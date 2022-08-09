Camp Observations: Offense goes to work in the red zone

— The day also included some injuries, though Rhule didn't have any immediate updates.

Thomas took a hard shot to the ribs late, and got a ride off the practice field. Wide receiver C.J. Saunders had a muscle strain in his leg, while defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner got his knee rolled on, and he had to be carted off, in apparent pain.

Tight end Colin Thompson was in a red jersey alongside cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and Thompson had a boot on his left foot while he worked on the side.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley and tight end Stephen Sullivan remain out with excused personal absences.

— While there were some missing players, there were also some happy returns.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was back on the field and in full pads after his knee injury scare Saturday. He was in a red jersey Monday but made a quick comeback.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn also continued to add to his workload, working through a pair of red zone drills before trying to sneak onto the field for a two-minute period. It didn't last, as they pulled him out before he overdid it, as he comes back from foot soreness.

They feel good about his healing from last year's broken foot, and his time off in camp was more about muscle issues, and Rhule liked that he's ready to do more. They're trying to get Horn some full-speed work in concentrated doses without having him go right into covering 60 yards downfield on every play.

"I had to be the bad guy and kick him out," Rhule said with a laugh of pulling Horn from a period he wasn't scheduled to participate in.

— Wednesday's final practice of camp (which has been moved up to 9 a.m.) will feature a lot of reps for the third-string players, who generally don't get as many chances.

That means Corral and Walker will get a lot of work in the final sessions (which is scheduled to end around 10:30 a.m.)