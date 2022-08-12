Fan Fest Observations: Starters to play a series in opener

Aug 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Fan Fest Observations

CHARLOTTE — There were fireworks, and lasers, and fans, and football.

But there wasn't an announcement of a starting quarterback.

After Thursday's Fan Fest practice at Bank of America Stadium, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold would play a series or so in Saturday's preseason opener against Washington, but he didn't name a starter for the game.

Rhule said he wanted to give each of them eight or 10 plays (if one of them goes three-and-out, they'd likely get another series) and then let Matt Corral and PJ Walker handle the rest of the game.

He said that most of the starters would play the same series (or two), with a few exceptions.

He mentioned that cornerback Jaycee Horn would not play Saturday, as they watch his reps during his comeback (Horn tries to sneak into drills he's not involved in, so that job is sometimes complicated).

— The atmosphere in Bank of America Stadium was live (and it didn't rain, which was a huge plus).

From fans chanting Keep Pounding during the practice, to players throwing mini-footballs into the crowd and signing autographs, to Sir Purr doing a backflip off the scoreboard and ziplining to the field to start the fireworks, there was a positive energy.

"It's all love," safety Jeremy Chinn said. "It's so exciting seeing all these fans out here. It definitely sets the tone heading into the season; we want to protect this place, win games in this place. So seeing these fans out here, it means a lot."

— The practice itself was unpadded, so the intensity didn't match training camp, but there were still plenty of moments worth documenting.

The play of the night was turned in by cornerback CJ Henderson, with an interception returned for a touchdown (off Darnold).

Henderson has had a solid camp so far, earning the praise of his coaches for the prep work he's doing to build on his top-10 talent.

— Wide receiver DJ Moore was in a green jersey, but he wasn't too limited Thursday night.

He was running around having a good time when players came through the tunnel (and took an end-around from Mayfield during one of the first reps of the practice).

— Defensive tackle Derrick Brown was excused from the practice (personal matter), along with tight end Stephen Sullivan and offensive lineman Dennis Daley.

The same group of injured players from recent days (Terrace Marshall Jr., Colin Thompson, and Keith Taylor Jr.) were sidelined again.

PSLPricing-13-16x9

PSLs / Season Tickets are available for 2022

Take advantage of payments starting at $13/month and purchase a Permanent Seating License (PSL) today to enjoy a variety of benefits with limited-time pricing.

Related Content

news

Camp Observations: Offense goes to work in the red zone

The Panthers made plays in both early short-yardage drills, as well as some late-game situations to close practice.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

In his third week on the job, Mayfield said his personality is beginning to emerge as he gets to know his new teammates.

news

Camp Observations: Rashard Higgins gets (too) flashy

Higgins had a highlight-worthy play in Saturday's scrimmage, but Matt Rhule said he needed to reel in an early celebration.

news

Camp Observations: McCaffrey feels "great" with practice plan

The star running back is comfortable with his training camp plan, and the Panthers had a couple new players sidelined Friday.

news

Camp Observations: Turnovers mounting

That's a good news/bad news situation, but the defense was making plays in Wednedsday's practice.

news

Camp Observations: Robbie Anderson speeding up in camp

Jaycee Horn continues to work his way back, so he's ready for the regular season.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield likes "transparent" competition

Mayfield will work with the starters Tuesday after taking second-team reps throughout Monday's first padded practice.

news

Camp Observations: Jeremy Chinn gets to count his interception

Back Together Saturday brought an end to the Panthers' four-day acclimation period before pads come on Monday.

news

Camp Observations: Terrace Marshall Jr. shines

The second-year wide receiver continued to flash explosive potential on day three of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

The veteran wideout made plenty of plays on the second day of training camp.

news

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

Advertising