug. 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

In his third week on the job, Mayfield said his personality is beginning to emerge as he gets to know his new teammates.

news

Camp Observations: Rashard Higgins gets (too) flashy

Higgins had a highlight-worthy play in Saturday's scrimmage, but Matt Rhule said he needed to reel in an early celebration.

news

Camp Observations: McCaffrey feels "great" with practice plan

The star running back is comfortable with his training camp plan, and the Panthers had a couple new players sidelined Friday.

news

Camp Observations: Turnovers mounting

That's a good news/bad news situation, but the defense was making plays in Wednedsday's practice.

news

Camp Observations: Robbie Anderson speeding up in camp

Jaycee Horn continues to work his way back, so he's ready for the regular season.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield likes "transparent" competition

Mayfield will work with the starters Tuesday after taking second-team reps throughout Monday's first padded practice.

news

Camp Observations: Jeremy Chinn gets to count his interception

Back Together Saturday brought an end to the Panthers' four-day acclimation period before pads come on Monday.

news

Camp Observations: Terrace Marshall Jr. shines

The second-year wide receiver continued to flash explosive potential on day three of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

The veteran wideout made plenty of plays on the second day of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

Advertising