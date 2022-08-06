Camp Observations: Rashard Higgins gets (too) flashy 

– Rhule said he was impressed by "explosive" plays from both Mayfield and Darnold on Saturday, but he also took note of both quarterbacks' interceptions.

They each threw one pick, though Mayfield's interception appeared to be a strong play from Myles Hartsfield, who ripped the ball out of DJ Moore's hands.

Rhule said he would wait to review film before deciding whether or not the interception was an error on Mayfield's part, but he did compliment Hartsfield's performance at Wofford.

"Myles Hartsfield has to be one of the guys who's coming along at a high level during this camp," Rhule said. "I can't say enough about what Myles has done."

Darnold was intercepted on the right sideline by Tae Hayes, who signed Thursday to help add depth to the Panthers' cornerback spot.

– Rookie offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu saw more reps at the starting left tackle spot, which moved Brady Christensen over to left guard. Christensen also worked at left tackle, with Michael Jordan at guard.

Pat Elflein and Bradley Bozeman split reps at center.