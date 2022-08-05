Camp Observations: McCaffrey feels "great" with practice plan

–– Jaycee Horn was out of pads for the first time since his return to action after reaggravating his foot.

Rhule said Horn's status was "part of the protocol" and didn't offer further details into his condition other than he'd be back "early next week."

Cornerbacks Keith Taylor Jr. (hamstring) and Duke Dawson remained in red jerseys as well.

–– Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold split reps with the first team across drills, in one of the "mixed" rep days.

Mayfield worked with the first team offense in the opening team period, while Darnold took first-team reps in a red zone period. He connected on touchdown passes with Brandon Zylstra and C.J. Saunders during the drill.

Rhule said the Panthers will be taking a look at the full body of work before making a decision on the starting quarterback position.

"We try to look at it straight across the board over time," Rhule said. "It comes down to who can function within the scheme and has great scheme mastery, who has production, who leads the team, who takes care of the football, and then who manages the situations.

"Great quarterbacks show up in the red zone. They show up in two-minute. They show up on third down. So we're going to look at that over a long time and see, but those are the areas we're looking at."