Fan Fest Observations: Starters to play a series in opener

After Thursday's Fan Fest practice at Bank of America Stadium, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold would play a series or so in Saturday's preseason opener against Washington, but he didn't name a starter for the game.

Rhule said he wanted to give each of them eight or 10 plays (if one of them goes three-and-out, they'd likely get another series) and then let Matt Corral and PJ Walker handle the rest of the game.

He said that most of the starters would play the same series (or two), with a few exceptions.