Joint Practice Observations: Tempers flare again

Rhule was asked if the incident would affect Robinson's employment, and he said he would have to look back at the tape of practice to see what happened, but he clearly wasn't a fan of the way things went down.

"Two days now, practice was affected by a guy; we'll have to talk about it," Rhule said.

"It's about how you handle it when you knock a guy down," Rhule continued. "You should be playing football the real way where you help a guy up, not standing over a guy.

"Hate something like that happens; there's 160 guys that just want to practice football and a couple of guys who take it too far."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said that when Rhule called the team together, he warned them that the next incident would not be tolerated.

"Coach Rhule was just saying that any more fights, we're canceling practice, and we'll just go against each other," Mayfield said. "So let's not waste these opportunities to go against other competition and work on our craft. Just focusing. It's going to get chippy; we're competing. But just be smart."

McCaffrey was trying to be as polite as he could about the situation, saying: "I don't know what happened, it's football, stuff happens, it gets a little chippy sometimes. That's just the way it goes."

But he also grinned later in his press conference when he was asked about the development of the offense as a whole and mentioned his offensive line "having my back."