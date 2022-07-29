Camp Observations: Terrace Marshall Jr. shines

– Christian McCaffrey had his first rest day of training camp Friday, part of the preseason plan put in place for the Panthers' star running back.

Rhule said they decided not to have McCaffrey at full speed four days in a row, and that he'll be back participating tomorrow.

"One thing about Christian is no matter what we try to do, his GPS numbers are always going to come out at the very top because of the way he plays," Rhule said.

– As a result of McCaffrey's off day, second-year running back Chuba Hubbard and free-agent pickup D'Onta Foreman had eyes on them, with the opportunity to show their own improvement in camp.

"I think D'Onta had a great spring," Rhule said. "He looks the same now. He does a great job of getting downhill, being that physical runner.

"Chuba, the same thing. In the last year, his body balance and contact balance has really improved. His special teams value is high, so we'll use all three guys."

— Darnold and Baker Mayfield alternated work with the starters during Friday's practice, after each of them spent an entire day with the ones the first two days.