Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield starting to feel more comfortable

— With training camp in its third and final week, some dings are stacking up.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was on the practice field but in a red jersey Monday, alongside cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr..

Haynes went down in Saturday's practice, but tests on his knee revealed no damage, and Haynes will be day-to-day for a bit. But it wasn't nearly as bad as it looked when he was carted off.

Also Monday, tight end Colin Thompson went to the tent to get checked out, with the athletic training staff looking at his left foot or ankle.

— Safety Sean Chandler got on the turnover board, picking off Darnold during some two-minute work late in practice.

— A good portion of Monday's work was devoted to the run game, and this just in, Christian McCaffrey remains good at football.

McCaffrey's burst is evident, and nothing against the rest of the depth chart (and they actually have good depth in D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard); there's a noticeable difference when McCaffrey's out there.

— Offensive lineman Dennis Daley and tight end Stephen Sullivan were excused from practice and not present.

— For all the wrinkles the Panthers are working on in camp, it's still interesting to see punter Johnny Hekker working on fakes.

That's a big part of the All-Decade team punter's game, as he's a career 14-of-23 passer for 186 yards, with a touchdown and an interception (82.9 passer rating).

— Wide receiver Shi Smith continues to make plays in practice, but his position is going to be one of the most interesting to watch as they pick the final roster. With return man Andre Roberts and special teamer Brandon Zylstra on hand, there is a lot of competition for the final spot or spots, with C.J. Saunders and Rashard Higgins in the mix as well.